Politics

State House Candidate Arrested for Simple Assault

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) — A candidate for North Dakota District 24 House of Representatives has been charged with simple assault. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said 33-year-old Kaitlyn Huss was arrested for assault after officers were called to a Valley City bar shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday. Huss is...
VALLEY CITY, ND
Update: State House candidate charged with assault withdraws from race

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KVRR) – A North Dakota District 24 House candidate charged with simple assault has withdrawn from the race. Thirty-three-year-old Kaitlyn Huss was arrested after officers were called to a Valley City bar shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday. “I was involved in an incident that I deeply...
VALLEY CITY, ND
Attorney behind effort to legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota: "This isn't going to be the wild-wild west"

(Fargo, ND) -- Two people behind the effort to place recreational marijuana on the November ballot are joining WDAY Midday to give details on what is inside the measure. North Dakota Attorneys Mark Frise and Scott Brand shared details on the ballot measure which would legalize recreational marijuana within North Dakota. The measure would allow adults 21 years and older to use cannabis and cannabis products, allow adults to own up to three marijuana plants, establish a regulatory system for the drug, require legal marijuana to be tested by state approved laboratories, and prohibit the public consumption of marijuana.
North Dakota tribes want exclusive rights on online gambling

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s five American Indian tribes are seeking exclusive rights to host internet gambling and sports betting in the state, a monopoly worth millions, just a year after legislators turned aside a push by one big national player to allow it in the state. The tribes are turning to Republican Gov. Doug Burgum to approve the idea under tribal-state agreements known as compacts, the first of which was signed in 1992. The current compacts expire at the end of this year and only Burgum can approve them, said Deb McDaniel, North Dakota’s top gambling regulator. The...
North Dakota receives state financial reporting award

Bismarck, N.D. – The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the state of North Dakota for its 2021 annual comprehensive financial report (ACFR). “Our ACFR team has long been known for their...
North Dakota District 41 Candidate Megan Edwardson : "Bismarck needs more young women in politics"

(Fargo, ND) -- A candidate is sharing why she is running to represent North Dakota's District 41. Megan Edwardson is one of four candidates running to become a Representative for North Dakota District 41. Edwardson says she is looking to solve her constituents "kitchen table issues", like childcare, K-12 education, and bolstering working families.
District 24 Democratic Candidate Drops Out Of The Race

VALLEY CITY, N.D. – Kaitlyn Huss, a candidate for North Dakota District 24 House of Representatives, who was charged with simple assault on Friday, October 7th has dropped out of the race. On Saturday, October 8th, Huss issued this statement, “I want to thank everyone who has stood with...
South Dakota State University poll provides further evidence that Noem-Smith contest for governor is close

With a month to go, it’s close. Further evidence that the South Dakota gubernatorial race is very competitive was provided this week by the SDSU Poll, a nonpartisan survey. The SDSU Poll is a non-partisan research unit of the political science program. The poll is based out of the SDSU School of American and Global Studies in Brookings, with David Wiltse, Ph.D., in charge. On Wednesday, Wiltse was on South Dakota Public Broadcasting to discuss the results.
Panel discusses new, proposed marijuana & THC legalization in ND/MN

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – In light of new and proposed laws regarding marijuana and THC in Minnesota and North Dakota and questions about the impact the new rules will have on business, criminal justice, and state coffers, the Fargo-Moorhead Chamber convened a panel Wednesday to discuss the implications of legal THC and marijuana with key stakeholders and experts on the topic.

