Stephen Jackson on Draymond Green punch: 'You never hit the little homies like that'
Stephen Jackson was the emotional leader of the "We Believe" Golden State Warriors, spending parts of four seasons with the team from 2007-2009. Like Draymond Green, he was a fiery player who regularly appeared among the league leaders in technical fouls. But in punching teammate Jordan Poole, "Stack Jack" says that Green crossed a line.
Steve Kerr sends stern warning as Warriors investigate Draymond Green-Jordan Poole video leak
Privacy. This is the drum Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been banging on. The four-time NBA champion coach isn’t at all happy with what went down between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, but he’s equally incensed by the fact that the issue has blown up the way that it has.
3 Reasons why the Golden State Warriors can’t consider a Draymond Green trade
The Golden State Warriors are coming off another triumphant NBA championship run. While many believe that winning another title has
Damian Lillard Reacts to Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole
Damian Lillard had a different stance than how players have reacted on Twitter.
Trae Young tweets speculation about Draymond Green
Draymond Green's recent altercation led to interesting speculation from an opposing star. Video emerged on Friday of the moment that Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green punched teammate Jordan Poole during a team practice this week. You can check out that video here. The release of the video led to...
New York Knicks Star Has Bold Take On Draymond Green Situation
On Friday, New York Knicks star Evan Fournier tweeted about the situation involving Golden State Warriors stars Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.
One Suns Analyst Points out Irony in Draymond Green, Warriors Treatment
Maybe the Phoenix Suns just aren't held to the same standard. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green apologized for punching teammate Jordan Poole in Wednesday's practice, according to team general manager Bob Myers. We expect Golden State to discipline Green again, but we don't expect him to miss a game...
Draymond Green Says He’s Taking a Break After Punching Teammate
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has announced he’s taking time off after punching his teammate Jordan Poole during a practice Wednesday. Green offered an apology in a news conference, saying “I failed as a man, and I failed as a leader.” He added, “I do want to give my team some space, I want to give Jordan some space, and then also take a few days and continue to work on myself.” A video of the fight leaked Friday. “This looks even worse than I thought it was. It’s pathetic,” Green said in response. He didn’t specify what the fight was over, saying he didn’t want to use “sympathy tactics,” but he said it wasn’t related to contract negotiations. It’s not yet clear how long his break will be, but he said he intends to “rebuild the trust” between himself and Poole.Read it at ESPN
Draymond Green apologizes after leaked footage shows attack on teammate: ‘I was wrong’
Video of Golden State Warriors stars Draymond Green and Jordan Poole in a physical fight at a Warriors practice has been viewed millions of times since it was posted earlier this week, and now Green is apologizing for his actions.
Steve Kerr: Jordan Poole 'About to Sign Big Extension Hopefully'
After the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers game, Steve Kerr shared high praise for Jordan Poole
Draymond Green leaving the Warriors to ‘heal himself’
Draymond Green spoke to the media for the first time since the video of him punching Jordan Poole in the middle of a Golden State Warriors practice hit the internet. Green’s actions shocked the NBA community, as he viciously attacked Poole at a team practice before the 2022-23 season even began.
Steve Kerr Addresses Leaked Draymond Green Video
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr played alongside some of the most competitive superstars to ever touch the hardwood during his time in the league. But after video leaked of Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Clarkson, Kerr called on the entire organization to be better. Saying via The Athletic's Anthony Slater:...
