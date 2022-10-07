Reporting on Hurricane Ian's Devastation from the Field, I Was Struck by Floridians' Will, Faith and Resolve

MIAMI – Former model and philantropist Petra Nemcova knows firsthand about natural disasters. "I survived a tsunami in Thailand. My partner unfortunately passed away. My pelvis was broken in four places and that day over 250,000 people lost their lives," Nemcova said.Since then Nemcova and her partners effectively and efficiently address the immediate and long-term needs of communities impacted by natural disasters in their organization called All Hands and Hearts. They have volunteers from all over the world."63,000 of them from 144 countries from around the world giving their heart and time, their sweat and making a humongous difference around the...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO