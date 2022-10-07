Read full article on original website
Celebrated barefoot water skier died in accident on Brooklyn Center lake
A world-record holding barefoot water skier died last month in an accident on a lake near his home in the Twin Cities. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Paul S. Oman, 69, of Brooklyn Center, died Sept. 12 at a local hospital following the accident on Twin Lakes. Oman's cause of death is listed as "injuries sustained while barefoot water skiing."
Sports Wrap: Sartell Girls Soccer Wins Central Lakes Championship
(KNSI) – Athletic directors and coaches are encouraged to submit scores to news@knsiradio.com. Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Brainerd 1 (24-26, 25-19, 29-27, 25-15): SR-R defeats a hot Brainerd team, who had just upset Sartell earlier in the week. Ava Athman played superbly, with 18 kills and 13 digs. Aubrey Marketon and Katelyn Anderson were the primary setters for the Storm.
Volunteers Need to Remove Invasive Plant from Parks
(KNSI) – Volunteers are needed to pull an invasive weed from two popular Stearns County Parks. The county is removing buckthorn from Kraemer Lake and Wildwood County Parks on Sunday. People can show up at the park from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Equipment will be provided. Volunteers are...
Zebra Mussels Found in Another Wright County Lake
BUFFALO -- Zebra mussels have been discovered in another Wright County lake. A lakeshore owner contacted the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to report finding the aquatic invasive species in Buffalo Lake. DNR officials conducted a search Thursday and found young zebra mussels at the north landing on County Road...
This Tiny Minnesota Town is Growing Faster Than Any Other
These days, there is no shortage of growing communities in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. People are moving in droves to spots all over the map. But one small town seems to be getting bigger almost by the day. With a thriving economy, strong school system, and affordable housing,...
Large search-and-rescue exercise Saturday at Sibley State Park
(Willmar MN-) More than 80 responders and volunteers will participate in a search and rescue training exercise at Sibley State Park on Saturday, October 8. Participating agencies include: Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management, Rescue Squad, Willmar Police Department, Willmar Area Community Emergency Response Team, Sheriff’s Reserve, Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Sibley Park Staff, New London Ambulance, Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue Team, Central Minnesota Communication Unit, and firefighters from Atwater, Kandiyohi, New London, Pennock and Willmar.
Sports Wrap: Sauk Rapids, Milaca Perfect Season Bids End With Narrow Defeats
(KNSI) – St. Francis 28, (5-1) Sauk Rapids-Rice 25: In a battle for first place in the North Central – Blue, it was the Fighting Saints scrapping their way to a narrow victory. The Storm led in the fourth quarter, having scored 18 straight to take the lead, but St. Francis found enough for one drive. It was capped off by a one-yard touchdown run by Joe Waldock. The Storm outgained the Saints 389 yards to 253 and had two fewer turnovers, but came up short. Quarterback Keegan Patterson threw for three touchdowns, including an 11-yard strike to receiver Andrew Harren in the fourth. The Saints kept a close eye on Harren allowing Hudson Omoke to have a career night. He caught nine balls for 113 yards and a score. He also threw a 63-yard touchdown pass.
Stearns County Wants a Speed Study for County Road 1
BROCKWAY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- The Stearns County highway department will be asking the board of commissioners to support a speed study on a county road north of Sartell. The county is making improvements to County Road 1 west of the Rice Bridge and County Engineer Jodi Teich says it's common to request a speed study when they make changes to intersections and sightlines.
Iowa TV reporter from Minnesota comes out as transgender on-air
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nora J.S. Reichardt has been reporting at Des Moines' Local 5 News since July of 2021, under a different name. After gradually coming into her identity as a transgender woman over the course of several years, the 24-year-old Hanover native began a medical transition process in September 2021. A year later, she is publicly re-introducing herself to the community and sharing her transition experience.
3 youths arrested in Cambridge in gun pointing incident
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Three youths were arrested in the Cambridge area early Friday.According to police, officers were called to the area of Cypress Avenue and Sixth Avenue Northwest at about 8 a.m.Officers spotted a vehicle that was reported to have been stolen out of Minnetonka and initiated a "high-risk stop" in a parking lot. Police are calling it a "gun pointing incident," though they were not more specific about where that happened..Five people were in the vehicle, and three of them -- all under 18 -- were taken into custody. Police say none were students at Cambridge-Isanti High School, which was near where police apprehended the suspects.The vehicle they were in has been impounded. A gun was recovered in the vehicle, police said.Police say there is no longer any threat to the public.
Minnesota Man Killed in Barefoot Waterskiing Accident
Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced Thursday that a Brooklyn Center man was killed in a barefoot waterskiing accident last month. The report says 69-year-old Paul Oman was injured while skiing on Twin Lakes in Brooklyn Center. The fatal accident occurred on September 12.
Man airlifted after being pinned under truck in northern Minnesota
A 31-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital after he was pinned under a truck in northern Minnesota Wednesday. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at about 4:17 p.m. to the incident that happened in the 23000 block of Mollie Lake Road in Lake Edward Township. Authorities...
ME: Man dies from injuries suffered in barefoot water skiing accident in Brooklyn Center
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A 69-year-old Brooklyn Center man died last month following a barefoot water skiing accident.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says Paul Samuel Oman was injured on Twin Lakes in Brooklyn Center on Sept. 12.He passed away from his injuries later that day at North Memorial Health hospital in Robbinsdale.
3 kids arrested after gun-pointing incident near Cambridge-Isanti High School
Three kids were arrested for a gun-pointing incident near Cambridge-Isanti High School on Friday. According to Cambridge police, the incident was reported at 8:07 a.m. in the area of Cypress St. N and 6th Ave. Responding officers spotted a "suspect vehicle" and conducted a "high-risk stop" in the parking lot...
Woman missing following crash in Kandiyohi County
WILLMAR, Minn. — Authorities are asking for help in locating a woman who went missing following a crash in northeastern Kandiyohi County Tuesday. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says deputies located a vehicle belonging to 49-year-old Jennie Marie Lahr not far from Lake Koronis and the Stearns County border. Investigators say Lahr is believed to have been the driver of the crashed vehicle but was nowhere to be found.
UPDATE: Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids Reopened After a Serious Crash Thursday Morning
(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol says two people were hurt in a crash on Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids Thursday morning. The initial report says the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta was going east on 23 and making a left turn at 35th Avenue Northeast when she was hit by a westbound SUV driven by a 51-year-old man from Oak Park. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.
Brainerd High School Student Arrested for Making Threat Against School
Earlier Friday morning, a student at Brainerd High School advised a teacher they were going to shoot up the school. A subsequent investigation by the school’s SRO led to a petition being filed in Juvenile Court for the charge of a Threat of Mass Violence of a School. As...
Garbage truck driver charged after fatal crash near Raymond
(Willmar MN-) Prosecutors say the driver of a garbage truck involved in a fatal crash this summer was distracted by a tablet computer. The criminal complaint says 47-year-old Rodolfo Gomez of Atwater was looking for directions on the tablet when he collided with a minivan driven by 56-year-old Nicolasa Bernabe-Lopez, killing her. The crash occurred July 26th at the intersection of 60th Street and 105th Avenue Southwest, five miles east of Raymond. Gomez is charged with 3 misdemeanors...careless driving, failure to yield, and using a wireless communication device while driving. He has a court date set for November 2nd.
