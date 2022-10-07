Read full article on original website
Related
kvrr.com
State House Candidate Arrested for Simple Assault
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) — A candidate for North Dakota District 24 House of Representatives has been charged with simple assault. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said 33-year-old Kaitlyn Huss was arrested for assault after officers were called to a Valley City bar shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday. Huss is...
kvrr.com
Update: State House candidate charged with assault withdraws from race
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KVRR) – A North Dakota District 24 House candidate charged with simple assault has withdrawn from the race. Thirty-three-year-old Kaitlyn Huss was arrested after officers were called to a Valley City bar shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday. “I was involved in an incident that I deeply...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Attorney behind effort to legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota: "This isn't going to be the wild-wild west"
(Fargo, ND) -- Two people behind the effort to place recreational marijuana on the November ballot are joining WDAY Midday to give details on what is inside the measure. North Dakota Attorneys Mark Frise and Scott Brand shared details on the ballot measure which would legalize recreational marijuana within North Dakota. The measure would allow adults 21 years and older to use cannabis and cannabis products, allow adults to own up to three marijuana plants, establish a regulatory system for the drug, require legal marijuana to be tested by state approved laboratories, and prohibit the public consumption of marijuana.
North Dakota tribes want exclusive rights on online gambling
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s five American Indian tribes are seeking exclusive rights to host internet gambling and sports betting in the state, a monopoly worth millions, just a year after legislators turned aside a push by one big national player to allow it in the state. The tribes are turning to Republican Gov. Doug Burgum to approve the idea under tribal-state agreements known as compacts, the first of which was signed in 1992. The current compacts expire at the end of this year and only Burgum can approve them, said Deb McDaniel, North Dakota’s top gambling regulator. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
37 Great Actresses from our Great State
Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other […]
Times-Online
North Dakota receives state financial reporting award
Bismarck, N.D. – The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the state of North Dakota for its 2021 annual comprehensive financial report (ACFR). “Our ACFR team has long been known for their...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota District 41 Candidate Megan Edwardson : "Bismarck needs more young women in politics"
(Fargo, ND) -- A candidate is sharing why she is running to represent North Dakota's District 41. Megan Edwardson is one of four candidates running to become a Representative for North Dakota District 41. Edwardson says she is looking to solve her constituents "kitchen table issues", like childcare, K-12 education, and bolstering working families.
newsdakota.com
District 24 Democratic Candidate Drops Out Of The Race
VALLEY CITY, N.D. – Kaitlyn Huss, a candidate for North Dakota District 24 House of Representatives, who was charged with simple assault on Friday, October 7th has dropped out of the race. On Saturday, October 8th, Huss issued this statement, “I want to thank everyone who has stood with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times-Online
North Dakota Land Board Announces Successful Completion ofMissouri River Acreage Adjustment Project – Part I
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Board of University and School Lands (Land Board) today announced the successful completion of Part I of the River Acreage Adjustment Project, which returned a net of approximately $120 million to North Dakota private mineral owners and oil and gas operators.
newscenter1.tv
Where does South Dakota rank among the hardest-working states?
Wallethub study of the hardest-working states in the U.S. The Mount Rushmore State ranked high in direct work factors that average workweek hours, the share of households where no adults worked, the share of workers leaving vacation time unused, the share of engaged workers and idle youth. The state ranked 21st in indirect work factors that included commute time, workers with multiple jobs, annual volunteer hours and average leisure time per day.
kvrr.com
12 Europeans detained in Minnesota for smuggling attempt
ROSEAU CO., Minn. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection say agents stopped a “smuggling attempt” after two cars with 12 migrants unlawfully entered the U.S. at Roseau, Minnesota. The agency announced on Friday an agent at the Warroad Station was notified on September 25 that two cars...
KELOLAND TV
2 South Dakota drug dealers plead guilty
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota drug dealers will soon be headed to federal prison. Friday in federal court, Rickey Young, Jr. – also known as Rock – pleaded guilty to selling crack cocaine. Court papers say he and another man got the drugs from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sdstandardnow.com
South Dakota State University poll provides further evidence that Noem-Smith contest for governor is close
With a month to go, it’s close. Further evidence that the South Dakota gubernatorial race is very competitive was provided this week by the SDSU Poll, a nonpartisan survey. The SDSU Poll is a non-partisan research unit of the political science program. The poll is based out of the SDSU School of American and Global Studies in Brookings, with David Wiltse, Ph.D., in charge. On Wednesday, Wiltse was on South Dakota Public Broadcasting to discuss the results.
The First Woman From North Dakota Ever To Appear On The Bachelor
No man or woman from North Dakota has ever appeared on The Bachelor before.
KFYR-TV
Hunters gear up for pheasant opener weekend
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hunters in North Dakota are gearing up for the 2022 hunting season with the pheasant opener this weekend. Sporting goods stores are experiencing an influx in customers and sales, and for many hunters, Bismarck Runnings is a one-stop shop. Bradley Auch, Bismarck Runnings Manager, tells us more.
740thefan.com
Panel discusses new, proposed marijuana & THC legalization in ND/MN
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – In light of new and proposed laws regarding marijuana and THC in Minnesota and North Dakota and questions about the impact the new rules will have on business, criminal justice, and state coffers, the Fargo-Moorhead Chamber convened a panel Wednesday to discuss the implications of legal THC and marijuana with key stakeholders and experts on the topic.
Shore Fishing Outstanding Along The Banks Here In North Dakota
Doctor's Orders - Cast A Line North Dakota!
‘Cold Justice’ Investigation Into North Dakota Murder Helps Lead To An Arrest Years Later
Who fatally stabbed 18-year-old North Dakota college student Anita Knutson in June 2007?. On “Cold Justice,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen, prosecutor Kelly Siegler and investigator Steve Spingola took a deep dive into the homicide in the series’ 100th episode. Fifteen years after the slaying, they were able to help the Minot Police Department make an arrest.
A minor change has been made to the states critical race theory rules after a public hearing
One issue the department is dealing with lies in the definition itself.
Something To Crow About? Fall Pheasant Forecast For North Dakota
The 2022 Pheasant Hunting season looks much different from last year.
Comments / 21