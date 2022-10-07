Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Westworld’ creators pitch Chloë Grace Moretz in a mind-bending reality in ‘The Peripheral’ trailer
A trailer starring Chloë Grace Moretz just dropped for a new sci fi series called The Peripheral from Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creators of the hit HBO Max show Westworld. The show, based on author William Gibson’s books, will air on Amazon Prime Video. Moretz plays a...
Collider
How 'House of the Dragon' Has Deviated From 'Fire & Blood'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of House of the Dragon.What’s the High Valyrian word for “escalation?” There must have been some maester furiously scribbling it down after Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) drew a dagger on Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and her sons in the latest episode of House of the Dragon. It was tense, it was exciting – and it has exactly no source material in Fire & Blood or The World of Ice and Fire. An increasing number of events in the series have been invented, and even more take George R. R. Martin’s words and spin them around to a degree that the first season of Game of Thrones did not. Those who haven’t read the books House of the Dragon is based on may be curious as to what all’s been changed. Let that curiosity be slaked now.
Collider
Who is Getting Recast (Again) on 'House of the Dragon'?
With House of the Dragon including one more time jump before Episode 8, the kids on the show will be recast again. The first major recast included leads Rhaenyra (first Milly Alcock, then Emma D'Arcy) and Alicent (first Emily Carey, then Olivia Cooke). This time, the recast is limited to the series' children who have only been in a few episodes. These will be the final actors to play the roles (barring any unforeseen circumstances), so these are the faces to remember moving forward as the show moves on to new seasons and the inevitable dance of the dragons.
The Blacklist Will Revisit A Season 1 Tragedy In Season 10 With New Series Regular
Get ready for a Blacklist throwback with the new series regular coming to Season 10!
Collider
10 Best 'House of the Dragons' Characters Thus Far
House of the Dragon is one of HBO’s hottest shows, bringing in 20 million viewers per episode and a spot on Twitter’s trending list. The prequel series is set in the world of Game of Thrones and chronicles the history of the Targaryen family when they ruled Westeros on the Iron Throne.
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
‘Yellowstone’: Season 5 Trailer Shatters Streaming Records; More Than 14 Million Watch John Dutton Swear In As Governor
EXCLUSIVE: When a network starts releasing the statistics on views for a trailer, then you know anticipation for a show is pretty freaking big. That’s what the Paramount Network experienced with the release of the season 5 teaser for Yellowstone, which begins with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in as Montana’s governor. Watch it above. Paramount reports the trailer shattered records with 14.4 million views and 1.7 million engagements within the first 24 hours of its Sept. 29 release. That’s three times as many organic views and six times more organic engagements versus the trailer for Season 4. There was also...
Collider
'She-Hulk': What Are the Differences Between This Daredevil and Netflix's Version?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk.Charlie Cox finally made his long-awaited appearance as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in the latest episode, "Ribbit and Rip It." The eagerly anticipated entrance of the Devil of Hell's Kitchen has been heavily marketed, with the latest tease being Episode 5's end credits scene featuring a very familiar-looking horned helmet – but this time, the devil's helm is a classic gold.
Keanu Reeves Exits Highly-Anticipated Leonardo DiCaprio Hulu Series: Report
The upcoming adaptation of The Devil in the White City, set to air on Hulu, will no longer feature Keanu Reeves as a lead character. Variety confirmed Reeves leaving the project via “sources.” Hulu began developing the show in 2019 and gave it an official series order in August 2020. The book of the same name by Erik Larson served as its basis.
Collider
Who Is Leap-Frog, the Latest Bad Guy in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk.She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's latest episode gives us the long-awaited arrival of Charlie Cox's Daredevil to the series, and while his appearance didn't disappoint, there was an interesting green figure fighting for center stage, and it wasn't Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany). First appearing as a client of the titular lawyer, Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley) made his MCU debut and was immediately presented as a hapless hero.
Collider
What Do Arvel Skeen's Tattoos Mean in 'Andor'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.After much coaxing and wheedling, Cassian (Diego Luna) consents to taking on the job Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) had come to offer him. The two then land on Aldhani, the planet the band of rebels have been using as a sort of headquarters for their revolutionary heist. Episode 5 of Andor allows fans to observe how the rebels interact with each other, how they are all poles apart in what drives them towards the rebellion, and how they wouldn’t trust each other as far as they could throw them despite being cogs in the same machine.
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in October 2022
HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reasons to stay inside and binge. As the streamer caps off its list of September 2022 titles, which has seen everything from a new season of Los Espookys to Baz Luhrmann's epic Elvis biopic being stocked, a fresh wave of content is headed to the streaming library in October 2022.
