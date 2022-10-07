Read full article on original website
Frank Zipper
4d ago
She just found out she has cancer. ALWAYS take someone with you during cancer screening. Your brain goes blank when you hear that you have it. You NEED a friend.
5
Amy Quintana
3d ago
omg pancreatic cancer? that is hella traumatizing. 20% survival rate within the year and 9% within 5 years. poor lady. yeah she put others in harm's way. Can you imagine just finding that out?
2
Jill M Winter
3d ago
Stay off the freeway. I dont care there is no excuse to be driving recklessly. Find another way to get wereever your going.
2
