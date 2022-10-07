Read full article on original website
Man killed following argument in Birmingham, suspect fled on foot
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — According to the Birmingham Police Department, a homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed following an argument. Police said the victim has been identified as Kenneth Dewayne Maddox Jr., 35, of Birmingham. At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, West Precinct officers responded to a […]
34-year-old ID’d as man found shot to death in Midfield neighborhood
Authorities have released the name of a man found shot to death Sunday in a Midfield neighborhood. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Glenn Antonio King. He was 34 and lived in Fairfield. King was found wounded at 12:11 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of...
Body found inside burning vehicle at west Birmingham apartment complex after gunshots heard
An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a burning vehicle in west Birmingham. Police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched at 10:45 p.m. Sunday to the 3200 block of Avenue S in Ensley on a report of a car fire in an apartment complex parking lot.
Deadly Saturday Shooting Was Family Matter, Moundville Man Charged with Murder
A double shooting in Tuscaloosa Saturday that left two men dead may have been a family matter, police told local media hours after the incident. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police were called to the 3000 block of 20th Street in West Tuscaloosa around 6:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting.
Man killed in early morning Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead early Sunday morning. According to BPD, officers arrived to a residence in the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley around 1:30 a.m. on calls of a person shot. Officers arrived and observed Kenneth Maddox Jr., 35, of Birmingham […]
Sleepover ends in hours-long police standoff in Tuscaloosa; 2 boys rescued, woman jailed
Two children were rescued, and a woman is in custody after a standoff Sunday in Tuscaloosa. Police were called to The Path of Tuscaloosa apartments just before noon. Two residents who live in the complex told officers they had allowed their children – two boys ages 9 and 10 - to stay overnight with a neighbor, who was now refusing to allow the children out of the apartment, said police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor.
ABC 33/40 News
Two dead, one person in custody after shooting in Tuscaloosa
One person is in custody after two men were shot and killed Saturday night, according to the Tuscaloosa Police Department. Police said it responded to the 3000 block of 20th Street at 6:16 p.m. after a 911 call reported two people were shot. Police arrived and found two men shot inside of a house. Both were in critical condition and transported to the hospital.
California man arrested in Hoover burglary attempt accused in others around nation
A California man is charged in a 2021 burglary attempt after authorities say he tried to break into a Hoover home using a crowbar to shatter the window. Hoover police on Monday announced Diego Hernan Reyes Bahamondes, 35, is charged with second-degree burglary. Lt. Daniel Lowe said Bahamondes is suspected in numerous property crimes nationwide.
Man shot to death during argument inside Ensley home
A man was killed early Sunday in Birmingham. The shooting happened at approximately 1:30 a.m., according to Birmingham police Officer Truman Fitzgerald. West Precinct officers responded to a house in the 1900 Block of 28th Street Ensley on report of a person shot and, upon arrival, found a man unresponsive inside the house suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
60-year-old inmate found dead in prison dorm at William Donaldson Correctional Facility
A William Donaldson Correctional Facility inmate died Sunday night at the western Jefferson County prison. The inmate’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said he was 60 years old and was serving a life sentence for murder and robbery from a 1986 conviction out of Madison County.
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on Birmingham’s Southside
A bicyclist was killed Sunday night in a hit-and-run in Birmingham. The crash happened at 7:21 p.m. Sunday on First Avenue South at 18th Street. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the victim was riding a bicycle when he was struck. The driver left the scene. The victim,...
Rollover crash on I-59/20 in Birmingham leaves 1 dead
A Birmingham man was killed in a Friday-night rollover crash on Interstate 59/20. Ransom Martez Holloway, 34, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on I-59/20 near the Interstate 65 exchange when he was involved in a collision with another vehicle, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The Tahoe flipped.
wbrc.com
Sunday morning homicide under investigation in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley. BPD says the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. The victim has been identified as Kenneth Maddox Jr., 35 years old, of Birmingham. Police arrived at the...
wvtm13.com
Teen arrested in Center Point fatal shooting
CENTER POINT, Ala. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a murder in Center Point. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) reported William Torres, 18, has been charged with capital murder in the death of Calvin Chambers, 23. The JCSO says Chambers was found shot to death...
Suspects in custody following fatal shooting in Center Point
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced they have multiple suspects in custody following a shooting death in Center Point Thursday. At approximately 4:38 p.m., JCSO deputies were dispatched to the Charter East Apartments on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim at the scene, who was killed […]
89-year-old motorcyclist killed in southern Jefferson County crash
A Texas man died over the weekend following a motorcycle crash in southern Jefferson County. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as Don G. June. He was 89 and lived in Bonham, Texas. The wreck happened at 2:25 p.m. Friday on Alabama 25, about one mile north of Vandiver. Senior...
Female pedestrian hit, killed in east Jefferson County
A female pedestrian has died after she was struck by a vehicle Friday night in eastern Jefferson County. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 9:07 p.m. to a service station at the intersection of Highway 79 and Sweeny Hollow Road in Pinson, said Lt. Joni Money. Authorities said the pedestrian,...
Body found inside burning car in Birmingham
A death investigation is underway after a body was found inside of a burning car Sunday night.
Hartselle Police: Man arrested after stealing $3,500 of copper
A Hartselle man was arrested earlier this week after police say he stole more than $3,500 in copper.
29-year-old convicted in 2018 shooting in Gate City that killed Birmingham man
A 29-year-old man has been convicted in the 2018 shooting death of another man in Birmingham. Melvin Akeem Taylor was initially charged with murder in the slaying of 32-year-old Napolean January. A Jefferson County jury on Thursday found Taylor guilty of a reduced charge of reckless manslaughter. The shooting happened...
