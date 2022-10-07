ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Eileen Brown obituary

By Stephen Brown
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FKurp_0iQCvaba00
Eileen Brown was an active member of CND in the 1980s, and struck up a friendship with its general secretary Bruce Kent

Attending the founding meeting of the World Disarmament Campaign in 1979 was a life-changing experience for my mother, Eileen Brown, who has died aged 95.

It compelled her to join Mothers for Peace (later Women to Women for Peace) shortly afterwards, and she visited the Soviet Union with them in 1984; she was later involved in peace initiatives in Northern Ireland.

At the same time she became an active member of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, and a supporter of Campaign Against Arms Trade and the United Nations Association. She would get up at 5am to join a coach party to London for a CND demonstration, because she felt she had a moral obligation to take part. In more recent years, she struck up a friendship with Bruce Kent, the former general secretary of CND.

In the 1990s, in her retirement, she became aware of the situation of children in Romania and, with local practitioners, initiated a health and social care programme in Constanța to help prevent babies and children being abandoned in orphanages. For this she was made OBE in 2000.

Born in Stechford, Birmingham, to Scottish Presbyterian parents, Isabella (nee Dargie), a clerk, and Thomas Glencross, a marine engineer, Eileen spent most of her life in Wallasey, Merseyside. She left Wallasey high school at 16 to become a trainee radiographer. Nursing training followed at Liverpool Royal Infirmary from 1945 and later midwifery in Edinburgh in 1951. She later recalled some of her nursing experiences in a self-published memoir, Getting Through (2009).

In 1957 she married Eric Brown, a maintenance engineer whom she met at the Automatic Telephone and Electric Company, Liverpool, while working there as an industrial nurse. His untimely death 10 years later meant bringing up their two young children, my sister, Myra, and me, on her own. She became a health tutor at the local further education college until her retirement in 1984.

Alongside her work in Romania, she was involved with the Wirral Ark, a local charity supporting homeless people. She always made time for her church, friends and family – and especially for her three grandchildren – and was renowned for her homemade, traditional afternoon teas.

Eileen might have seemed an unlikely campaigner. “I’m just an ordinary woman,” she once said when meeting the then local MP, Lynda Chalker, about an issue that concerned her. “Mrs Brown,” Chalker replied. “You are anything but an ordinary woman.”

Eileen is survived by Myra and me, and by her three grandchildren, Harry, Isabel and Edwin.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

John Sutcliffe obituary

My brother-in-law John Sutcliffe, who has died aged 78 of cancer, managed to construct a career and a life around his passion for colour and for the domestic design of earlier centuries. Unusually for an interior designer, in his later freelance commissions he did the work himself, mixing the paints to his own palette of pigments and applying them in a wide variety of finishes. He also made important contributions to the Farrow & Ball range of colours.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Tony Flower obituary

My friend Tony Flower, who has died aged 71 of cancer, was a social entrepreneur and writer, and a maker of musical instruments, models and charities. For 20 years he worked with Michael Young (Lord Young of Dartington) at the research organisation the Institute for Community Studies, helping Young create and develop some of the organisations that made him the most prolific social entrepreneur of the 20th century. Tony was deputy director of the ICS – where I was a fellow trustee – from 1994 to 1996 and chair from 2001 to 2005 (before and after Young’s death), and he then chaired the renamed Young Foundation until 2007.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Laurie Purden obituary

My friend and former boss Laurie Purden, who has died aged 93, was the doyenne of the women’s magazine industry in the second half of the 20th century. She started out as a secretary at a publishing house and rose to become editor-in-chief of Good Housekeeping, Woman’s Journal and Woman & Home. Her aim during her long career was to bring pleasure to readers and expand their world – and her work earned her an MBE for services to women’s journalism.
OBITUARIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mrs Brown#Health And Social Care#Cnd#Constan A#Obe#Scottish Presbyterian#Liverpool Royal Infirmary
The Guardian

How America’s most enigmatic fruit is making a comeback

When Chris Chmiel first organized a “pawpaw night” at an Ohio restaurant focused on local foods in 1999, he was happy to have a hundred people show up. The goal of the event was to spotlight the largest edible tree fruit native to North America: the pawpaw, which grows from northern Florida and western New York to eastern Kansas, and boasts a soft, custardy flesh with a mild flavor somewhere between a mango and a banana.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Royals
The Guardian

Move over Brits: Danish royals in crisis after decision to strip titles

Popular royal family rocked by rows after Queen Margrethe’s decision to take titles away from four of her eight grandchildren. On a crisp Copenhagen morning, Amalienborg has the same air of royal and stately permanence it must have had two-and-a-quarter centuries ago, when Christian VII became the first of Denmark’s rulers to make it his home.
EUROPE
The Guardian

Tom Brady and the terrible call: conspiracy or simple incompetence?

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback – if not player – in NFL history. He has won seven Super Bowls and owns a ridiculous number of records, from most career passing touchdowns and yards to most quarterback wins. Nobody can question that he has earned his accomplishments but many, particularly on the teams he has beaten, can’t help but notice that he’s received some help from the officials.
TAMPA, FL
The Guardian

Why oh why don’t kids these days look hot, laments Fox News host, 58

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. Fox, 58, host complains college kids not hot any more. Kids these days, eh? They’re all “deliberately ugly-fying themselves”. That’s according to Fox News host Greg Gutfeld, anyway. The 58-year-old recently went on a weird tirade about how college students aren’t adhering to his beauty standards. “You see them on TikTok, they’re out of shape, asexual,” Gutfeld said on Thursday, during a conversation about college loans. “They’re rejecting the truth in beauty, they all look like rejects from a loony bin.”
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

The Guardian

465K+
Followers
106K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy