Benzinga

Looking At Caterpillar's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Caterpillar. Looking at options history for Caterpillar CAT we detected 20 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Freeport-McMoRan Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Freeport-McMoRan. Looking at options history for Freeport-McMoRan FCX we detected 26 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 11% of the investors opened trades with...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Snowflake Whale Trades For October 10

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Snowflake. Looking at options history for Snowflake SNOW we detected 26 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.
PETS
Benzinga

Marvell Tech Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Marvell Tech MRVL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
ECONOMY
Walt Disney
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Motorious

CarMax Earnings Plunge Signals Market Shift

Thanks to all the pandemic lockdowns around the world, supply shortages including processor chips, aluminum, even glass crippled new car production. Automakers didn’t predict a surge in demand for new cars, sending the prices of both new and used vehicles soaring. If you’ve been waiting out the market insanity, there have been growing signs prices are and will continue to deflate, including a big one from CarMax.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Applied Materials Whale Trades For October 07

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Applied Materials. Looking at options history for Applied Materials AMAT we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened...
INDUSTRY
parktelegraph.com

Is Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ: BGXX) The Best Stock To Invest In?

It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for Bright Green Corporation (BGXX) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$0.01, or +1.01%, to $1. Volume reached 108,615 shares, with price reaching a high of $1.04 and a low of $0.97. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Bright Green Announces Close of Transaction with Alterola Biotech.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With SolarEdge Technologies

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on SolarEdge Technologies SEDG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Exxon Mobil Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Exxon Mobil XOM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Intel

Intel INTC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 17 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Intel has an average price target of $37.41 with a high of $52.00 and a low of $24.00.
STOCKS
Yahoo!

Amazon stock has gotten too cheap to ignore, analyst argues

Amazon's stock has basically priced in elevated inflation and a potential recession, Jefferies long-time tech analyst Brent Thill says, meaning that it's an attractive investment. Shares of the tech giant have plunged 30% so far in 2022 as investors fret over whether higher interest rates and a potential recession will...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BAC

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Bank of America BAC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
PETS
