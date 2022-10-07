Popular Roots N Blues expected to draw thousands to Columbia; expect heavy traffic near Stephens Lake park

Read full article on original website
Road closures to impact last day of Roots N Blues Festival
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Roots N Blues Festival is set to wrap up it's last day Sunday at Stephens Lake Park. Gates will open at 12:00 p.m, with the festival set to run till 9:00 p.m. Roots and Blues is set to feature multiple different musical acts and vendors. Tickets can be bought online or at the event The post Road closures to impact last day of Roots N Blues Festival appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Road closures in effect this weekend for Roots N Blues Festival
Stretches of road around Stephens Lake Park will be closed this weekend during the Roots N Blues Festival. The post Road closures in effect this weekend for Roots N Blues Festival appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MoDOT announces road closures in Audrain County next week
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation announced road closures in Audrain County next week for culvert replacements, according to a press release. Route EE: Will be closed from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct.11 from Highway 124 to Highway 112 . Route C: Will be closed from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 11-13 from Route T to Highway The post MoDOT announces road closures in Audrain County next week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Tensions Boil As Developer Wins Vote To Build $63 Million Apartments At Lake Of The Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. -- Heated arguments, opinions and choice words filled City Hall as developers, aldermen and the president of the school board squared off about tax breaks to build a $63 million apartment complex in Osage Beach. City Hall was packed for the bout before the last major vote...
lakeexpo.com
1133 Beacon Point Circle, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
This is the WOW view you are looking for! Spacious lakefront home with 5 bedrooms and main-level living. The magnificent custom island/dining area provides seating for 12. Vaulted ceilings and walls of windows offer spectacular lake views from all levels. Updates include new wood flooring, granite countertops, light fixtures, paint, a lower-level bar with 3 tap kegerator, and a new shower. Plenty of room for friends and family to gather. The oversized attached 3-car garage has ample storage and the climate-controlled lowest level storage area is ready to be finished however you desire - a game room, bunk room, and an additional bathroom can be added. Concrete cruiser dock for entertaining with 16x36 slip, 2 covered PWC spaces, covered and uncovered swim deck, and enclosed bar/storage area. Beacon Pointe subdivision amenities include a clubhouse and pool, city water, and sewer. Close to Bagnell Dam, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
939theeagle.com
Columbia and Jefferson City are under a frost advisory
A freeze warning is now in effect for Mexico, Laddonia, Macon and other northern towns in the 939 the Eagle listening area. The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says freezing temperatures of between 30 and 32 degrees are expected tomorrow (Saturday) morning. The NWS says sensitive outdoor vegetation...
House fire in Fulton causes $80,000 in damage
FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ) Fulton Fire Department responded to a house fire just before 8:30 p.m Saturday night. Firefighters said, they went to the story and a half home on the 900 block of West Avenue and found smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. The resident of the home was outside when The post House fire in Fulton causes $80,000 in damage appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jeff City Airbnb Features Maybe the Best Private Pool in Missouri
If pools are your priority when seeking some relaxation time, boy have I found a Missouri place for you. It's a villa in Jefferson City and it just might have the best private pool in Missouri. Where to start? How about the more than 6,000 square foot relaxation space in...
MODOT prioritizes safety measures as progress continues on Rocheport Bridge
Safety measures have been and continue to be a priority for the Missouri Department of Transportation's construction crews following an injury that happened in late September while working on the new Rocheport bridge. The post MODOT prioritizes safety measures as progress continues on Rocheport Bridge appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Family loses home to fire in Columbia
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to a mobile home fire on Wyatt and Leisure Hills Road. Black smoke was visible from Highway 63 due to the size of the fire. Boone County Fire said no people were hurt, but the mobile home was completely destroyed. The total damage The post Family loses home to fire in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Roots N Blues brings attendees from across Midwest
Joddy Croswhite took a plane and drove more than 10 hours to see Larkin Poe perform Saturday at the Roots N Blues Festival. “Being a slide player, it means she touches my soul,” Croswhite said of Larkin Poe’s Megan Lovell. “We live on the same wavelength.”
kmmo.com
BOTHWELL LODGE STATE HISTORIC SITE TO HOST STARGAZING EVENT
The Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site is hosting a stargazing event on Friday, October 21. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the day-use area. There will be an informative presentation on light pollution and telescopes. Following the presentation, participants can stick around to view the stars and planets from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 pm.
KOMU
Columbia looks to purchase VFW Post 280 to use as a temporary homeless shelter
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia will put forth a resolution at its October 17 council meeting to purchase VFW Post 280 to use as a temporary homeless shelter this winter. Room at the Inn, a Columbia nonprofit, will primarily use the space for the time being. The city of...
Columbia Missourian
Settlement reached in compensation for Shepard to Rollins Trail property
A settlement has been reached in the city’s case to determine fair compensation for property condemned to build the Shepard to Rollins Trail. The case between the City of Columbia and Sutu Forté’s It’s Our Wild Nature organization was set for a three-day jury trial beginning Wednesday, but both parties reached a settlement late last week.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are traveling with, you are going to have a great time if you choose to spend a few days in any of these fantastic spots in Missouri.
abc17news.com
Man hurt after UTV crash in Morgan County
Morgan County, Mo. (KMIZ) A UTV crash in Morgan County left a man in serious condition. According to Missouri Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash happened Saturday around 1:00 p.m. at 28170 on Highway 135 in Morgan County. Troopers say, 39-year-old Joshua Adkins was driving on a steep embankment when...
Missourians Like These Five Grocery Stores The Best
Do you have a favorite grocery store? When you live in small towns like Sedalia and Warrensburg that can be a tough question, right? Because there just aren't a lot of different choices. In Sedalia you have your choice of Woods, Save A Lot, Aldi, and Walmart. In Warrensburg, you...
KOMU
Callaway County church receives new foundation after 135 years
CALLAWAY COUNTY - High Point Community Chapel, a 135-year-old church in Callaway County, received a new foundation over the past couple of months, and the historic building was able to be preserved in the process. This church was established back in 1887, 66 years after Missouri was granted statehood. The...
kmmo.com
MULTIPLE VEHICLE CRASH IN SEDALIA
UPDATE: THE ROADWAY IS NOW CLEAR. According to a news release from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department, there is currently a vehicle accident in the area of South Limit and 32nd Street in Sedalia, traffic is currently halted. Authorities are currently trying to re-route traffic to Elm Hills Road or Sacajawea Road.
lakeexpo.com
Two Killed In Head-On Crash With Semi Truck On Hwy 5
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were killed when a vehicle crashed head-on with a semi truck, Friday evening, Oct. 7. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Ashley Dinkins, of Camdenton, was driving a 2006 Chevy HHR southbound on Highway 5, north of Mt. Horeb Road, when she attempted to pass a Ford Edge driven by 32-year-old Samantha Lucas, of Falcon, Mo. The Chevy collided with an oncoming 2020 International LT625 semi truck driven by 40-year-old Joel Montgomery of Birmingham, Ala. The Chevy then crashed into the front of the Ford Edge.
