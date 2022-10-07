ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Harbor, WA

seattlerefined.com

Artist of the Week: Susan Bradley

Susan Bradley is an artist who works with pencils and pointillism based on Whidbey Island. Seattle Refined: How long have you been creating? What mediums do you work with?. Susan Bradley: I didn't discover that I could draw until I was in high school, which was over 40 years ago. A friend of mine had been in a car wreck, and I didn't have the money at the time to buy a get-well card. So, I made her one. I've been creating cards ever since. I work primarily with colored pencils, pen-and-ink (pointillism) and I am branching out into graphite.
SEATTLE, WA
107.3 KFFM

Oak Harbor Man Goes Viral When Attempts to Wrangle Puppies End Badly

A Washington man has become an overnight sensation after a video he posted to TikTok was viewed over seven million times. James Philipsen was puppy-sitting for his sister. Being tasked with watching over puppies sounds like a dream come true, but as James would soon find out, it's a little tricky. James, from Oak Harbor, has amassed a nice following on social media, with close to 30,000 followers on his TikTok page.
OAK HARBOR, WA
Western Front

Mystery Thrift celebrates first month at new Bellingham location

After opening a first location in Ferndale last February, family-owned-and-operated thrift store Mystery Thrift opened a second location in downtown Bellingham on Sept. 3, with a focus on charity, affordability and sustainability. Kyle Weiss, his wife Nicole and their daughter Avery own the business, while other members of the family work or volunteer within it.
BELLINGHAM, WA
Friday Harbor, WA
My Clallam County

Stage 3 water shortage declared in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES – In response to continuously decreasing flows in the Elwha River, the primary source of drinking water for Port Angeles, and in accordance with City Council action taken on October 4, City Manager Nathan West has declared a Stage III Water Shortage. This means that the City’s water supplies are critically impacted and immediate restrictions on outdoor water usage must be implemented.
PORT ANGELES, WA
Joyce Carol Oates
Paul Watson
oregontoday.net

Coast Guard rescues woman from cruise ship near Port Angeles, WA, Oct. 4

SEATTLE – The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 73-year-old woman from a cruise ship, Monday near Port Angeles. Watchstanders at the 13th Coast Guard District Command Center in Seattle received a medical evacuation request from the cruise ship Westerdam of a 73-year-old woman with symptoms of a mild cardiac infarction approximately 46 miles west of the Strait of Juan de Fuca. Due to low visibility, watchstanders directed the Westerdam to continue towards Port Angeles to conduct the hoist. At 8:50 a.m., a Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew arrived on scene. The patient was transferred to emergency medical services at approximately 10 a.m.
PORT ANGELES, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Fatal collision shuts I-5 northbound through Bellingham

A fatal collision involving a motorcyclist and three vehicles on Interstate 5 in Bellingham Thursday evening caused a full shutdown of northbound lanes at Exit 252, causing a mileslong backup. A vehicle and motorcycle collided just south of Lakeway Drive, ejecting the motorcycle rider, 45-year-old Joel Hansen, a Washington State...
BELLINGHAM, WA
My Clallam County

Remains found on beach near Sequim ID’d as plane crash victim

PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Coroner’s Office has received confirmation from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab of the identity of the female remains discovered near Dungeness Spit on September 16. The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Patricia Ann Hicks of Spokane Valley, Washington. Hicks was...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Officials ID remains of 7 Whidbey Island floatplane crash victims

Officials on Friday confirmed the identities of the seven people whose bodies have been recovered after last month's floatplane crash off Whidbey Island, including the remains that washed ashore nearly two weeks after the crash. Crews had been working for weeks to locate and identify the nine passengers and one...
ISLAND COUNTY, WA

