Brent Venables’ seat is heating up after embarrassing loss to Texas football
According to the Coaches Hot Seat Ranking from coacheshotseat.com, the seat for the Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables is heating up after the demolition that the team suffered over the weekend against Texas football. In the Red River Rivalry game on Oct. 8, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian saw his team down new head coach Venables and the Sooners by the dominant final score of 49-0.
Where Texas football ranks in the ESPN FPI post-Week 6
Week 6 was about as good to Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian as humanly possible. Texas downed the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game on Oct. 8 in dominant fashion, by the final score of 49-0. This was the worst shutout loss in program history for...
3 Sooner Takeaways: Oklahoma Suffers Historic Embarrassment In 49-0 Loss To Texas
If you’re a Sooner fan, watching the 118th edition of Oklahoma-Texas may have aged you 118 years in three hours. I highly don’t recommend aging that much so soon if you have a skincare routine. Consult a dermatologist for further advice. There was a television reporter who sat...
Cedric Baxter Jr., nation's top RB, on Texas' blowout win over Oklahoma: '(That's) why I committed there'
The Texas Longhorns' 49-0 blowout victory over Oklahoma was one of the nation's most notable results over the weekend. And among future Texas football players, it was a moment to celebrate. Edgewater High School (Florida) five-star prospect Cedric Baxter Jr., the nation's No. 1 running back, ...
Oklahoma’s Terrible Showing Against Texas Leaves Sooners Fan in Tears: WATCH
Oklahoma had a pretty rough go against bitter rival Texas in the classic Red River Showdown. Texas was given its worst loss in the history of the storied rivalry. The game ended in a decisive 49-0 shutout, and it left many Sooners fans sour. Not only did the game mark...
Texas Longhorns back in AP Top 25, USA Today Coaches Poll after blowout win in Red River Showdown
Following the 49-0 blowout victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown on Saturday, the Longhorns moved into a tie for No. 22 in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings and No. 24 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
5-Star 2024 EDGE Colin Simmons visiting for Texas football vs. OU
The visitor list is starting to come together this weekend for the Red River Rivalry game between Texas football and the Oklahoma Sooners. Oklahoma will technically be the home team in this game for recruiting purposes. They are allowed to host visitors this weekend for Red River, granted this will not be the standard type of visit.
Could the greatest name in college football play against Texas for Oklahoma on Saturday?
One of the best names to ever grace a college football roster is not only a native of Texas but he could be taking snaps against the Texas Longhorns for the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown on Saturday.
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 7
AUSTIN, Texas - The seventh week of Central Texas high school football season sees some changes again, including Manor falling from the top 5 of Class 6A and Liberty Hill overtaking Hays in 5A. Check out our rankings for Week 7 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such...
OU fans roasting Texas football HC Steve Sarkisian on social media
A little less than 24 hours from kickoff between Texas football and the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game, the fans up in Norman got to work on social media to try and roast head coach Steve Sarkisian. On Twitter on the morning of Oct. 7, the Oklahoma faithful were out in force putting their best shot forward to roast Sark.
fox26houston.com
Red River Showdown: Steve Sarkisian trolled by Oklahoma fans ahead of Saturday's matchup
TEXAS - It's Red River Showdown week and the rivalry is in full swing…well at least for the fans. University of Texas head football coach, Steve Sarkisian, was trending on Twitter and not in a good way. University of Oklahoma fans took to Twitter to troll the second-year Texas...
texashsfootball.com
San Marcos Recruiting Scandal Update
Following a recruiting scandal, a South Texas team is now eligible to play in the postseason again. According to Billy Gates at KXAN Austin, San Marcos High School fought the ban for several months after the University Interscholastic League restricted the program from playoff play for two years. The reason:...
The Devil’s Backbone: Ghost Riders From Blanco to Wimberly, Texas
While the scenery is breathtaking, the Devil's Backbone, located between the towns of Wimberly and Blanco, Texas is also described as the most haunted stretch of highway in the state. The winding 51-mile route along Texas Farm Roads 12, 165, 2325, 32, and U.S. Highway 281 is made up of...
hellogeorgetown.com
Pops Dirty Soda and Sweets Coming to Georgetown, TX
Pops Dirty Soda and Sweets is coming to Georgetown, TX!. The business will serve dirty drinks including sodas, lemonade, sweet and unsweet tea, sparkling and flat water, and hot chocolate, all “made dirty,” by adding flavors, fruit purees and creams. “Dirty Soda has been a huge trend in...
Report: Texas is home to the best chili in the US, here’s where you can find the best bowl of Texas Red Chili
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many things special to the state of Texas, the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Longhorns, barbecue, and Tex-Mex, but one thing is for sure, the best chili in the entire country can be found in the Lone Star State. A report from TheTravel.com states that the...
Becoming a super region: 6.7M people projected to live in the Austin-San Antonio corridor by 2030
From left, Mark Medici, San Antonio Business News publisher; Southwest Business Corporation Chair Charlie Amato; Roy Spence, chair and co-founder of the advertising agency GSD&M; and Community Impact CEO and founder John Garrett attend the ninth annual YTexas Summit. (Summer El-Shahawy/Community Impact) Nearly 1,000 business professionals and students gathered at...
News Channel 25
They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.
"They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign...
Teacher Retirement System of Texas sells Downtown Austin headquarters for $108 million
AUSTIN, Texas — Friday, the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS) announced the sale of its 3.8-acre headquarters property located on the Red River. The property sold for $108 million to a real estate investment trust. TRS aims to help educators by investing assets as well as managing and...
austinot.com
Best Austin Restaurants With a View – 8 Most Scenic Places to Eat
I select dining spots based on specific criteria: which genre(s) of food will be served, whether there are gluten-free options available, price point, and, above all, what type of views they offer. My sentiment is this: If I wanted to enjoy dinner while staring directly at a shrub, wall, or...
Viral TikTok mocks Austin's traffic and culture, gets roasted
Maybe he should just, move to a different neighborhood?
FanSided