Collider
First 'Good Omens' Season 2 Poster Teases Something Going Down in the Up
Looks like the battle against Armageddon isn't over quite yet: Prime Video has released the first poster for season two of Good Omens, the hit series based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's novel of the same name. Distributed to fans at this year's Good Omens New York City Comic Con panel, the new poster features David Tennant's demon Crowley and Michael Sheen's angel Aziraphale, teasing that "something is going down in the up," though what that means, no one knows yet, as details for season two are scarce. The two are back to back against a heavenly sky, their respective wings curled around each other for a bit of contrasting chaos.
Velma is officially revealed to be a lesbian in new 'Scooby-Doo' film
"Scooby-Doo" character Velma is officially a lesbian in the beloved children's series' new upcoming film, after new clips depicted her romantically involved with another female character.
Collider
'Hellraiser' Ending Explained: Regret Is The Cruelest of Tortures
The following contains spoilers for the 2022 version of Hellraiser. Proceed at your own risk. David Bruckner's Hellraiser is finally available on Hulu, bringing horror fans a reimagining of Clive Barker’s bestselling novel The Hellbound Heart. While the story completely deviates from the book and Barker’s faithful 1987’s film adaptation, Hulu’s Hellraiser still keeps all the elements that helped the franchise to become so iconic, that means the Hell Priest (Jamie Clayton) and the Cenobites, and a cursed puzzle box capable of opening interdimensional rifts to Hell. The Hellraiser reboot also updates the original mythology, introducing new kinds of puzzles and rewards for the people who summon the Cenobites. Of course, with so many new elements playing a central role in the reboot’s plot, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. But no need to call for some dubious supernatural help, as we are here to explain the ending of Hellraiser and tell you everything that happened during that gory final conflict.
Collider
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Trailer Reveals Release Date on AMC
The 2022 New York Comic-Com has barely started and we already have some great news for horror and thriller series fans. In a panel held today, AMC Networks revealed the release date and the first official trailer for Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. The series will be the second project set in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe, which already gave us the gripping Interview with the Vampire. The good news for fans of vampires and witches is, we won’t have to wait long for the upcoming series: It premieres in the very first week of January.
Collider
Where to Stream 'The Mole'
With Y2K fashion and early 2000s trends coming back into style, so are the television shows of the decade, including the wildly fun unscripted reality competition shows such as The Mole. Originally hosted by Anderson Cooper back in the golden age of reality television, also known as the 2000s, The Mole was a five-season series of complex espionage-style competition that included risky or “extreme” physical challenges like bungee jumping or tight rope walking, solving perplexing puzzles, taking high stakes tests and attempting to make it through to the end where quite a lot of money was on the line. The series followed twelve strangers from an array of diverse backgrounds as they traveled around the world competing in challenges in order to add money to the pot of final winnings. As competitors are eliminated at the end of every episode, the last person standing with the highest score wins the lot. While it sounds simple enough it is executed with a devious twist: there is a mole hidden among them, sabotaging their plans and missions every step of the way, and trying to make the final winnings as little as possible. The twelve strangers must work together as a team while also being unable to truly trust one another. Tensions rise as the competitors argue, form secret alliances, and try to weed out who the undermining secret operative among them could be.
His Dark Materials Final Season Trailer Teases the Return of [Spoiler] — Watch
Just like a balloon, His Dark Materials‘ Lee Scoresby has risen. The fantasy series’ final season trailer, which HBO released Friday, ended with a shot of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Lee, who was super dead by the final moments of the Season 2 finale. (If you’ve read Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials novels, on which the show is based, Lee’s reappearance makes sense. But if you haven’t, we won’t spoil you as to why or how he’s somehow still around.) His Dark Materials‘ Season 3 will be based on The Amber Spyglass, the third book in Pullman’s trilogy. Per the official logline, “Lyra (played by...
Collider
'Falling For Christmas': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Alongside Halloween, the Christmas period is the most film-heavy season of the year and often produces all-time classics that families across the world can sit down and enjoy together. For many, the festive months are the ultimate opportunity to indulge in heart-warming tales of romance and wonder that leave audiences with the cute and cuddly feeling that is so synonymous with Christmas. It is no surprise then that, over the last few years, many production companies have been pushing Christmas as an important period for their movies. Netflix is one of these production companies, capitalizing on the rise in subscription-based platforms combined with the rush to yuletide viewing so many of us make in the winter. In recent years, the likes of The Christmas Chronicles and Klaus have been undeniable hits for Netflix with both fans and critics alike. With that in mind, many often wonder what will be Netflix's flagship Christmas film each year, and, back in May 2021, we learned of a new title coming to screens in Christmas 2022. That title was Falling For Christmas, a quintessential yuletide narrative that is guaranteed to put a seasonal smile on the face of viewers.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The White Lotus’ season 2 release date, cast, and episode count
The White Lotus, HBO’s Emmy-winning, critically-acclaimed, limited anthology series is coming back for a second season, this time set in picturesque Sicily, Italy. Like the first season, which took place in the tropical setting of Hawaii—by design, since it was filmed in the pre-vaccine days of the pandemic—the upcoming season will likewise feature the fictional resort chain that also serves as the title of the series.
