Apologetic Draymond Green is temporarily stepping away from the Warriors following Jordan Poole altercation
Late on Wednesday evening, the basketball world learned Draymond Green would face team discipline following a physical altercation between him and Jordan Poole at the Warriors’ practice that day, The Athletic‘s Shams Charania reported. Friday Morning, video of that altercation leaked, showing Green connecting on a punch violent...
This Knicks-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green
Creating a winning culture is not an easy thing to do in the NBA. Talent is the most important element in winning. That much is obvious. The league’s best teams always comprise some of its most talented players. With that said, culture counts too. You need players who are...
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard reacts to practice altercation between Warriors’ Draymond Green and Jordan Poole
Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has seen his share of player altercations during his 10 years in the NBA but nothing similar to what transpired Wednesday between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. TMZ obtained a video from the Warriors practice that showed Green getting into the...
Video shows Draymond Green attacking Jordan Poole at Dubs practice
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Video just released to the public shows Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green attacking teammate Jordan Poole at a practice Wednesday. TMZ published the video, which shows Green approaching Poole, who pushes him away with two hands. At that point, Green punched Poole in the...
Report: Warriors unhappy over Draymond Green punch video leaking
The Golden State Warriors have been put in an embarrassing spot after video of Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole during practice publicly leaked on Friday. While Wednesday’s incident had been widely reported, it was not until Friday that video of the incident publicly leaked via TMZ. The video undermined the Warriors’ characterization of the situation, as initial reports described Green’s actions as a forceful push.
Draymond Green publicly apologizes for punching Jordan Poole, leaving Warriors to allow team to 'heal'
Draymond Green spoke during the Golden State Warriors' media availability on Saturday, and delivered a heartfelt public apology for punching his teammate Jordan Poole at practice last week. He also announced that he would be leaving the team for several days to allow the team to heal, and so he can focus on himself.
Draymond Green apologizes to Jordan Poole, says he will be away from team
Golden State forward Draymond Green, a four-time All-Star, says he 'failed as a leader' and is stepping away from the Warriors to 'heal.'
Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy
It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
Today's Talker: Draymond Green punches Jordan Poole during Warriors practice
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is taking time away indefinitely after punching teammate and Milwaukee native Jordan Poole during Golden State's Wednesday practice.
Warriors once again grappling with the duality of Draymond Green
Draymond Green has hit another inflection point in his career. During Golden State Warriors practice Wednesday, trash talk between Green and teammate Jordan Poole took a turn. After a push from Poole, Green punched the fourth-year guard, transforming a routine scene into one that has the potential to fracture any team, even one fresh off an NBA championship.
Draymond Green facing harsh contract reality with Warriors amid Jordan Poole punching debacle
While punching Jordan Poole has landed Draymond Green in hot water, it likely won’t be a factor when it comes to deciding his future with the Golden State Warriors. A agent interviewed by Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report revealed as much, noting that money could be what breaks up Dray and the only NBA franchise he has known his entire career.
