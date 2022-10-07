Read full article on original website
TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
New Orleans-Style Vegan Bar Opens in Ann Arbor, MichiganVegOut MagazineAnn Arbor, MI
The University of Michigan Put a Ban on Tobacco Products Across CampusesMarry EvensAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Michigan 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Soccer Victorious on Senior Night
The Dexter soccer team sent seven seniors out on a high note after a 4-2 win over Bedford on Senior Night last week. The Dreadnaughts celebrated with seven players to the game and they left the field with smiles as they snapped a three-game losing streak in the regular season finale against the Mules to finish with a 6-7-3 overall record heading into this weeks districts.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Field Hockey Cruises by Cranbrook
A big second half helped lift the Dexter field hockey team to a 7-0 win over Cranbrook-Kingswood last week. The win improved the Dreads record to 8-4-1 overall on the season. Marissa Skinner and Lillian Mitchell scored first-period goals to give the Dreads a 2-0 lead after one. It would...
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Field Hockey Hands Skyline First Loss
The Saline field hockey team came up with a huge win Thursday night when the Hornets handed the defending state champion Ann Arbor Skyline a 2-1 loss for the Eagles first loss of the season. The win was the fifth in a row for the red-hot Hornets and moved their...
thesuntimesnews.com
Bulldogs Fall in SEC White Title Showdown
A high-flying Tecumseh offense was too much for the Chelsea football team Friday night as the Indians claimed the SEC White title with a 50-34 win. Tecumseh entered the game with a 6-0 record and was averaging over 50 points a game, but many believed they hadn’t seen a defense like the Bulldogs.
thesuntimesnews.com
The Dexter-Chelsea Football Game is Shaping Up to Be Epic
Regarding rivalry games, all bets are off, except maybe for the annual Chelsea-Dexter varsity football game. Even though the Bulldogs have had their way with the Dreadnaughts for the past 26 seasons, the energy going into this year’s match couldn’t get much higher. The two teams face each...
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline XC Has Strong Showing at Portage
The Portage Invitational is known as the mid-season state meet for cross country teams and if that is the case, then Saline should have a strong showing at MIS in November. The boys came home with a second-place finish, while the girls finished third at the race that was loaded with top ten teams.
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Golfers Fifth at Regionals
The Saline girls’ golf team had its best D1 Regional finish in five years with a fifth-place finish at the Washtenaw Golf Club last week. The Hornets finished with a team score of 373 in the tournament won by a strong Northville team with 324. Grace Celso powered the...
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Soccer Claims SEC Red Title
The Saline soccer team left no doubt that they were not going to miss out on a SEC Red title as the Hornets blanked Ypsilanti Lincoln 8-0 Thursday night to win the league title. The win wrapped up a 12-1-1 league season for the Hornets with districts starting this week....
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Clinches Share of SEC Red Title with Win at Monroe
It has been 59 years since the Dexter football team last won a conference title, but it is no more. Dexter clinched a share of the SEC Red title with a 52-13 win at Monroe, paired with a shocking 7-0 loss by Saline to Bedford Friday night. The last football...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Cross Country Teams Run at Portage
The Dexter cross country teams took part in the largest invitational in the state this weekend and the girls came home 13th and the boys 15th in the race that had over 30 teams competing. The girls finished with 360 points in the race won by Pioneer with 117. Alena...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter’s Lily Witte Sets New Pioneer Pool Record in Diving
Another meet, another pool driving record for Dexter’s Lily Witte. The Dexter girls’ swim and dive had a dual meet against Division 1 Pioneer powerhouse, and the Dexter divers shined. Despite tough judging, Lily Witte earned 293.70 points to set a new Pioneer pool record for 6 dives. Dexter’s Vivian Kinnard was second with 245.20 points followed by Grace Daly from Pioneer with 190.45, and Dexter’s Sefina Patterson and Bella Larson in 4th and 5th with 168.55 points and 158.50 points, respectively.
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Rapids Football Crushes Appleton West
The Wisconsin Rapids Red Raiders crushed Appleton West to improve to 5-1 in the VFA, 6-2 overall, with a 48-0 crushing of Appleton West. The win assures Rapids of at least a share of the VA title. Rapids hosts Menomonie in Week 9 in nonconference play. Leo Brostowitz put on...
thesuntimesnews.com
Calling All Members of 1963 DHS Varsity Football Team
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. We have put the word out, to round up any varsity players from DHS’s last conference champion and undefeated football team: 1963. Please get them to Friday...
WISN
Girl quarterback starts Pewaukee High School's homecoming game
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Fans packed the stands for Pewaukee High School's homecoming and senior night game. One player changed the game. Senior Ava Matz took the first snap of the game as starting quarterback. "I've always called her my girl boss, since day one," said Reva Matz, Ava Matz's...
thesuntimesnews.com
Photo Gallery: 2022 Chelsea Homecoming Court
Chelsea High School honored its 2022 Chelsea Excellence Award nominees at halftime of the Chelsea football game with one winner announced from each class for this year. Each class selected four nominees for 2022. Senior Chelsea Excellence Award Winner- Florian Ziolkowski. Junior Chelsea Excellence Award Winner- Nora Davies. Sophomore Chelsea...
dailydodge.com
Beaver Dam Woman Heading To World’s Largest Horse Retraining Competition
(Beaver Dam) A Beaver Dam woman is heading to the heart of horse country to compete in the world’s largest horse retraining competition. Haley Kenevan will be heading to Kentucky to compete in a competition sponsored by the Retired Racehorse Project called “$100,000 Thoroughbred Makeover. The RRPs mission...
4 Great Seafood Places in Wisconsin
If you are one of the people who love eating seafood and never miss a chance of trying a new restaurant that is well-known for serving delicious food, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Wisconsin that have amazing online reviews and are highly-recommend by local people.
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Schools: Bid Request for 2023 Projects
DESCRIPTION: BP7 – Renovations at CHS, North Creek, South Meadows, WSEC. 1.1. A non-mandatory pre-bid conference will be held at 3:00 PM, Thursday, October 13th 2022, at Chelsea High School, 740 N Freer Rd Chelsea, MI 48118, attendance is highly recommended. 2. BID PROPOSAL DUE DATE/LOCATION. 2.1. Lump sum...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
wearegreenbay.com
What’s it like jumping out of an airplane and landing inside Lambeau Field?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Have you ever wondered what it would look like to parachute into Lambeau Field with over 81,000 fans watching?. Well, Curt Loter from All Veteran Group did just that and got his entire adventure filmed from his point of view. From the airplane all...
