Reporting on Hurricane Ian's Devastation from the Field, I Was Struck by Floridians' Will, Faith and Resolve

Videos, Photos Show Florida Still Underwater 10 Days After Hurricane Ian
Lee County, one of the areas severely damaged, has accounted for most of the hurricane-related fatalities reported in the state, according to officials.
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn't over.
Hotels, motels now an option for those displaced by Ian, announces FEMA
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As one of the largest arenas in southwest Florida, the Hertz Arena in Estero, which was turned into a shelter for Hurricane Ian victims begins reaching its maximum capacity and other shelters are bursting at the seams, impacted residents in hard-hit southwest Florida now have another option.
Hurricane Ian drowning victim was ‘the best big brother’
Craig Steven Markgraff Jr., a construction worker and the “best big brother ever,” was last seen clinging to a tree as rising waters from Hurricane Ian lashed areas dozens of miles inland from Florida's Gulf Coast.
Family rebuilds life in new state after losing nearly everything in Hurricane Ian
Zhenia Lopez-Figueroa survived the storm with her husband and two young kids.
TIMELAPSE: Satellite video shows Hurricane Ian’s journey through Florida, U.S.
The Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere released a timelapse of Hurricane Ian's progress Friday.
Tervis launches special Florida tumbler to raise funds for Hurricane Ian relief
First Lady Casey DeSantis spearheaded the partnership. First Lady Casey DeSantis is announcing a partnership with iconic Florida drinkware maker Tervis to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. Tervis, which locally manufactures the double-walled plastic tumblers with logos of just about every variety, is creating a new design with Florida...
If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been
The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
Early reports emerge of stunning damage on Florida’s iconic Sanibel Island, still severed from mainland by bridge collapse
One resident weathered the hurricane on the island, 44-year-old Carolyn Bradbury Schwartz, and has made several illicit visits back by boat.
Former model Petra Nemcova in Florida with All Hands and Hearts
MIAMI – Former model and philantropist Petra Nemcova knows firsthand about natural disasters. "I survived a tsunami in Thailand. My partner unfortunately passed away. My pelvis was broken in four places and that day over 250,000 people lost their lives," Nemcova said.Since then Nemcova and her partners effectively and efficiently address the immediate and long-term needs of communities impacted by natural disasters in their organization called All Hands and Hearts. They have volunteers from all over the world."63,000 of them from 144 countries from around the world giving their heart and time, their sweat and making a humongous difference around the...
'She didn't really have to die like this': Southwest Florida woman loses mom in storm
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The reality is so many of you are still picking up the pieces from Hurricane Ian. Families in southwest Florida can relate. By now you've likely seen the photos, videos, and heartbreak that our neighbors in southwest Florida faced. But you may not have heard...
Jimmy Patronis sounds alarms on dangerous mix of electric cars, storm surge
Seeing problems facing fire rescue in Collier County raised concerns for Florida's Fire Marshal. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is expressing new concern over electric vehicles. He penned a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration sounding alarms on the dangerous mix of lithium batteries and storm surge.
During Hurricane Ian, mom swam out her front door with her baby in a plastic storage bin
A Florida mom saved her baby's life by placing him in a plastic bin and floating him down her flooded street. "I went into survival mode," Callie Brown, 36, told TODAY Parents when recalling the hours-long ordeal amid Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 storm with winds up to 150 mph...
Fla. deputy gives furry friend a place to call home after Hurricane Ian
HOLIDAY, Fla. — Despite the massive carnage left by Hurricane Ian, the storm did help forge a special bond between one homeless furry friend and a Pasco County deputy. WTSP News reported that as residents were bracing for Hurricane Ian days before the storm was set to make landfall, the noise from heavy wind and rain caused a terrified kitten to scutter into the middle of an intersection.
Hurricane leads Allegiant to delay Florida resort opening
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The parent of Allegiant Air said Friday that damage from Hurricane Ian has caused the company to delay the planned opening of a resort north of Fort Myers, Florida. Allegiant Travel Co. said its Sunseeker resort had been selling rooms for as early as next...
Gov. DeSantis announces new disaster recovery center in North Naples
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that a new disaster recovery center has opened in North Naples to help Floridians in Collier County impacted by Hurricane Ian. The center is located in Veterans Community Park at 1895 Veterans Drive. This is the fourth disaster recovery center in Southwest Florida. These centers are...
Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Campaign Dismantles AP Story On Pine Island Bridge
On Twitter, the Associated Press’ motto is “advancing the power of facts, globally.” That slogan assumes the AP has gathered the facts in advance. On Thursday, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign roasted the AP for failing to get the facts part right. On
RV parks filling up with hurricane refugees, summer drawing near
Many Floridians sought refuge in Southeast Florida after Hurricane Ian destroyed their homes, but space to do so is becoming harder to find. Port Orange residents Gary and Trish Erhard rode out the storm in their RV at John Prince Park near Lake Worth Beach. They returned home Saturday morning,...
