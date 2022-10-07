Read full article on original website
Former Celtic calls Draymond 'a bully' for punching Jordan Poole
The leaked TMZ video of Draymond Green violently punching Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole was the talk of the NBA on Friday. It sparked plenty of reactions from current and former players, including former Boston Celtics guard Eddie House. House was among those who denounced Green's actions. The 2008...
Warriors appear skeptical after Draymond vows to fix himself
SAN FRANCISCO – Draymond Green spent nearly 40 minutes Saturday morning expressing contrition for his latest outburst, acknowledging he is a prisoner of his emotions and vowing to search for composure. This would be refreshing if it weren’t a theme with which the Warriors are all too familiar.
Sixers to sign highlight-dunking McClung to Exhibit 10 contract
The Sixers organization will be adding a 6-foot-2 guard best known for his highlight-friendly dunks. The team will sign Mac McClung to an Exhibit 10 contract and ultimately have him join the Delaware Blue Coats, a source confirmed Saturday to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Athletic’s Rich Hofmann first reported the news.
Draymond's punch to Poole has layers of issues for Warriors
Everything was par for the course, until it wasn't. At all. As first reported by The Athletic, Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole found themselves in an incident at practice on Wednesday with Green striking Poole. Video obtained by TMZ Sports and released Friday morning showed Green punching Poole in the face, opening a new floodgate of issues.
Why leaked video was 'bulls--t' to remorseful Draymond
Nobody within the Warriors organization is happy about the leaked video. After the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole in practice on Wednesday, a video of the fight was leaked to TMZ, who published it Friday morning for the world to see. In speaking to reporters on Saturday for...
What we learned as Poole shines in preseason loss to Lakers
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors' return to Chase Center for their third game of the preseason was one without Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala for the home team. The visiting Los Angeles Lakers were without LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and a handful of others. So, who...
Darius Garland explains how ‘ultimate scorer’ Donovan Mitchell will take the Cavs over the top
Superstar guard Donovan Mitchell is expected to help the Cleveland Cavaliers make some noise in the regular season and lead the team to the playoffs this season. Fans were able to see Mitchell in action with the Cavs for the first time on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He didn’t disappoint, recording 16 points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 19 minutes of action.
Blake Griffin has solid C's debut in preseason win over Hornets
It wasn't a 41-point blowout, but the Boston Celtics completed their preseason sweep of the Charlotte Hornets with a win on Friday night. The C's bounced back from a sloppy first quarter and erased a 16-point deficit to take down Charlotte at Greensboro Coliseum, 112-103. They shot 19-for-44 (43.2 percent) from 3-point range to improve to 3-1 in the preseason.
Kuminga takes center stage with Draymond out after punch
SAN FRANCISCO -- A mutual decision between Draymond Green and the Warriors has been made where Green will be away from his teammates and team facilities for the time being following his Wednesday practice incident that resulted in him punching Jordan Poole in the face. Green will not suit up...
Curry believes French star Wembanyama is a 'cheat code'
Pundits and fans aren't the only ones in awe of French basketball star Victor Wembanyama -- Warriors star Steph Curry is part of that group as well. When asked Thursday after Warriors practice what he thinks about the 18-year-old wunderkind, Curry couldn't help but marvel at his game. "He's solid,...
Lions set embarrassing NFL record thanks to stellar Patriots defense
The Detroit Lions came into Sunday's Week 5 game against the New England Patriots leading the NFL in points scored and total yards of offense. That won't be the case entering Week 6. The Patriots defense dominated the Lions' high-powered offense in a 29-0 victory at Gillette Stadium. Detroit's offense...
Magic’s Jalen Suggs leaves game with left knee injury, X-rays negative, more info to come
UPDATE: Jalen Suggs has been diagnosed with a knee sprain and a bone bruise. He will miss weeks, but this is much better than the other possible injuries from a hyperextension. ———————————- Jalen Suggs’ rookie season was held back by...
Rockets Announce Signing Of Veteran Big Man Willie Cauley-Stein
HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets announced the signing of veteran big man Willie Cauley-Stein Sunday morning. According to The Athletic, the Rockets signed Cauley-Stein to a training camp roster spot in August. Before his short stint with the Philadelphia 76ers in February, Cauley-Stein spent the previous three seasons playing...
Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes out weeks with elbow injury
Pelicans backup big man Jaxson Hayes is out for at least a couple of weeks with a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his left elbow, the team announced. The injury occurred during a preseason game against the Pistons. The Pelicans say Hayes will be re-evaluated in two weeks, but expect a more prolonged absence. While this is his off-arm, history suggests it will take longer for Hayes to bounce back from this, something Jeff Stotts points out at In Street Clothes.
Portland Trail Blazers at Sacramento Kings: Game preview, time, no TV, how to listen on radio
The Portland Trail Blazers play their fourth preseason game, third against an NBA team, Sunday night at Sacramento. That means the six players who sat out Thursday against Maccabi Ra’anana, a professional team from Israel, will return to the lineup. Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Justise Winslow and...
Draymond to navigate relationship with JP on guard's terms
Draymond Green was remorseful Saturday when reflecting on his punch that sent Jordan Poole to the ground at Warriors practice Wednesday and brought a hint of chaos into the facility of the defending champions. In the news conference, Green owned the mistake, said all the right things and plans to...
Mavs Preseason Profile: Will New NBA Rule Affect Theo Pinson's Good Vibes?
Theo Pinson was the leader of the Dallas Mavericks' sideline last season, whether it was hyping up his teammates or getting into opponents' heads with trash talk. The NBA's new bench decor rule could change some things ... at least so we think.
Lions coach gives brutally honest take on his team after loss to Patriots
The Detroit Lions took a 1-3 record into Sunday's Week 5 game against the New England Patriots but all three of those losses were by four points or fewer. Closing games has been a challenge for the Lions, but at least they were competitive to the end. That wasn't the case at Gillette Stadium on Sunday -- not even close.
2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail Blazers
After qualifying for the NBA Playoffs for eight straight seasons, the Portland Trail Blazers went into full rebuilding mode with a 27-55 record last season. However, Portland looks to turn things around rather quickly after trading for Jerami Grant and signing free agent Gary Payton II.
Coach Dawn Staley earns Billie Jean King Leadership award
NEW YORK (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley’s busy offseason after winning a second NCAA basketball title has included savoring the victory, lining up team-wide NIL deals and supporting coaches of color. Nearly 80 Black coaches have received pieces of the winning nets from Staley since April, and she plans to hand out more to Black sports journalists in the future. On Wednesday night, she’ll be on the receiving end of other accolades. Staley will accept the Billie Jean King Leadership Award at the Women’s Sports Foundation’s Annual Salute to Women in Sports. She recently guided the U.S. women’s basketball team to its seventh straight gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. A 5-foot-6 floor general at Virginia and six-time WNBA All-Star, Staley won three Olympic golds during her playing career.
