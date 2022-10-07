Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
22 WSBT
Penn volleyball coach suspended after video surfaces
A Penn High School volleyball coach has been suspended from the team after a video surfaced of the coach allegedly putting her hands on a player. Lisa Pawlik, who has been the head coach of the volleyball team for several years. Penn-Harris-Madison schools released the following statement. “Penn-Harris-Madison and Penn...
abc57.com
Goshen College introduces first mascot in school history
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Goshen College has a brand-new mascot!. Since the school opened in 1894, GC athletics has been without an official mascot. While Goshen stuck with an unofficial mascot for the 2021-2022 season, the athletic department announced that an official mascot would be coming for 2022-2023. The mascot was...
goleafs.net
Brenneman finishes with a double-double as Goshen goes down in Gary
GARY, Ind. - In a break from the conference schedule, the Goshen women's volleyball team traveled to Gary on Saturday and lost in four sets to IU-Northwest. Goshen's best set was a 25-22 win in the third. The Leafs had 15 kills and just four errors in that set alone. This came after a second set where Goshen scored 11 points and had just six kills.
abc57.com
Altercation during High School soccer game sparks concerns
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. -- High school sports are meant to be a fun way for kids to get involved outside of the classroom, but one high school soccer game turned violent last month at New Prairie high school. The New Prairie Cougars were hosting South Bend Riley for its senior...
WANE-TV
Headed for Home: friend joins Mark Souder for one last baseball game
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For some of his 15 years representing northeast Indiana in Congress, Mark Souder’s district included parts of Elkhart County. Which is how he met Vince Turner. “When I was at Bashor Children’s Home, he came and toured and wanted to see what we...
hometownnewsnow.com
Gutsy Slicers Knock Off Michigan City
(MICHIGAN CITY, IN) - The La Porte Slicers, playing their most complete game of the year, spoiled Michigan City's Homecoming with a hard-fought 21-12 win. La Porte received the opening kickoff. After picking up one first down, the Slicers faced a 3rd down and 19 from their own 28. Michigan City dialed up a blitz, but the Slicer coaching staff called a middle screen pass to Kai Jones that worked perfectly. Jones caught the Dylan Salisbury pass around the line of scrimmage and sprinted 72 yards for the game's first score. Jack Doty kicked the extra point, but the play was whistled dead as Michigan City jumped offside. After the ball was moved to the 1 ½ yard line, La Porte elected to go for 2. The attempt failed, and the Slicers led 6-0 with 9:21 left in the first quarter after the five-play 72-yard drive.
WNDU
Berrien Springs Public Schools temporarily placed on lockdown, no students or staff endangered
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien Springs Public Schools were temporarily placed on lockdown Friday. Officials with the school district say they went into perimeter lockdown because of a potential situation nearby. The lockdown was lifted around 1:30 p.m., and all students and staff are safe. Officials say it was...
Silver Alert canceled for man missing from Whitley County
SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing northeast Indiana man. The South Whitley Police Department was investigating the disappearance of 45-year-old Seth Ruggles, who was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:18 p.m. That alert was canceled at around 7 p.m. on the same day.
Marcus Freeman Talks About Jacob Lacey's Decision to Transfer
Notre Dame Coach Marcus Freeman talked about the decision of defensive tackle Jacob Lacey who has decided to transfer which, according to Freeman will allow graduate player Chris Smith (6'1 310, Detroit, MI) and sophomore Gabe Rubï¿½
joeinsider.com
Football Box Score: White Pigeon 59, Cassopolis 0
White Pigeon pummeled Cassopolis 59-0 Friday evening, moving the Chiefs to 4-3 and the Rangers to 0-7. WP finishes third at 2-2 in the Southwest 10 Conference standings while Cassopolis is last at 0-4. Up next, the Chiefs travel to Kent City and the Rangers play at Dowagiac. 1st 2nd...
abc57.com
14 new corrections officers to begin service in Elkhart county
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- 14 new corrections officers will take their oaths on Monday, and be officially sworn in by Judge Stephen Bowers, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officers will begin their service to the community at 4 p.m. in Elkhart Superior Court two. Corrections officers to be...
WNDU
PHM schools working to combat bullying
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Local school corporations are speaking with 16 News Now about ways they are combating bullying. Our own Monica Murphy has been investigating the bullying problem in Michiana. This all started back in March, when 12-year-old Rio Allred took her own life after being bullied multiple times...
abc57.com
Elkhart River Restoration Association to release 3,000 walleye fish into the river
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Elkhart River Restoration Association will launch boats from Shanklin Park and Violett Cemetery on Monday, with the intention of releasing approximately 3,000 walleye fish into the Elkhart River. The community is invited to watch when the boats launch around 12:30 p.m. According to officials with the...
abc57.com
Kite surfer rescued from Lake Michigan
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Officials received a report that a kite surfer was pulled out of Lake Michigan on Saturday in the late afternoon, at Washington Park, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. Their condition at this time is unknown.
kslsports.com
BYU Vs. Notre Dame: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction
LAS VEGAS – It’s time for BYU vs Notre Dame at Allegiant Stadium. A game that BYU has been waiting for almost a decade. The two faith-based programs will be squaring off for the ninth all-time meeting. They haven’t faced one another since a Notre Dame win in 2013 in South Bend on Senior Night.
Hand sanitizer stored at Indiana building that burned for 2 days, officials say
A fire at an old factory in LaPorte, Indiana where hand sanitizer was being stored took more than two days to put out. WBBM Newsradio’s Mike Krauser reports.
abc57.com
Firefighters investigating fire at Polito's Pizza
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire at Polito's Pizza on Saturday, October 8. It started around 10:25 a.m. No one was injured because of the fire and firefighters say the building only had smoke damage.
abc57.com
South Bend Medical Foundation to host Faith & Blue blood drive
BUCHANAN, Mich. -- The South Bend Medical Foundation will be hosting the Faith & Blue blood drive on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The drive will be held at Life Action Ministries, which is located at 2727 Niles-Buchanan Road. Appointments can be made online at https://www.givebloodnow.com/donorportal/?fbclid=IwAR3AnQYLa3HKphU1CUuzUJz2sp_WgB8vClOm-5wR5qFFqwdxQBf1dT1KTwQ, or by...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Utilities moves buildings October 10
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Mishawaka Utilities will officially move to its new building on Monday at 8 a.m. The new building is located at 100 Lincolnway West. Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, payments will no longer be accepted in the drive-thru drop box at the current building on North Church Street.
WNDU
Multiple houses, vehicles damaged by gunfire in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple houses and vehicles were damaged by gunfire early Saturday morning in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department says officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Calvert Street in reference to a ShotSpotter notification. While responding to the first call, they responded another ShotSpotter notification for additional shots being fired.
