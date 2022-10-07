Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
No injuries in overnight explosion off Moores Mill Road
Investigators are trying to figure out what caused an explosion early Monday morning at a business off Moores Mill Rd. in Huntsville. It happened at a company that tests pressurized tanks near the intersection of Moores Mill Rd and Stanwood Blvd. Huntsville Police had to close part of Stanwood Blvd....
WAFF
Explosion at business on Moores Mill Road results in no injuries
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A number of people in northeast Huntsville reported hearing an explosion near Moores Mill Road early Monday morning. The reports came in from areas near Stanwood Blvd. and Chapman Mountain. According to an official with Huntsville Fire & Rescue, firefighters spent several hours on an explosion scene at the Hanwha Cimarron business off of Moores Mill Road.
Decatur Fire & Rescue working to put out “woods” fire behind Kroger
Decatur Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a working "woods" fire behind the Krogers on Beltline road. The Alabama Forestry Commission is on scene assisting.
Body found inside burning car in Birmingham
A death investigation is underway after a body was found inside of a burning car Sunday night.
Man killed in early morning Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead early Sunday morning. According to BPD, officers arrived to a residence in the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley around 1:30 a.m. on calls of a person shot. Officers arrived and observed Kenneth Maddox Jr., 35, of Birmingham […]
Just GM Auto & Truck Repair sustains heavy losses after fire; one injured, no fatalities
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Fire and Rescue responded to an explosion at Just GM Auto & Truck Repair Plus located at 105 3rd Ave SW Friday morning at 10:06 a.m. The fire was completely extinguished m by 10:45 a.m. Stations 1, 2 and 3 responded along with Cullman EMS and Cullman Police Department. Cullman Fire Chief Brian Bradberry confirmed one person sustained injuries and was sent to an area hospital. Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick stated that there were no fatalities. Cullman Fire Chief of Operations Darren Peeples said, “The preliminary findings are that while one of the workers was working on a vehicle, something ignited a fire. He was injured and transported. In the course of...
wbrc.com
Sunday morning homicide under investigation in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley. BPD says the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. The victim has been identified as Kenneth Maddox Jr., 35 years old, of Birmingham. Police arrived at the...
ABC 33/40 News
Employee injured in fire at car repair shop in Cullman
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was injured in a fire at an auto repair shop in Cullman Friday morning. The Cullman Police Department said the fire started around 10:00 a.m. at Just GM Auto & Truck Repair Plus located at 105 3rd Street SW. Police said an...
WAFF
Owens Cross Roads Police K9 finds meth in car
OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - A K9 with the Owens Cross Roads Police Department discovered methamphetamine during a traffic stop. According to the Owens Cross Roads Police Department, Ken Wilkerson, 39, was stopped by police on U.S. 431 near Wilson Mann Rd. because there was no tag on the vehicle.
Juvenile dies after Decatur shooting
Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting early Sunday morning.
14-year-old dies in attempted robbery, police say
One teenager is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Decatur Police Department.
wbrc.com
Vehicle fire causes traffic backup on I-65 SB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Update: The Alabama Department of Transportation says the incident has been cleared. Original story: Traffic is backed up on I-65 southbound between exit 252 in Hoover to around exit 259 in Birmingham. A crash involving a vehicle fire happened around 7:16 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
Huntsville Fire Chaplain passes away
Spence Thompson, the chaplain for Huntsville Fire & Rescue (HFR), passed away on Thursday.
Hartselle Police: Man arrested after stealing $3,500 of copper
A Hartselle man was arrested earlier this week after police say he stole more than $3,500 in copper.
WAFF
Huntsville Police: overnight argument ends in shooting on Pulaski Pike
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. Marshall County man faces multiple charges after authorities say he scammed residents out of home repairs. Updated: 6 hours ago. Robert Long...
TRAFFIC ALERT: CSX railroad crossing closures begin week of Oct. 10
CULLMAN, Ala. – CSX Transportation will be working on its railroad tracks beginning the week of Oct. 10. Work is planned for Tuesday-Friday evenings from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Expect the following railroad crossings to be closed at some point during this project: CITY OF CULLMAN • Mitchell Road Northeast • Arnold Street Northeast • King Edward Street Southwest CITY OF HANCEVILLE • Edmondson Street CULLMAN COUNTY • Phelan Road • County Road 607 • Garden City Heights Street Northeast MORGAN COUNTY • Wilhite Road According to CSX, improvements to railroad crossings will begin Tuesday at Mitchell Road and will continue with Arnold Street, King Edward Street, Phelan Road and County Road 607. Work crews will then head to Edmondson Street and Garden City Heights Street before completing work on Friday, Oct. 14, at County Road 9. This is an estimated work schedule that is subject to change based on weather and other factors. CSX will continue to keep city officials apprised as schedules change. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
WAFF
Small business owner scammed
Marshall County man faces multiple charges after authorities say he scammed residents out of home repairs. Robert Long is accused of using deception, intimidation force or threat towards the victims. Morgan County school leaders could vote to close Sparkman Elementary. Updated: 10 hours ago. The superintendent of Morgan County Schools...
Afternoon shooting in Midfield neighborhood leaves 1 dead
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death Sunday in a Midfield neighborhood. A resident on Ninth Street heard their dog barking and went to investigate, said Midfield police Chief Jesse Bell. That’s when the victim was found wounded in a yard. The discovery was made...
Man says trash can woes are finally resolved
A Madison family is seeing a resolution to a months long trash trouble.
WTOK-TV
Casey White no longer being moved to another jail
(WAFF) - The plan to transfer Casey White to the Cullman County (Ala.) Jail is no longer happening according to online court documents. White is the Alabama inmate who escaped in the spring of 2022 with the help of a corrections officer who was killed while the two were on the run.
