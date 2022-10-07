Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elon Musk's SpaceX Just Carried A Russian Cosmonaut W/The Long-Term Space Station Crew, Raising Understandable QuestionsDOPE Quick ReadsCape Canaveral, FL
SpaceX Spotted Over the East Coast Saturday EveningThe Maine WriterMaine State
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersWest Melbourne, FL
Florida K9 captures accused kidnapper hiding under laundry, trash
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Florida K9 took a bite out of crime when he helped capture a wanted man hiding underneath a pile of laundry and trash. According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, David Hallaman who was wanted for, among other things, false imprisonment and kidnappings, hid from deputies under a pile of clothes and garbage in a laundry room to avoid going to jail.
Florida Man On Bicycle Attempts To Escape On-Foot Deputy
A Florida man, riding a bicycle, is behind bars after attempting to flee an on-foot deputy for probation violations. According to court records, Tomarius James Wagner, 24, is awaiting trial for various drug possession, concealed weapons charges, and drug distribution charges when the deputy chased
Florida man wanted for kidnapping hid under clothes & trash to avoid capture, sheriff says
A Florida man's attempt at hiding from deputies in a pile of trash didn't work out so well, according to authorities.
Police: Florida man throws drugs out the window, crashes car
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Port St. Lucie Police Department arrested a man after detectives say he threw drugs out of his window, while evading police. Detectives worked alongside the DEA to arrest Ethan Blair, 41, after he traveled from Merritt Island to sell 1.6 lbs of methamphetamine to detectives for $13,000. After it was revealed that he was under arrest, Blair attempted to flee the scene in his SUV.
Man borrowed Orange County couple’s phone to steal their money, they say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County couple says a man who told them he was stranded ripped them off. They let him use their phone because he said he needed to call a friend to get help. Instead of calling for help, he used their phone to tap...
Undocumented immigrants reportedly burglarized home
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL– — Two undocumented immigrants have been arrested after they were caught burglarizing a home that was under construction. The incident was reported on Oct. 5 according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say a witness contacted them after noticing two people wandering...
Search underway for cow trapped in floodwaters on Florida highway
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A tan cow was spotted lurking through floodwaters on a Florida Highway Friday and officials are now attempting to locate it. The cow has been spotted off State Route 417 in Seminole County at mile marker 46.5 and is reportedly trapped in the floodwaters, a FOX 35 viewer said.
1 person dead after deadly multi-car crash in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person has died following a crash involving three cars in Orlando Sunday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened at the intersection of Silver Star Road and North Hastings street around 1:08 p.m. Three cars were involved in the accident — a 2002...
Florida man drowning in ditch saved by others who were hauling out flooded items
GENEVA, Fla. - One of the dangers of flooding covering roads is you can’t see what’s beneath – or if there’s anything beneath you at all. That’s what put one senior in danger on Thursday evening in Geneva, Florida. Fortunately, there were people nearby who...
Orlo Vista residents clean up after Hurricane Ian leaves them in deplorable conditions
ORLO VISTA, Fla. - Imagine everything you own, destroyed before your eyes. That's the sad reality for many in Orange County's Orlo Vista neighborhood. Dianne Scott evacuated ahead of Hurricane Ian and came back home to devastated homes. She said, "I lost a lot of my pictures, a lot of...
Police officer fired for his political social media posts sues Kissimmee
Johnson claims he was discriminated against for being a White man and his political views. Like many in these political times, Andrew Johnson turned to social media to share his thoughts on everything from the COVID virus origins, affirmative action and memes that mocked the Black Lives Matter movement and supported President Donald Trump.
Pedestrian fatally struck Saturday night in Port St. Lucie
A man was fatally struck by an SUV as he attempted to cross Village Green Drive in Port St. Lucie Saturday night.
''It's just terrifying': Seminole County homeowners worried as water continues to rise
Steve and Chloe Hayden's Seminole County home was flooded with the massive flooding Hurricane Ian brought. This past week, the water receded, and they're in the process of cleaning but are worried as floodwaters rise behind their home Saturday.
‘It’s unimaginable’: Concerns arise after 2 drivers find water in their vehicle’s gas
ORLANDO, Fla. — The flood risk to homes and apartments across Central Florida after Hurricane Ian struck has been obvious. But few drivers would suspect there could be a water problem at the gas pump, too. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Chris Lipsey thought his Ford...
Flooding concerns continue near Lake Monroe: 'It's just terrifying'
SANFORD, Fla. - As of Saturday, the St. Johns River is sitting at a record high of 8.94" feet. Water levels are expected to get higher, and the river will crest by Sunday morning near Lake Monroe in Seminole County. Steve and Chloe Hayden's Seminole County home was flooded with...
Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village was still taped off on Friday because of the amount of standing water after Hurricane Ian. Osceola County manager, Don Fisher, said the senior living community is in a floodway and that they’ve seen three major floods since 2006. The community was built on the banks of Shingle Creek.
Home damaged by Hurricane Ian? How FEMA is helping Central Florida families get free hotel rooms
FEMA is helping Orange County families get hotel rooms paid for by the government until their home is fixed following damage by Hurricane Ian. It's through its Transitional Sheltering Assistance program.
People line up for hurricane relief aid from FEMA in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. - People lined up in Orlando’s Barnett Park. They're hoping for help from federal, state, and local agencies after Hurricane Ian tore through central Florida. Luis Diaz and Katherine Millan came for assistance after water flooded the Orlando home they rent. "This is my last straw, see...
'I am homeless': Florida residents demand help from FEMA as homes deemed unlivable
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents at Cypress Landing apartments in Orlando, Florida got some clothes and supplies from non-profit organizations, but they still need much more. "This is the sign that I did – says my apartment and number," said Miriam Alicea. It’s a desperate sign of help and a call to FEMA. "I feel that I’m not getting attention with my stuff. I need help from FEMA. They still haven’t come."
Good Samaritan to residents: "Secure other housing options"
It’s a scene that, in pictures, looks like it should only happen once in a lifetime. But the incredible flooding of Shingle Creek into the Good Samaritan Village retirement community after Hurricane Ian dropped 15 inches of rain looks eerily similar to the last time a hurricane directly affected Osceola County.
