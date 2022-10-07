ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce Showcases Local Filmmakers, Celebrates Young Talents

 2 days ago

The film festival will showcase local talents and their works.Image via Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce

A Bucks County association will be hosting a series of film festivals this month, where new movies will be shown to the public.

The Bucks Fever FilmFest will be held at the County Theater in Doylestown on Oct. 16. Hosted by the Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce, the event, titled “Where Genius Emerges”, is an annual, juried, two-day festival, where winning short films submitted by high school, college and emerging filmmakers will be screened.

The winning screenplays will also be announced at this event. Finalist films will be screened at the TileWorks of Bucks County, located at 130 E Swamp Road in Doylestown, on Oct. 15 during the multi-day event.

Day one of the festival includes the Awards Ceremony, Winning Screenplay Table Read, Screening of the Finalist Films and The Filmmaker Panel Discussion. This year’s topic is “Shooting On A Shoestring Budget”.

Day two of the festival invites will allow attendees to mingle with the winning filmmakers and supporters of the film community at the VIP Reception at The Hattery in Doylestown.

For more information, check out the event’s official website.

