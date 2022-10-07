Street racing causes 2 Lamborghinis crash, catch fire in front of fire station

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Two men were arrested for charges of driving under the influence after an alleged street race caused a fiery crash between two Italian sports cars.

According to the Denver Fire Department, two Lamborghinis were involved in a crash Thursday night at 10:09 p.m. that resulted in one of the cars catching on fire.

The collision happened on Colfax and Speer right in the front yard of the DFD’s Station 1.

Street racing leads to fiery crash

According to the Denver Police Department, the two drivers of the Lamborghinis were identified as 28-year-old Hunter Hinson and 32-year-old Alexis Doyal.

DPD said that Hinson and Doyal were racing their Lamborghinis. According to the arrest affidavit, both men were stopped at North Speer Boulevard facing north at West 13th Avenue when Doyal and Hinson revved their engines. When the light turned green, Doyal and Hinson “accelerated as fast as possible” towards North Speer.

Both Lamborghinis crashed at North Speer and hit a third vehicle. The collision caused Doyal’s car to ignite in flames.

According to the arrest affidavit, the officer noticed Doyal was staggering, had bloodshot eyes and smelled of marijuana and alcohol. Doyal was arrested for driving under the influence.

A handgun was located by an officer on the floorboard of Hinson’s car, according to DPD. Hinson was found with extremely red and glassy eyes and was exhibiting body tremors. According to DPD, Hinson was transported to the hospital before police located him.

Photos from the scene show the aftermath of the collision and the damage caused to both vehicles.







Hinson was arrested for:

Driving under the influence of drugs

Speed exhibition

Prohibited use of a weapon under the influence

Reckless driving

Hunter Hinson is accused of driving under the influence of drugs after he allegedly crashed while racing a Lamborghini near Speer Boulevard and Colfax Avenue in Denver on Oct. 6, 2022. (Credit: Denver Police Department)

Doyal was arrested for:

Failure to display proof of insurance

Reckless driving

Speed exhibition

Driving under the influence of drugs

Driving under the influence

Alexis Doyal is accused of driving under the influence of drugs after he allegedly crashed while racing a Lamborghini near Speer Boulevard and Colfax Avenue in Denver on Oct. 6, 2022. (Credit: Denver Police Department)

Firefighters confirmed no one was injured in the crash.

DFD is reminding everyone to drive safe this weekend as there are lots of events downtown.

