Our objections to assisted dying are based on evidence, not religion

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
‘Growth in Dutch and Belgian palliative care services has stalled since 2012, despite increasing demand.’

Henry Marsh claims that there is a “fanatical clique” of palliative care doctors who “probably have religious objections” to assisted dying (‘The more dangerous the operation, the more I wanted to do it’, 5 October). This is puzzling to us agnostics and atheists in palliative medicine whose objections are based on evidence.

Marsh admitted in a lecture earlier this year that he had never met anyone opposed to assisted dying. Had he done so, he might have understood the irony that there are states where an assisted death is a legal right, but palliative care is not. Growth in Dutch and Belgian palliative care services has stalled since 2012, despite increasing demand. UK services are far more numerous, and yet more than 300 patients a day who need specialist palliative care cannot access it.

Claud Regnard St Oswald’s Hospice, Newcastle upon Tyne, Amy Proffitt Association for Palliative Medicine

Tim Swift
2d ago

We are to die as Jesus died. Not like he died. Jesus suffered but a day. Who can justify prolonged suffering to pad the accounts of medical establishments! God does not kill or have a timetable for individual deaths. Humans should have the right to end unspeakable suffering. To think otherwise shows a lack of faith in the eternal outcome that is the basis of faith.

