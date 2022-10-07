Read full article on original website
Related
People Think Madonna Just Came Out As Gay After Posting This Weird TikTok
Welcome to the most chaotic place online: Madonna's TikTok account.
Luckiest Girl Alive: Is the Netflix movie based on a true story?
Many viewers ofLuckiest Girl Alive, which is currently number one on Netflix’s Top 10, have been wondering whether the Mila Kunis-starrer is based on a true story.The film follows Kunis’s Ani, a writer whose seemingly perfect life starts to unravel when a true-crime documentary forces her to confront a school shooting she experienced as a teenager.Luckiest Girl Alive contains harrowing scenes, with many viewers calling for stronger trigger warnings, but is it based on real life events?***This article contains spoilers for Luckiest Girl Alive***The answer is not straightforward. The film is technically based on a 2015 mystery novel of...
TechRadar
New wireless headphones go 'beyond IPX8' for ultimate waterproofing and I want them
Do you do triathlons of a weekend? I tip my hat to you. For the rest of us, maybe we just want some good running headphones or a set of the best swimming headphones we know we can rely on for being really, really waterproof. And these are they, because...
TechRadar
Leaving Netflix: 3 classic comedies you must see before they skip the platform
Netflix has been putting out new movies and shows at an absolutely frenzied rate across 2022, with a new movie arriving on the platform at least once a week. The reason they're going so far is down to a drive to become a self-sufficient platform that's reliant only on itself for content rather than other studios and broadcasters, most of which now have their own streaming platforms to place content on, places like HBO Max, Hulu and Paramount Plus.
RELATED PEOPLE
TechRadar
Mario's new voice and twerking Master Chief are upsetting, and here's why
Of all the stories coming out of this year's Twitchcon streamers' convention, the most surreal news is that Megan Thee Stallion twerked on stage with Master Chief. If you want to see the star of Halo Infinite take some much-needed downtime from fighting The Banished, you can watch it below. I am both here for it, but like many twerking videos, it has wound up making me think about post-modernism.
TechRadar
Project Cambria and VR game reveals: what to expect from Meta connect 2022
Meta Connect 2022 will kick off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST on October 11 (3am AEST on October 12), and we can’t wait to see what Mark Zuckerberg and his company have to show us at the opening keynote. But if you’re eager to know...
TechRadar
How The Rings of Power episode 7's lore reveals set up season 1's finale and beyond
Full spoilers follow for The Rings of Power episodes 6 and 7, as well as The Lord of the Rings novels. The Rings of Power episode 7 – The Eye – has landed on Prime Video. The penultimate entry in the high fantasy series' first season isn't as action-packed or dramatically explosive as its predecessor, aka Udûn. However, that doesn't mean it's an unnecessary entry in Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV show. In fact, The Eye is arguably more revelatory than Udûn, with major lore reveals that reference J.R.R. Tolkien's legendary novels in fitting fashion.
TechRadar
Best film camera for beginners 2022: top starter models for analogue novices
Getting into film photography can be a little bamboozling, but the best film cameras for beginners will help you start shooting and developing your analogue snaps in no time at all. The finest film starter models let photographers capture photos quickly and with precision. Of course, balancing camera settings and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar
Five lock screen widgets from iOS 16 that you should pick for your iPhone
With iOS 16 available to anyone with an iPhone 8 or iPhone SE 2 and newer, alongside 16.1 available as a public beta, its redesigned lock screen feature is already making an impression. You can place multiple widgets on the display that will launch the app in question, showcasing information...
TechRadar
GhostBed Luxe mattress review
The GhostBed Luxe is cooler than other foam mattresses, has enough sink to make you feel like you're sleeping on a cloud, and offers good – if not excellent – motion isolation. We think it'll be too soft for most preferences, though, and lacks support for back or front sleepers. With such a high MSRP, we'd expect near-perfection, so keep an eye out for a deal if you do decide to buy.
Billboard
Fila Partners With Tupac Shakur’s Estate for Nostalgic Collection: Here’s What’s Still in Stock
Tupac Shakur’s estate teamed with Fila to launch a nostalgic collection of apparel, accessories and shoes, inspired by the late rap legend’s personal style. Available exclusively at Fila.com, the new collection marks the first exclusive footwear collaboration between the sportswear brand and the late rapper’s estate. Related Tupac Shakur Igloo Cooler Released in Honor of Rap Legend's Birthday 10/10/2022 “The Shakur Estate is thrilled to have been given the opportunity to celebrate Tupac’s love of fashion by collaborating with one of his personal favorites – Fila,” the estate shared in a statement. “Committed to being as authentic as possible, the exclusive Fila x...
TechRadar
Are expensive Pro controllers like the Xbox Elite Series 2 really worth it?
Since the success of the original Xbox Elite controller, we’ve seen no shortage of first and third-party manufacturers try their hand at crafting the perfect ‘Pro’ pad. The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is a few years old but is still broadly seen as the golden standard of this higher echelon of gaming controllers. That hasn’t stopped other makers from throwing their mechanical hats into the ring. Sony’s trying with the DualSense Edge next year, and as for third parties, I’m personally fond of Nacon’s Revolution X wired controller.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
How to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 6 online - stream the hit series from anywhere in the world
Let’s get schwifty as another episode of the Emmy-winning animated comedy hits the deck, riffing off classic movies and giving them an irreverent twist. There’ll be even more sci-fi shenanigans as dinosaurs with cosmic powers come to save the Earth…but the Smiths aren’t happy about that. Read on below, where we explain how to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 6 online from anywhere now.
TechRadar
Logitech Signature K650 review
The Logitech Signature K650 offers great value, and not just because of its price. It comes with features that can really make a difference in day-to-day productivity workflows. Thankfully, its one serious flaw, the built-in palm rest, doesn’t detract from the overall experience. Pros. +. Very reasonably priced. +
TechRadar
Prime Day in October live: top deals in Amazon’s Early Access sale
Amazon's second big sale of the year begins at midnight. Amazon's Prime Early Access sale kicks off at midnight tonight in the US and UK, which means it's almost go-time if you're looking to snap up some deals before the holiday season. As with Prime Day proper, this new Amazon...
TechRadar
The iPhone 14 Pro is made of the wrong stuff; the Pixel 7 proves that to me
At the Google Pixel 7 launch, the company talked about all kinds of cool stuff – machine learning, fancy pictures, fancy new cameras – but one thing jumped out at me more than others, because it's exactly what I've been wanting for a few years. I love the...
TechRadar
4 simple ways to install NordVPN on Apple TV
Since its launch in 2007, Apple TV has become the go-to for millions of streamers around the world. But this handy streaming device has its limits. This is where the best Apple TV VPN services come in. Let's say that you want to bring your Apple TV abroad when traveling....
TechRadar
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could appear in these four color options
With the Google Pixel 7 launch successfully navigated, the next flagship phone on the horizon is the Samsung Galaxy S23 – and the latest update from the rumor mill gives us some idea of the color options we're going to see. As per analyst Ross Young (opens in new...
TechRadar
Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: Is there any more than a pixel between them?
2021’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro represented a major shake-up for this sleeping giant of a smartphone line, both in terms of design and specifications. Has Google managed to follow up on that success?. And more importantly, which of these two classy-looking smartphones – the Google Pixel 7...
Comments / 0