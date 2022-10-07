ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Man shot, killed in Anderson; police questioning 3 suspects

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Anderson man was shot and killed Sunday morning. Anderson police were called to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2200 block of Fulton Street just before 10 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses directed them to a...
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

23-year-old man found fatally shot in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating a homicide of a man who was found fatally shot Sunday morning in Anderson, according to the Anderson Police Department. At 9:54 a.m. Sunday, The Anderson Police Department responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the 2200 block of Fulton Street. When officers arrived, witnesses directed them to a nearby apartment where they located a 23-year-old male that had been shot, according to a press release.
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

Pedestrian killed in east Indianapolis hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning on the east side of Indianapolis. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the dead man as 48-year-old Frank Sawyer. Police were called shortly after 4 a.m. to the intersection of East 10th Street and North Sheridan Avenue,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Man found shot to death in truck in 12th homicide in past 8 days

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found shot to death in a vehicle on the near northeast side Saturday in what police say is the 12th homicide of the past eight days. IMPD officers were sent to investigate an unresponsive man with apparent trauma found inside a pick-up truck on N. Olney near E. 28th Street just before 5 p.m. Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Person dead after shooting on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a person is dead after a shooting on the city’s east side. Police say it happened Sunday morning at the 100 block of North Euclid Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they found a person with multiple gunshot wounds...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Lawrence police investigate 2 teens injured in suspected drive-by shooting

LAWRENCE, Indiana — Police in Lawrence are investigating after two teens were shot walking near 46th Street and Interstate 465 Monday morning. The two male victims, one believed to be 15 and the other 16, according to Lawrence Police, said they were walking in the 4600 block of Richardt Avenue shortly after 9:30 a.m. when shots were fired from a passing car.
LAWRENCE, IN
WISH-TV

4 people shot in 3 overnight shootings across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least four people were shot in three separate shootings that happened overnight and early Saturday morning across Indianapolis. Just after 12 a.m. Saturday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot on the 3200 block West 10th street near North Tibbs Avenue. When officers arrived they located a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. After police searched the area they located a second person shot. Both are currently awake and breathing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Flora Police investigate fatal single vehicle crash

FLORA, Ind. (WLFI) — A Camden man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Flora Saturday morning. The 9-1-1 call came in Just after 10:45 a.m. Saturday. The crash happened in the 300 block of West Maple Street in Flora. Officers then found a blue Hyundai hit a...
FLORA, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating deadly shooting in Haughville

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting in the 700 block of King Avenue, near North Tibbs Avenue and West 10th Street. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. When officers first arrived, they said they found a man shot and he was in critical condition. Just...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

UPDATE: 2 dead in Morgan County murder-suicide

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A man and a woman were found dead in what the sheriff said was a murder-suicide outside a Morgan County home on Sunday. Deputies were called to reports of gunfire in the 8000 block of East Landersdale Road at around 5:30 p.m. They found a man and a woman outside a home in the area who had been shot.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Greenwood Police release statement after gun magazine breaks on mall floor

GREENWOOD — Greenwood Police are responding to social media chatter about individuals with guns inside the Greenwood Park Mall Saturday. Greenwood Police Assistant Chief Matthew Fillenwarth tells WRTV that at no point were any weapons displayed and no one was injured. He says three people were concealed carrying inside...
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

Man found guilty in deadly shooting outside of Muncie gas station

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A jury deliberated for more than six hours before convicting a 28-year-old man guilty of fatally shooting another man outside a Muncie gas station back in 2018. Armon Edwards was found guilty of murder, voluntary manslaughter, attempted armed robbery, and criminal recklessness. A probable cause...
MUNCIE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Trio carrying guns at Greenwood Park Mall receive 1-year ban

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Several individuals have been banned from the Greenwood Park Mall after police say they were carrying guns inside the property Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the mall around 3 p.m. after getting a report of individuals carrying firearms in the mall’s food court area. Officers...
GREENWOOD, IN

