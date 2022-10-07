It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for Bright Green Corporation (BGXX) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$0.01, or +1.01%, to $1. Volume reached 108,615 shares, with price reaching a high of $1.04 and a low of $0.97. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Bright Green Announces Close of Transaction with Alterola Biotech.

