Austin, TX

Brent Venables’ seat is heating up after embarrassing loss to Texas football

According to the Coaches Hot Seat Ranking from coacheshotseat.com, the seat for the Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables is heating up after the demolition that the team suffered over the weekend against Texas football. In the Red River Rivalry game on Oct. 8, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian saw his team down new head coach Venables and the Sooners by the dominant final score of 49-0.
Where Texas football ranks in the ESPN FPI post-Week 6

Week 6 was about as good to Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian as humanly possible. Texas downed the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game on Oct. 8 in dominant fashion, by the final score of 49-0. This was the worst shutout loss in program history for...
5-Star 2024 EDGE Colin Simmons visiting for Texas football vs. OU

The visitor list is starting to come together this weekend for the Red River Rivalry game between Texas football and the Oklahoma Sooners. Oklahoma will technically be the home team in this game for recruiting purposes. They are allowed to host visitors this weekend for Red River, granted this will not be the standard type of visit.
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 7

AUSTIN, Texas - The seventh week of Central Texas high school football season sees some changes again, including Manor falling from the top 5 of Class 6A and Liberty Hill overtaking Hays in 5A. Check out our rankings for Week 7 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such...
OU fans roasting Texas football HC Steve Sarkisian on social media

A little less than 24 hours from kickoff between Texas football and the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game, the fans up in Norman got to work on social media to try and roast head coach Steve Sarkisian. On Twitter on the morning of Oct. 7, the Oklahoma faithful were out in force putting their best shot forward to roast Sark.
San Marcos Recruiting Scandal Update

Following a recruiting scandal, a South Texas team is now eligible to play in the postseason again. According to Billy Gates at KXAN Austin, San Marcos High School fought the ban for several months after the University Interscholastic League restricted the program from playoff play for two years. The reason:...
Pops Dirty Soda and Sweets Coming to Georgetown, TX

Pops Dirty Soda and Sweets is coming to Georgetown, TX!. The business will serve dirty drinks including sodas, lemonade, sweet and unsweet tea, sparkling and flat water, and hot chocolate, all “made dirty,” by adding flavors, fruit purees and creams. “Dirty Soda has been a huge trend in...
Becoming a super region: 6.7M people projected to live in the Austin-San Antonio corridor by 2030

From left, Mark Medici, San Antonio Business News publisher; Southwest Business Corporation Chair Charlie Amato; Roy Spence, chair and co-founder of the advertising agency GSD&M; and Community Impact CEO and founder John Garrett attend the ninth annual YTexas Summit. (Summer El-Shahawy/Community Impact) Nearly 1,000 business professionals and students gathered at...
Best Austin Restaurants With a View – 8 Most Scenic Places to Eat

I select dining spots based on specific criteria: which genre(s) of food will be served, whether there are gluten-free options available, price point, and, above all, what type of views they offer. My sentiment is this: If I wanted to enjoy dinner while staring directly at a shrub, wall, or...
