NBA

Apologetic Draymond Green is temporarily stepping away from the Warriors following Jordan Poole altercation

Late on Wednesday evening, the basketball world learned Draymond Green would face team discipline following a physical altercation between him and Jordan Poole at the Warriors’ practice that day, The Athletic‘s Shams Charania reported. Friday Morning, video of that altercation leaked, showing Green connecting on a punch violent...
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green

Creating a winning culture is not an easy thing to do in the NBA. Talent is the most important element in winning. That much is obvious. The league’s best teams always comprise some of its most talented players. With that said, culture counts too. You need players who are...
NBA
KRON4

Video shows Draymond Green attacking Jordan Poole at Dubs practice

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Video just released to the public shows Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green attacking teammate Jordan Poole at a practice Wednesday. TMZ published the video, which shows Green approaching Poole, who pushes him away with two hands. At that point, Green punched Poole in the...
Yardbarker

Report: Warriors unhappy over Draymond Green punch video leaking

The Golden State Warriors have been put in an embarrassing spot after video of Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole during practice publicly leaked on Friday. While Wednesday’s incident had been widely reported, it was not until Friday that video of the incident publicly leaked via TMZ. The video undermined the Warriors’ characterization of the situation, as initial reports described Green’s actions as a forceful push.
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy

It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
FOX Sports

Warriors once again grappling with the duality of Draymond Green

Draymond Green has hit another inflection point in his career. During Golden State Warriors practice Wednesday, trash talk between Green and teammate Jordan Poole took a turn. After a push from Poole, Green punched the fourth-year guard, transforming a routine scene into one that has the potential to fracture any team, even one fresh off an NBA championship.
