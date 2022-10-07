Read full article on original website
Neptune, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Threat of violence against Keansburg, NJ cancels game in Asbury Park
The threat of violence against their opponent has forced the cancellation of Asbury Park's Homecoming Game. The Asbury Park school district said Keansburg informed them the Titans would not play the game at Asbury Park High School after they received "unspecified threats of violence concerning the impending game." "It is...
State of emergency in effect for Glen Ridge and Montclair due to days-long water main break
A state of emergency is in effect for two New Jersey towns following a water main break that occurred Wednesday night. Sunday marked day five since the main break happened in Nutley near the intersection of Bloomfield Avenue and Knox Place that affected neighboring towns. Both Glen Ridge and Montclair...
Toms River School District students have school for first time this holiday; change causing controversy
Students in the Toms River School District are heading into school for the first time this holiday.
'A beautiful personality.' Slain football teammate remembered at Half Hollow Hills West game
The jersey of 21-year-old Luis Cameron Rimmer-Hernandez was presented to his mother. Her son was gunned down in Huntington Station back in August 2021.
Violent incident doesn’t derail Eastchester’s Columbus Day festivities
Eastchester went ahead with its festivities for its Columbus Day Sunday despite a violent incident that occurred on Saturday night.
Two N.J. towns declare state of emergency amid water main break
Montclair and Glen Ridge declared water emergencies on Saturday, asking residents and businesses to refrain from using water unless it is essential. The states of emergency came as a massive water main break in Nutley has threatened to disrupt service for hundreds of thousands of people in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties. In a message to residents, Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller said the township must reduce its water usage, or risk running out of water to meet its most critical needs.
This New Jersey Playground is Rumored to be Haunted
Some haunted places can be hard to spot at first. Seemingly ordinary, these places can often fly under the radar. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
Crash With Injuries Reported In Central Jersey
A crash with injuries was reported in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred about 12:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 on Route 27 northbound near Vineland Road in Edison Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. One right lane of two lanes was closed, the DOT said.
This teacher keeps an empty chair in his N.J. classroom. Here’s why other schools are doing the same.
To truly appreciate what Daniel Gill has done in his 53 years of teaching in Montclair, one must look beyond the accumulated clutter in his Social Studies classroom at Glenfield Middle School — past the pictures of Washington and Lincoln, the timeline of historic events tacked to the wall and the stacks of books and papers.
Fight leaves bald eagle wounded in Holmdel, NJ
A fight between three bald eagles in Monmouth County has left one of the majestic raptors badly injured. Police in Holmdel posted a photo on Facebook and warned people to stay away. The eagle appears to have a badly wounded leg and may not be able to fly. Animal control...
2 former Quinnipiac students killed in ride-share crash in Boston
Two former Quinnipiac students were killed in a crash on Route 93 in Boston, police say.
Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties
An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
Two Dead Minutes Apart In Separate Newark Shootings
Two men died minutes apart in separate Newark shootings early Saturday, Oct. 8, officials said. Altariq Johnson, 36, was shot on the 100 block of Brenner Street while Jordan Rodriguez, 31, was shot on the 600 block of Broadway — both just after 3 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
Red flags before Staten Island girl, 12, disappeared￼
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — The mother of 12-year-old Ariyah Garcia-Smith said her daughter never gave a hint she was unhappy at home before the girl failed to return from school on Sept. 21. “I saw her in the morning when I was leaving for work,” Lateefah Smith, who said she works for the Department of […]
Massive water main break impacting residents in several New Jersey counties
A massive, 74-inch water main break is affecting residents in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties.
Greg Schiano, Rutgers HC, announces coordinator change after loss to Nebraska
Midway through the 2022 season, head coach Greg Schiano (3-3; 0-3 in B1G play) is making a difficult decision by making a change at offensive coordinator. Schiano has announced on the team’s Twitter page that he has relieved Sean Gleeson as offensive coordinator. Nunzio Campanile will serve as the...
This Asbury Park Eatery Named Biggest Foodie Draw In New Jersey
Asbury Park was just crowned as the biggest "foodie draw" in New Jersey. Anyone who knows the Jersey Shore is not surprised. For at least the last five years or so, AP has been on fire preparing the most eclectic and inspired culinary creations I’ve ever seen. This one spot is getting huge attention for being the best eatery in Asbury Park. Any guesses?
Police urge against vigilantism in wake of Newark prep school guidance counselor case
Police say the case started with an online message between former counselor Didier Jean-Baptiste and someone he believed to be a 14-year-old boy.
Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Nebraska
PISCATAWAY – Rutgers seemed to let one slip away tonight as the Scarlet Knights fell to Nebraska by a final score of 14-13. A lot went wrong after Rutgers carried a 13-0 lead into the half. After the loss, head coach Greg Schiano tried to sort everything out in his press conference and here is everything he had to say.
