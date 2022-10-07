Effective: 2022-10-09 21:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-10 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: North Oregon Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

CLATSOP COUNTY, OR ・ 11 HOURS AGO