wtae.com
Police officer finds body in the street in Washington County
FINLEYVILLE, Pa. — The Washington County Coroner said an on-duty police officer found a body in the street in Finleyville, Washington County. The body was found early Monday morning by a Monongahela Police officer on the 3600 block of Washington Avenue. The coroner said the person who was found...
Teen, 15, arrested in shooting at Pa. amusement park that hurt 3
Park officials said the late Saturday night shooting followed an altercation between two groups of teenagers near the Musik Express ride
wtae.com
Police chase ends with arrest of wanted shooting suspects on Route 28
PITTSBURGH — A police chase on Route 28 ended with the arrest of two suspects in a shooting that happened in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood. Investigators said the pursuit happened yesterday when police located a vehicle believed to be connected with the shooting that happened on Oct. 2. The...
wtae.com
State police vehicle struck during hit-and-run in Westmoreland County
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A state police vehicle was struck during a hit-and-run in South Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County. The incident happened a little after 8:30 p.m. Saturday on State Route 31 just east of State Route 136. State police said the suspect vehicle was a dark-colored Jeep...
Western Pa. woman found shot in car: police
A Pittsburgh woman was taken to the hospital after she was found in her car with a bullet wound Sunday afternoon, according to police. The Tribune-Review reported when police arrived at the scene in the Homewood neighborhood, they found the woman sitting in her car with a gunshot wound to her side. Police said the woman is in her early 20s.
Woman shot in car in Homewood South
At around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a call that a person had been shot on Brushton Avenue at Frankstown Avenue. When first responders arrived at the scene they found a young woman, in her early twenties
Boy, 15, charged in shooting at Pittsburgh-area amusement park that wounded 3
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Pittsburgh-area amusement park that wounded three people, authorities said. Darryl Pirl was arrested and will be charged as an adult, WPXI-TV reported. He is facing two charges of aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor and recklessly endangering another person.
Man arrested after dog found with stab wounds
Pittsburgh police arrested a man on Saturday whose dog had stab wounds on its neck. At around 4 p.m., police responded to complaints of blood in the hallway of an apartment building on Reifert Street in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. Officers later found the male...
wtae.com
Police looking for suspect in ransacking of Fayette County bar
NEW SALEM, Pa. — A Fayette County business owner is looking for help from the public after her bar was broken into and ransacked earlier this week. The break-in happened early Tuesday morning at the Dark Horse Saloon in New Salem. Surveillance video shows a suspect ransacking the bar for more than an hour, damaging the business's safe, and stealing the entire ATM.
Indiana County man accused of making meth, dumping waste in 5 different areas
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — An Indiana County man is facing charges after police said he made methamphetamine and dumped the chemical waste and paraphernalia at five different locations in the region. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a trooper noticed a large black garbage bag in the woods near Stewart...
West Mifflin police looking to identify man in connection to ongoing case
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — West Mifflin police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man connected to an open investigation. According to police, they need help identifying a man seen in surveillance footage. Because the case is open, police said they cannot release more information at...
wtae.com
Police: Truck driver fell asleep while driving, leading to crash in Lawrence County
NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 29-year-old man fell asleep while driving a truck, leading to a crash in North Beaver Township, Lawrence County. The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. Saturday on State Route 18. Police said the man fell asleep, went through a stop sign...
wtae.com
Woman in the hospital after being found shot in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A woman was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition after being found shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood. The shooting happened a little after 4:15 p.m. in the area of Brushton Avenue and Frankstown Avenue. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the woman was found...
CBS News
Coroner called to crash scene in Beaver County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beaver County 911 dispatchers confirmed police were called to an accident that happened on Old Brodhead Road in Beaver County. The accident happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday evening. The coroner was called just before 9 p.m. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this...
Man injured being tased by Fayette deputy; video released
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — The man tased by Fayette County sheriff deputies earlier this week is expected to make a full recovery after being flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital. Anthony Sheffey was at the Fayette County courthouse for a hearing that was continued Monday morning when deputies found out he was wanted on a felony warrant for a DUI case out of Allegheny County.
wtae.com
Fire breaks out in building at airport in Fayette County
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — Firefighters were called to the scene when flames broke out in a building at an airport in Fayette County over the weekend. The fire was reported in a storage facility at Joseph Hardy Airport in Dunbar Township on Sunday morning. No injuries were reported, and it...
Body of missing man found in western Pa. river: reports
A team of divers working on a cold case documentary discovered a body - albeit not one of the people they were searching for - in the Allegheny River just off Pittsburgh’s North Shore neighborhood on Saturday, according to reports from Pittsburgh-area media. Sources including WPXI, WTAE, and the...
Missing Beaver County woman found alive
SOUTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: South Beaver Township police said Mildred Belas has been found and is alive. ORIGINAL REPORT: Police in Beaver County are looking for a missing 87-year-old woman. South Beaver Township police say Mildred Belas walked away from Lakeview Person Care Home in Darlington. She...
Greensburg shooting suspect seeks separate trial
The lawyer for a Greensburg man charged in connection with a shootout earlier this year in downtown Greensburg wants a separate trial from another man with whom police said he exchanged gunfire. In court documents filed this week, attorney Brent McCune said the defenses of his client, Evan Curley, and...
wtae.com
Young boy found alone in Tarentum park
Police in Tarentum Borough said Monday a young boy was found alone in a park near Allegheny Street. Police Chief Bill Vakulick told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that a passerby saw the 4-year-old boy running around an intersection going to the playground on First Avenue and Allegheny Street at 7:50 a.m.
