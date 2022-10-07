ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Charleston City Paper

Williams: What to expect in South Carolina’s coming Nov. 8 election

We are soon to be voting in the 2022 General Election. What can we expect? First, we can expect that this election will be like those before, with hundreds of professional and volunteer workers doing their best to make sure that voting is secure and accessible for South Carolina’s citizens. Once more, citizens will vote, by mail or in person, exercising the most basic of our rights and responsibilities. However, in some other ways, this will not be like earlier elections.
WTGS

S.C. Gov. McMaster requests SLED analysis after statewide shooter hoax

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — Governor Henry McMaster requested that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) work with local officials to analyze the response to a statewide active shooter hoax on Oct. 5. McMaster wrote a letter to SLED Chief Mark Keel requesting that the agency works with law...
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina voter registration deadline nears

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The clock is ticking — Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in South Carolina. The 2022 midterm elections are just over a month away, on November 8. The deadline to register in person was by 5 p.m. on Friday, however South Carolinian still have an opportunity to register to […]
WYFF4.com

South Carolina voter guide for 2022 November election

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Election Day is fast approaching, and WYFF News 4 is committed to getting you ready. Below you will find a variety of information as you get ready to cast your vote. (Video above: Groups work to register new voters ahead of midterms) This guide includes important...
PhillyBite

South Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- There's no denying South Carolinians have a long-standing love affair with all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. There are countless varieties of options available at South Carolina's many buffet restaurants, but there are some that stand out above the rest. Here are some recommendations for the best buffets in the state. Best...
WTGS

Woman wins $1M on the way to a birthday party in SC

ANDERSON, S.C. (WPDE) — A Georgia woman on the way to a birthday party in South Carolina won $1 million when she decided to buy a $10 lottery ticket. The woman told lottery officials she FaceTimed her husband from the B K World in Anderson to show him the winning ticket she had bought.
WTGS

Half-staff flags to honor National Fallen Firefighter Memorial Day

President Joe Biden has proclaimed to display the United States flag at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9 to honor the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. Gov. Henry McMaster directs that all flags atop the State Capitol be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset. Flags atop state buildings of the...
FiveThirtyEight

Are Democrats Heading For Another Disappointment In North Carolina?

For Democrats, North Carolina has recently been more of a white whale than a bird in hand. No Democrat has won a statewide federal race there since 2008, when former President Barack Obama narrowly won the state by less than 1 percentage point, and the late Democratic Sen. Kay Hagan carried the state by a little over 8 points.
MIX 107.9

New Episode, Impact of Influence: The Murdaugh Family Murders

It’s episode 77 of my true crime podcast, Impact of Influence: The Murdaugh Family Murders. Trials looming and is anyone dealing? My co-host Seton Tucker and I have been following all the cases surrounding Alex Murdaugh and his family for over a year. The Murdaugh family is a legal dynasty in the low country of […]
coladaily.com

Famously Hot South Carolina Pride returns soon to downtown Columbia

South Carolina’s capital city is gearing up to host the annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride. Festivities are held each October, holding strong as one of the largest outdoor festivals in the city and the largest LGBTQ+ event in the state. The South Carolina Pride Movement first brought the...
COLUMBIA, SC

