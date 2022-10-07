ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The Independent

Luckiest Girl Alive: Is the Netflix movie based on a true story?

Many viewers ofLuckiest Girl Alive, which is currently number one on Netflix’s Top 10, have been wondering whether the Mila Kunis-starrer is based on a true story.The film follows Kunis’s Ani, a writer whose seemingly perfect life starts to unravel when a true-crime documentary forces her to confront a school shooting she experienced as a teenager.Luckiest Girl Alive contains harrowing scenes, with many viewers calling for stronger trigger warnings, but is it based on real life events?***This article contains spoilers for Luckiest Girl Alive***The answer is not straightforward. The film is technically based on a 2015 mystery novel of...
TechRadar

Leaving Netflix: 3 classic comedies you must see before they skip the platform

Netflix has been putting out new movies and shows at an absolutely frenzied rate across 2022, with a new movie arriving on the platform at least once a week. The reason they're going so far is down to a drive to become a self-sufficient platform that's reliant only on itself for content rather than other studios and broadcasters, most of which now have their own streaming platforms to place content on, places like HBO Max, Hulu and Paramount Plus.
Bruce Springsteen
Jordan Peele
TechRadar

Mario's new voice and twerking Master Chief are upsetting, and here's why

Of all the stories coming out of this year's Twitchcon streamers' convention, the most surreal news is that Megan Thee Stallion twerked on stage with Master Chief. If you want to see the star of Halo Infinite take some much-needed downtime from fighting The Banished, you can watch it below. I am both here for it, but like many twerking videos, it has wound up making me think about post-modernism.
TechRadar

How The Rings of Power episode 7's lore reveals set up season 1's finale and beyond

Full spoilers follow for The Rings of Power episodes 6 and 7, as well as The Lord of the Rings novels. The Rings of Power episode 7 – The Eye – has landed on Prime Video. The penultimate entry in the high fantasy series' first season isn't as action-packed or dramatically explosive as its predecessor, aka Udûn. However, that doesn't mean it's an unnecessary entry in Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV show. In fact, The Eye is arguably more revelatory than Udûn, with major lore reveals that reference J.R.R. Tolkien's legendary novels in fitting fashion.
TechRadar

Best film camera for beginners 2022: top starter models for analogue novices

Getting into film photography can be a little bamboozling, but the best film cameras for beginners will help you start shooting and developing your analogue snaps in no time at all. The finest film starter models let photographers capture photos quickly and with precision. Of course, balancing camera settings and...
TechRadar

GhostBed Luxe mattress review

The GhostBed Luxe is cooler than other foam mattresses, has enough sink to make you feel like you're sleeping on a cloud, and offers good – if not excellent – motion isolation. We think it'll be too soft for most preferences, though, and lacks support for back or front sleepers. With such a high MSRP, we'd expect near-perfection, so keep an eye out for a deal if you do decide to buy.
Billboard

Fila Partners With Tupac Shakur’s Estate for Nostalgic Collection: Here’s What’s Still in Stock

Tupac Shakur’s estate teamed with Fila to launch a nostalgic collection of apparel, accessories and shoes, inspired by the late rap legend’s personal style. Available exclusively at Fila.com, the new collection marks the first exclusive footwear collaboration between the sportswear brand and the late rapper’s estate. Related Tupac Shakur Igloo Cooler Released in Honor of Rap Legend's Birthday 10/10/2022 “The Shakur Estate is thrilled to have been given the opportunity to celebrate Tupac’s love of fashion by collaborating with one of his personal favorites – Fila,” the estate shared in a statement. “Committed to being as authentic as possible, the exclusive Fila x...
TechRadar

Are expensive Pro controllers like the Xbox Elite Series 2 really worth it?

Since the success of the original Xbox Elite controller, we’ve seen no shortage of first and third-party manufacturers try their hand at crafting the perfect ‘Pro’ pad. The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is a few years old but is still broadly seen as the golden standard of this higher echelon of gaming controllers. That hasn’t stopped other makers from throwing their mechanical hats into the ring. Sony’s trying with the DualSense Edge next year, and as for third parties, I’m personally fond of Nacon’s Revolution X wired controller.
TechRadar

How to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 6 online - stream the hit series from anywhere in the world

Let’s get schwifty as another episode of the Emmy-winning animated comedy hits the deck, riffing off classic movies and giving them an irreverent twist. There’ll be even more sci-fi shenanigans as dinosaurs with cosmic powers come to save the Earth…but the Smiths aren’t happy about that. Read on below, where we explain how to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 6 online from anywhere now.
TechRadar

Logitech Signature K650 review

The Logitech Signature K650 offers great value, and not just because of its price. It comes with features that can really make a difference in day-to-day productivity workflows. Thankfully, its one serious flaw, the built-in palm rest, doesn’t detract from the overall experience. Pros. +. Very reasonably priced. +
TechRadar

Prime Day in October live: top deals in Amazon’s Early Access sale

Amazon's second big sale of the year begins at midnight. Amazon's Prime Early Access sale kicks off at midnight tonight in the US and UK, which means it's almost go-time if you're looking to snap up some deals before the holiday season. As with Prime Day proper, this new Amazon...
TechRadar

4 simple ways to install NordVPN on Apple TV

Since its launch in 2007, Apple TV has become the go-to for millions of streamers around the world. But this handy streaming device has its limits. This is where the best Apple TV VPN services come in. Let's say that you want to bring your Apple TV abroad when traveling....
TechRadar

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could appear in these four color options

With the Google Pixel 7 launch successfully navigated, the next flagship phone on the horizon is the Samsung Galaxy S23 – and the latest update from the rumor mill gives us some idea of the color options we're going to see. As per analyst Ross Young (opens in new...
