MSNBC
‘There could be more to come’: Herschel Walker campaign plagued by controversies ahead of Senate race
Tia Mitchell, Washington Correspondent for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, speaks with Lindsey Reiser about whether recent scandals surrounding Herschel Walker are likely to impact the outcome of the Georgia Senate Race, as well as how the Warnock campaign is reacting to the developments. Oct. 8, 2022.
Charleston City Paper
Williams: What to expect in South Carolina’s coming Nov. 8 election
We are soon to be voting in the 2022 General Election. What can we expect? First, we can expect that this election will be like those before, with hundreds of professional and volunteer workers doing their best to make sure that voting is secure and accessible for South Carolina’s citizens. Once more, citizens will vote, by mail or in person, exercising the most basic of our rights and responsibilities. However, in some other ways, this will not be like earlier elections.
WTGS
S.C. Gov. McMaster requests SLED analysis after statewide shooter hoax
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — Governor Henry McMaster requested that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) work with local officials to analyze the response to a statewide active shooter hoax on Oct. 5. McMaster wrote a letter to SLED Chief Mark Keel requesting that the agency works with law...
ksl.com
What Utah voters see as the top issue for choosing a senator, congressperson
SALT LAKE CITY — As candidates throw darts at each other in the final weeks of the 2022 midterm election, Utah voters say the economy is the most important issue to them when selecting a senator or member of Congress. A Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll found 28%...
WLTX.com
Here are the questions on South Carolina's general election ballots
On the ballot are 2 questions that could change the state's constitution. Both would increase the state's rainy day funds, which is money set aside for emergencies.
South Carolina voter registration deadline nears
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The clock is ticking — Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in South Carolina. The 2022 midterm elections are just over a month away, on November 8. The deadline to register in person was by 5 p.m. on Friday, however South Carolinian still have an opportunity to register to […]
WYFF4.com
South Carolina voter guide for 2022 November election
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Election Day is fast approaching, and WYFF News 4 is committed to getting you ready. Below you will find a variety of information as you get ready to cast your vote. (Video above: Groups work to register new voters ahead of midterms) This guide includes important...
live5news.com
Not enough affordable housing available for active-duty military in SC, base leaders say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina is becoming one of the most popular states for Americans to move to, but leaders at the state’s eight military installations say this is creating problems for service members and their families looking for a place to live. Limited affordable housing near military...
iheart.com
‘Lowlife scum:’ SC Sheriff's strong words for school shooting hoax
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff has strong words for the “lowlife scum” behind a series of fake active shooter calls placed across South Carolina on Wednesday. Robert Anderson Middle School was one of the numerous schools across the state that was the victim of...
PhillyBite
South Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- There's no denying South Carolinians have a long-standing love affair with all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. There are countless varieties of options available at South Carolina's many buffet restaurants, but there are some that stand out above the rest. Here are some recommendations for the best buffets in the state. Best...
WTGS
Woman wins $1M on the way to a birthday party in SC
ANDERSON, S.C. (WPDE) — A Georgia woman on the way to a birthday party in South Carolina won $1 million when she decided to buy a $10 lottery ticket. The woman told lottery officials she FaceTimed her husband from the B K World in Anderson to show him the winning ticket she had bought.
WTGS
Half-staff flags to honor National Fallen Firefighter Memorial Day
President Joe Biden has proclaimed to display the United States flag at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9 to honor the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. Gov. Henry McMaster directs that all flags atop the State Capitol be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset. Flags atop state buildings of the...
FiveThirtyEight
Are Democrats Heading For Another Disappointment In North Carolina?
For Democrats, North Carolina has recently been more of a white whale than a bird in hand. No Democrat has won a statewide federal race there since 2008, when former President Barack Obama narrowly won the state by less than 1 percentage point, and the late Democratic Sen. Kay Hagan carried the state by a little over 8 points.
20 arrested, 305 dogs rescued after feds take down dogfighting ring in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. — At least 20 people were arrested and 305 dogs were rescued after the takedown of what officials in South Carolina are calling the largest dogfighting operation in state history. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, a...
New Episode, Impact of Influence: The Murdaugh Family Murders
It’s episode 77 of my true crime podcast, Impact of Influence: The Murdaugh Family Murders. Trials looming and is anyone dealing? My co-host Seton Tucker and I have been following all the cases surrounding Alex Murdaugh and his family for over a year. The Murdaugh family is a legal dynasty in the low country of […]
Texas Pete hot sauce facing lawsuit because it’s made in North Carolina, not Texas
A grocery shopper in California has filed a class-action lawsuit against the T.W. Garner Food Co., alleging false advertising over their Texas Pete brand of hot sauce.
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Spine-chilling’ tour in South Carolina ranks among the scariest in the US. Here’s why
A South Carolina tour ranks among the best in the nation — but it’s not for the faint of heart. Instead, it made it onto a list of the most “spine-chilling experiences” in the United States, according to results shared Wednesday, Oct. 5. The experience —...
Sheriff Who Made Racist Remarks About Black Deputies Refuses To Resign
'Every Black that I know, you need to fire him to start with, he’s a snake,' Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene said in a recording released last week.
coladaily.com
Famously Hot South Carolina Pride returns soon to downtown Columbia
South Carolina’s capital city is gearing up to host the annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride. Festivities are held each October, holding strong as one of the largest outdoor festivals in the city and the largest LGBTQ+ event in the state. The South Carolina Pride Movement first brought the...
Drugs, guns, cash seized in South Carolina county’s ‘Operation Rolling Thunder’
Operation Rolling Thunder, a weeklong effort to remove drugs and other items off Spartanburg County highways wrapped up Friday.
