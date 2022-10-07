ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Yardbarker

Trae Young tweets speculation about Draymond Green

Draymond Green's recent altercation led to interesting speculation from an opposing star. Video emerged on Friday of the moment that Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green punched teammate Jordan Poole during a team practice this week. You can check out that video here. The release of the video led to...
Yardbarker

The Best Destinations For Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, And Other Free Agents

The NBA preseason has begun, which means that we are starting to get closer to the tip-off of the 2022-23 season. While the start of the season has been anticipated, it doesn’t mean that teams are done adding to their franchise. If there is a way to get a competitive edge, a team will always look into it no matter the cost. The free agency buzz has long passed, but that does not mean that there are players available.
NESN

Antonio Brown Takes Another Shot At Tom Brady With Divorce Tweet

If you thought Antonio Brown’s recent social media dig at Tom Brady was bad, what the troubled pass-catcher tweeted Sunday morning at the expense of the star quarterback is flat-out off the rails. Brown, who was both a New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate of Brady’s in...
Yardbarker

One Suns Analyst Points out Irony in Draymond Green, Warriors Treatment

Maybe the Phoenix Suns just aren't held to the same standard. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green apologized for punching teammate Jordan Poole in Wednesday's practice, according to team general manager Bob Myers. We expect Golden State to discipline Green again, but we don't expect him to miss a game...
TheDailyBeast

Draymond Green Says He’s Taking a Break After Punching Teammate

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has announced he’s taking time off after punching his teammate Jordan Poole during a practice Wednesday. Green offered an apology in a news conference, saying “I failed as a man, and I failed as a leader.” He added, “I do want to give my team some space, I want to give Jordan some space, and then also take a few days and continue to work on myself.” A video of the fight leaked Friday. “This looks even worse than I thought it was. It’s pathetic,” Green said in response. He didn’t specify what the fight was over, saying he didn’t want to use “sympathy tactics,” but he said it wasn’t related to contract negotiations. It’s not yet clear how long his break will be, but he said he intends to “rebuild the trust” between himself and Poole.Read it at ESPN
The Spun

Steve Kerr Addresses Leaked Draymond Green Video

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr played alongside some of the most competitive superstars to ever touch the hardwood during his time in the league. But after video leaked of Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Clarkson, Kerr called on the entire organization to be better. Saying via The Athletic's Anthony Slater:...
NBA

