Read full article on original website
Related
People Didn't Know What "The Green Book" Was On Jeopardy, And It's Proof We Need More Black History Taught In School
"...people are just finding out about the Green Book? This is why an expansion of Black history is needed in history books because how are y’all this behind?"
Charlie Puth says Ellen DeGeneres' record label "disappeared" on him
Charlie Puth got candid in a new interview, claiming that Ellen DeGeneres' music label "disappeared" on him early on in his career.
William Shatner realized the beauty of earth during space trip and explains why it made him sad
He went on a 11-minute spaceflight last October and had a life-changing experience.
Comments / 0