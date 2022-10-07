ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Intel

Intel INTC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 17 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Intel has an average price target of $37.41 with a high of $52.00 and a low of $24.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At Caterpillar's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Caterpillar. Looking at options history for Caterpillar CAT we detected 20 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Where Abbott Laboratories Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Abbott Laboratories ABT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $128.67 versus the current price of Abbott Laboratories at $100.73, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
MARKETS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With SolarEdge Technologies

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on SolarEdge Technologies SEDG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#Open Interest#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Devon Energy Whale Trades#Dvn#Devon Energy
Benzinga

Where Ares Management Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Ares Management ARES stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Block

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Block SQ. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ANIMALS
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With General Motors

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on General Motors GM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Hippo Holdings HIPO shares moved upwards by 8.5% to $17.73 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 95.8K, which is 61.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $404.3 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Pioneer Natural Resources

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pioneer Natural Resources. Looking at options history for Pioneer Natural Resources PXD we detected 32 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Marvell Tech Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Marvell Tech MRVL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Freeport-McMoRan Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Freeport-McMoRan. Looking at options history for Freeport-McMoRan FCX we detected 26 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 11% of the investors opened trades with...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On CVS Health

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on CVS Health. Looking at options history for CVS Health CVS we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Snowflake Whale Trades For October 10

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Snowflake. Looking at options history for Snowflake SNOW we detected 26 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.
PETS
Benzinga

7 Analysts Have This to Say About Ventas

Within the last quarter, Ventas VTR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ventas. The company has an average price target of $58.14 with a high of $65.00 and a low of $52.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
96K+
Followers
172K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy