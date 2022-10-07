Read full article on original website
seattlerefined.com
Artist of the Week: Susan Bradley
Susan Bradley is an artist who works with pencils and pointillism based on Whidbey Island. Seattle Refined: How long have you been creating? What mediums do you work with?. Susan Bradley: I didn't discover that I could draw until I was in high school, which was over 40 years ago. A friend of mine had been in a car wreck, and I didn't have the money at the time to buy a get-well card. So, I made her one. I've been creating cards ever since. I work primarily with colored pencils, pen-and-ink (pointillism) and I am branching out into graphite.
Oak Harbor Man Goes Viral When Attempts to Wrangle Puppies End Badly
A Washington man has become an overnight sensation after a video he posted to TikTok was viewed over seven million times. James Philipsen was puppy-sitting for his sister. Being tasked with watching over puppies sounds like a dream come true, but as James would soon find out, it's a little tricky. James, from Oak Harbor, has amassed a nice following on social media, with close to 30,000 followers on his TikTok page.
Western Front
Mystery Thrift celebrates first month at new Bellingham location
After opening a first location in Ferndale last February, family-owned-and-operated thrift store Mystery Thrift opened a second location in downtown Bellingham on Sept. 3, with a focus on charity, affordability and sustainability. Kyle Weiss, his wife Nicole and their daughter Avery own the business, while other members of the family work or volunteer within it.
Here’s why 500 gathered Saturday at Bellingham City Hall
“This is not about caring for women and girls. This is about controlling them,” said Bellingham City Council Member Kristina Michele Martens, quoting the poet Amanda Gorman.
Only One Washington Town Made the List of 55 Beautiful Towns
What Is The Most Beautiful Washington State Small Town?. Talk about being a little bummed. There are a lot of gorgeous places to live in Washington State so imagine my surprise when I discovered only one Washington made the list of the 55 beautiful towns in America. Seattle Didn't Make...
My Clallam County
Stage 3 water shortage declared in Port Angeles
PORT ANGELES – In response to continuously decreasing flows in the Elwha River, the primary source of drinking water for Port Angeles, and in accordance with City Council action taken on October 4, City Manager Nathan West has declared a Stage III Water Shortage. This means that the City’s water supplies are critically impacted and immediate restrictions on outdoor water usage must be implemented.
My Clallam County
Port Angeles man sentenced for 3-day rampage that shut down section of ONP
Tacoma – A 42-year-old Port Angeles man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to three years of probation for interfering with a federal communications system during an armed stand-off in Olympic National Park. Caleb Chapman’s actions for 3 days in 2021 resulted in the evacuation and...
7 victims of Whidbey Island floatplane identified
SEQUIM, Wash. — Human remains that washed ashore in Clallam County on Sept. 16 have been identified as one of the 10 victims of the floatplane crash that went down near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. On Friday, the Clallam County Coroner’s Office said it had received confirmation from...
Whatcom’s rainy season starts Saturday. But something unusual is happening
La Niña weather patters usually mean a cold, wet and snowy winter for Western Washington.
oregontoday.net
Coast Guard rescues woman from cruise ship near Port Angeles, WA, Oct. 4
SEATTLE – The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 73-year-old woman from a cruise ship, Monday near Port Angeles. Watchstanders at the 13th Coast Guard District Command Center in Seattle received a medical evacuation request from the cruise ship Westerdam of a 73-year-old woman with symptoms of a mild cardiac infarction approximately 46 miles west of the Strait of Juan de Fuca. Due to low visibility, watchstanders directed the Westerdam to continue towards Port Angeles to conduct the hoist. At 8:50 a.m., a Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew arrived on scene. The patient was transferred to emergency medical services at approximately 10 a.m.
Motorcyclist ejected, run over in I-5 Bellingham crash
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A motorcyclist was killed on Interstate 5 in Bellingham Thursday night and troopers are still searching for one of the drivers involved in the crash. The crash happened just south of Lakeway Drive, near the York district, shortly after 9 p.m. The motorcyclist was ejected from...
Blaine Police continue receiving questions about cat attacks. Here’s what they found
“We have seen a lot of conversation and received multiple inquiries about cats being attacked in Blaine,” the department reported.
National study names Bellingham in top 3 areas to expect home prices to drop
Bellingham followedCrestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, Florida, and Bremerton-Silverdale, Washington, markets.
Need affordable groceries? These stores have the best staple prices in Bellingham
We checked the prices at area stores for milk, eggs, chicken and more to show you where you can find the lowest prices.
cascadiadaily.com
Fatal collision shuts I-5 northbound through Bellingham
A fatal collision involving a motorcyclist and three vehicles on Interstate 5 in Bellingham Thursday evening caused a full shutdown of northbound lanes at Exit 252, causing a mileslong backup. A vehicle and motorcycle collided just south of Lakeway Drive, ejecting the motorcycle rider, 45-year-old Joel Hansen, a Washington State...
q13fox.com
Camano Island residents face months-long permit process to prepare for storm season
CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. - Nearly a year after devastating floods hit Western Washington, some residents on Camano Island are running into roadblocks to rebuild from the damage left behind. Waves whipping from last November's storms tore down the bulkhead protecting Donna Marshall's home in Utsalady and Marshall says there's not...
KING-5
Human remains found on Dungeness Spit identified as floatplane crash victim
SEATTLE — The human remains found in the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge on Sept. 16 have been identified as one of the victims of the floatplane crash off Whidbey Island. On Sept. 16, Clallam County Sheriff's Department responded to the wildlife refuge after beachgoers found what was believed to...
45-Year-Old Joel Hansen Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bellingham (Bellingham, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Bellingham on Thursday night. The officials stated that the crash happened south of Lakeway Drive near the York District at around 9 p.m. The officials reported that 45-year-old Joel Hansen was traveling on a motorcycle when a...
My Clallam County
Remains found on beach near Sequim ID’d as plane crash victim
PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Coroner’s Office has received confirmation from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab of the identity of the female remains discovered near Dungeness Spit on September 16. The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Patricia Ann Hicks of Spokane Valley, Washington. Hicks was...
Yakima Herald Republic
Officials ID remains of 7 Whidbey Island floatplane crash victims
Officials on Friday confirmed the identities of the seven people whose bodies have been recovered after last month's floatplane crash off Whidbey Island, including the remains that washed ashore nearly two weeks after the crash. Crews had been working for weeks to locate and identify the nine passengers and one...
