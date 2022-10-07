ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas weed advocates encouraged by Biden announcement, Abbott against pardons

By Cora Neas
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WUZkd_0iQCyAJf00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas leaders and advocates responded to President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday that he would issue pardons for thousands of Americans with federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana.

The announcement also calls on state governors to issue similar pardons at a state level, and for the U.S. Attorney General and Department of Health and Human Services to review the enforcement schedule of marijuana.

The pardons do not apply to other marijuana-related or other controlled substance offenses or to “non-citizens not lawfully present in the United States at the time of their offense,” according to the proclamation.

Read More: Biden to pardon federal offenses of simple marijuana possession

Jax James, executive director for Texas NORML , a marijuana advocacy group, said the announcement is a step in the right direction.

“This will have a direct impact on many Americans. They’ve been living with the collateral consequences of these charges, and those can be very heavy and burdensome,” James said. “For the rest of your life, you can have trouble getting grants for schooling, renting an apartment, getting certain types of jobs. It’s an important thing that we stop saddling Texans with limitations to employment, education, etc., due to policy that really needs to be updated.”

In Texas, misdemeanor possession of less than two ounces of cannabis (referred in state statute as “Marihuana”) can lead to 180 days in prison and a $2,000 fine . In May, 85% of Austin voters approved a ballot measure to prevent the Austin Police Department from charging residents with possession, effectively decriminalizing the drug within city limits.

Related: Marijuana use hits record high in new Gallup poll

“Gov. Abbott in the past has supported the idea that no one should be in jail for a small amount of marijuana. He has said that on the campaign trail, and he has in the past had support for different legislation that would reduce the penalties surrounding the small amounts of possession of cannabis,” James said.

James said she is hopeful Abbott will issue pardons and lend support to legalization bills. However, a statement from Abbott’s office pushed back against Biden’s call for state-level pardons.

“Texas is not in the habit of taking criminal justice advice from the leader of the defund police party and someone who has overseen a criminal justice system run amuck with cashless bail and a revolving door for violent criminals,” said Renae Eze, spokesperson for the governor’s office. “The Governor of Texas can only pardon individuals who have been through the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles system with a recommendation for pardon.”

The office did not say whether it would support lowering the schedule for marijuana to below fentanyl. Abbott claimed in a recent tweet “Texas law enforcement has seized enough fentanyl to kill every American.” It is unclear how such a determination was reached.

Can Texas combat the opioid crisis with expanded medical marijuana use?

Texas NORML advocates for the complete de-scheduling of marijuana as a controlled substance.

“I think everyone understands that it being at a schedule one is just really outrageous at this point. It’s not backed by science. It’s not backed by the vast majority of the laws across our country,” James said. “Part of being a schedule one drug is the assertation that there is no medical benefit. There are 10s of 1000s of patients in this state that are currently enrolled in a medical cannabis program and finding the benefits from that plant.”

In July, Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller, called for the expansion of medical marijuana and legalization .

“As I look back, I believe that cannabis prohibition came from a place of fear, not from medical science or the analysis of social harm. Sadly, the roots of this came from a history of racism, classism, and a large central government with an authoritarian desire to control others. It is as anti-American in its origins as could be imaginable,” wrote Miller in an open letter.

Senate Democrats roll out long-awaited bill to legalize marijuana

Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke issued a brief response supporting Biden’s announcement.

“When I’m governor, we will finally legalize marijuana in Texas and expunge the records of those arrested for marijuana possession,” O’Rourke said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 1

Debbie Nichols
2d ago

No one is in prison for simple marajuana possession charges alone. All BS propaganda.

Reply
4
Related
KXAN

DPS seizes bundles of cocaine valued at $1.2 million

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety seized over 100 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in McAllen. Michigan resident Anthony William Vasquez, 64, was arrested and charged with felony manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, according to authorities. DPS Criminal Investigation Division and Texas Highway Patrol stopped a silver […]
MCALLEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Abbott, TX
Washington Examiner

Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

North Texans respond to President Biden's marijuana pardon

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It's the biggest move in U.S. history to decriminalize marijuana. President Joe Biden has announced pardons for thousands of Americans convicted in federal courts of possessing small amounts of marijuana - one of his campaign promises. Some are applauding the pardons, others are condemning them. "They...
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

Every Republican Endorsing Democrats Over Trump Candidates in the Midterms

Several Democratic candidates in races against opponents backed by former President Donald Trump have received endorsements from Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Prominent state-level Republicans in Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Pennsylvania have so far publicly expressed support for Democrats facing Trump-backed GOP nominees. It remains to be seen...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Beto O'rourke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Justice#Texas Senate#Medical Marijuana#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans#Texas Norml#Texans
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Houston

Recently Forbes released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in America. Featuring on the list again was Scott Duncan- who at 39 years old also has the title of the youngest billionaire in Houston, and in fact, all of Texas. So let us take a quick look at his story.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Brooklyn Lassiter

Texas Governor Abbott Emerges as Clear Favorite After Dominating Debate | Opinion

The first indications of voter sentient after their debate shows TX Gov Greg Abbott's lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke is widening. In the only scheduled debate between the most likely candidates for the Texas gubernatorial race which will be decided on November 8th, Incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott faced off against Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in the empty auditorium on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus in Edinburg, last Friday.
TEXAS STATE
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Latest polls show Abbott leading O'Rourke, who says, "the only poll that matters is the one on Election Day."

The latest polls in Texas gubernatorial race show incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott ahead of his challenger, Beto O’Rourke. The Beto O'Rourke vs. Greg Abbott gubernatorial race in Texas has been one of the most closely watched races in recent memory. With O'Rourke, a Democratic former Congressman, mounting a strong challenge to incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott, the polls have been showing a tight race. The latest polls show that O'Rourke has closed the gap slightly, but Abbott still holds a slim lead. This race is sure to come down to the wire, and whoever wins will have a big impact on the future of Texas politics.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

KXAN

58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy