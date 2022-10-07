Susan Bradley is an artist who works with pencils and pointillism based on Whidbey Island. Seattle Refined: How long have you been creating? What mediums do you work with?. Susan Bradley: I didn't discover that I could draw until I was in high school, which was over 40 years ago. A friend of mine had been in a car wreck, and I didn't have the money at the time to buy a get-well card. So, I made her one. I've been creating cards ever since. I work primarily with colored pencils, pen-and-ink (pointillism) and I am branching out into graphite.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO