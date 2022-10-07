Pelicans backup big man Jaxson Hayes is out for at least a couple of weeks with a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his left elbow, the team announced. The injury occurred during a preseason game against the Pistons. The Pelicans say Hayes will be re-evaluated in two weeks, but expect a more prolonged absence. While this is his off-arm, history suggests it will take longer for Hayes to bounce back from this, something Jeff Stotts points out at In Street Clothes.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO