Effective: 2022-10-09 21:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-10 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO