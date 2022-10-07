Read full article on original website
Looking At Caterpillar's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Caterpillar. Looking at options history for Caterpillar CAT we detected 20 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.
Freeport-McMoRan Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Freeport-McMoRan. Looking at options history for Freeport-McMoRan FCX we detected 26 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 11% of the investors opened trades with...
Snowflake Whale Trades For October 10
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Snowflake. Looking at options history for Snowflake SNOW we detected 26 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.
Marvell Tech Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Marvell Tech MRVL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
2 Stocks That Are Buys Near Their 52-Week Lows
The major stocks indices have witnessed a freefall following the Fed's third pect consecutive 75-bps rate hike. However, many analysts expect a year-end recovery. Therefore, fundamentally strong stocks Microsoft (MSFT)...
CarMax Earnings Plunge Signals Market Shift
Thanks to all the pandemic lockdowns around the world, supply shortages including processor chips, aluminum, even glass crippled new car production. Automakers didn’t predict a surge in demand for new cars, sending the prices of both new and used vehicles soaring. If you’ve been waiting out the market insanity, there have been growing signs prices are and will continue to deflate, including a big one from CarMax.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Applied Materials Whale Trades For October 07
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Applied Materials. Looking at options history for Applied Materials AMAT we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened...
parktelegraph.com
Is Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ: BGXX) The Best Stock To Invest In?
It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for Bright Green Corporation (BGXX) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$0.01, or +1.01%, to $1. Volume reached 108,615 shares, with price reaching a high of $1.04 and a low of $0.97. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Bright Green Announces Close of Transaction with Alterola Biotech.
What Are Whales Doing With SolarEdge Technologies
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on SolarEdge Technologies SEDG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
3 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying With Both Hands
These companies are pouring heaps of passive income into the accounts of their shareholders.
Exxon Mobil Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Exxon Mobil XOM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Ford, General Motors And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session. ACM Research, Inc. ACMR shares fell 14.7% to $10.49 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN shares dropped 6.6% to $31.72 in pre-market trading. Rivian...
Expert Ratings for Intel
Intel INTC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 17 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Intel has an average price target of $37.41 with a high of $52.00 and a low of $24.00.
Yahoo!
Amazon stock has gotten too cheap to ignore, analyst argues
Amazon's stock has basically priced in elevated inflation and a potential recession, Jefferies long-time tech analyst Brent Thill says, meaning that it's an attractive investment. Shares of the tech giant have plunged 30% so far in 2022 as investors fret over whether higher interest rates and a potential recession will...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BAC
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Bank of America BAC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks With 115% and 154% Upside in the Bear Market, According to Wall Street
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are both in a bear market, but some Wall Street analysts see buying opportunities. Joseph Vafi of Canaccord Genuity has a price target of $150 per share on Block, which implies 154% upside. Andrew Rosivach of Wolfe Research has a price target of...
