Monongahela, PA

wtae.com

Police officer finds body in the street in Washington County

FINLEYVILLE, Pa. — The Washington County Coroner said an on-duty police officer found a body in the street in Finleyville, Washington County. The body was found early Monday morning by a Monongahela Police officer on the 3600 block of Washington Avenue. The coroner said the person who was found...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Police chase ends with arrest of wanted shooting suspects on Route 28

PITTSBURGH — A police chase on Route 28 ended with the arrest of two suspects in a shooting that happened in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood. Investigators said the pursuit happened yesterday when police located a vehicle believed to be connected with the shooting that happened on Oct. 2. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Washington County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Monongahela, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
County
Washington County, PA
PennLive.com

Western Pa. woman found shot in car: police

A Pittsburgh woman was taken to the hospital after she was found in her car with a bullet wound Sunday afternoon, according to police. The Tribune-Review reported when police arrived at the scene in the Homewood neighborhood, they found the woman sitting in her car with a gunshot wound to her side. Police said the woman is in her early 20s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boy, 15, charged in shooting at Pittsburgh-area amusement park that wounded 3

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Pittsburgh-area amusement park that wounded three people, authorities said. Darryl Pirl was arrested and will be charged as an adult, WPXI-TV reported. He is facing two charges of aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor and recklessly endangering another person.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Man arrested after dog found with stab wounds

Pittsburgh police arrested a man on Saturday whose dog had stab wounds on its neck. At around 4 p.m., police responded to complaints of blood in the hallway of an apartment building on Reifert Street in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. Officers later found the male...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Police looking for suspect in ransacking of Fayette County bar

NEW SALEM, Pa. — A Fayette County business owner is looking for help from the public after her bar was broken into and ransacked earlier this week. The break-in happened early Tuesday morning at the Dark Horse Saloon in New Salem. Surveillance video shows a suspect ransacking the bar for more than an hour, damaging the business's safe, and stealing the entire ATM.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Woman in the hospital after being found shot in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A woman was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition after being found shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood. The shooting happened a little after 4:15 p.m. in the area of Brushton Avenue and Frankstown Avenue. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the woman was found...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Coroner called to crash scene in Beaver County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beaver County 911 dispatchers confirmed police were called to an accident that happened on Old Brodhead Road in Beaver County. The accident happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday evening. The coroner was called just before 9 p.m. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man injured being tased by Fayette deputy; video released

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — The man tased by Fayette County sheriff deputies earlier this week is expected to make a full recovery after being flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital. Anthony Sheffey was at the Fayette County courthouse for a hearing that was continued Monday morning when deputies found out he was wanted on a felony warrant for a DUI case out of Allegheny County.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Fire breaks out in building at airport in Fayette County

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — Firefighters were called to the scene when flames broke out in a building at an airport in Fayette County over the weekend. The fire was reported in a storage facility at Joseph Hardy Airport in Dunbar Township on Sunday morning. No injuries were reported, and it...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Missing Beaver County woman found alive

SOUTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: South Beaver Township police said Mildred Belas has been found and is alive. ORIGINAL REPORT: Police in Beaver County are looking for a missing 87-year-old woman. South Beaver Township police say Mildred Belas walked away from Lakeview Person Care Home in Darlington. She...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Greensburg shooting suspect seeks separate trial

The lawyer for a Greensburg man charged in connection with a shootout earlier this year in downtown Greensburg wants a separate trial from another man with whom police said he exchanged gunfire. In court documents filed this week, attorney Brent McCune said the defenses of his client, Evan Curley, and...
GREENSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Young boy found alone in Tarentum park

Police in Tarentum Borough said Monday a young boy was found alone in a park near Allegheny Street. Police Chief Bill Vakulick told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that a passerby saw the 4-year-old boy running around an intersection going to the playground on First Avenue and Allegheny Street at 7:50 a.m.
TARENTUM, PA

