Rockmart, GA

Rockmart set to host Halloween at Nathan Dean Sports Complex

By Kevin The Editor
 3 days ago
Spooky fun is coming up as the Halloween season has officially arrived in Polk County, and those who want to participate in a Rockmart event have until Monday to let the city know.

Applications are being accepted until October 10 by the City of Rockmart for groups and businesses to get a booth at the annual Halloween event at the Nathan Dean Sports Complex on Monday, October 31.

Civic clubs, community organizations, churches and businesses are invited to take part in the free event, and applications can be submitted by this coming Monday to participate. Those who want to take part to give out candy this year need to send their applications to hlangley@rockmart-ga.gov.

Businesses will not be allowed to sell items at this family-friendly event.

