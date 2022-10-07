With Y2K fashion and early 2000s trends coming back into style, so are the television shows of the decade, including the wildly fun unscripted reality competition shows such as The Mole. Originally hosted by Anderson Cooper back in the golden age of reality television, also known as the 2000s, The Mole was a five-season series of complex espionage-style competition that included risky or “extreme” physical challenges like bungee jumping or tight rope walking, solving perplexing puzzles, taking high stakes tests and attempting to make it through to the end where quite a lot of money was on the line. The series followed twelve strangers from an array of diverse backgrounds as they traveled around the world competing in challenges in order to add money to the pot of final winnings. As competitors are eliminated at the end of every episode, the last person standing with the highest score wins the lot. While it sounds simple enough it is executed with a devious twist: there is a mole hidden among them, sabotaging their plans and missions every step of the way, and trying to make the final winnings as little as possible. The twelve strangers must work together as a team while also being unable to truly trust one another. Tensions rise as the competitors argue, form secret alliances, and try to weed out who the undermining secret operative among them could be.

