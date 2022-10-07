ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida K9 captures accused kidnapper hiding under laundry, trash

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Florida K9 took a bite out of crime when he helped capture a wanted man hiding underneath a pile of laundry and trash. According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, David Hallaman who was wanted for, among other things, false imprisonment and kidnappings, hid from deputies under a pile of clothes and garbage in a laundry room to avoid going to jail.
Police: Florida man throws drugs out the window, crashes car

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Port St. Lucie Police Department arrested a man after detectives say he threw drugs out of his window, while evading police. Detectives worked alongside the DEA to arrest Ethan Blair, 41, after he traveled from Merritt Island to sell 1.6 lbs of methamphetamine to detectives for $13,000. After it was revealed that he was under arrest, Blair attempted to flee the scene in his SUV.
Undocumented immigrants reportedly burglarized home

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL– — Two undocumented immigrants have been arrested after they were caught burglarizing a home that was under construction. The incident was reported on Oct. 5 according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say a witness contacted them after noticing two people wandering...
Search underway for cow trapped in floodwaters on Florida highway

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A tan cow was spotted lurking through floodwaters on a Florida Highway Friday and officials are now attempting to locate it. The cow has been spotted off State Route 417 in Seminole County at mile marker 46.5 and is reportedly trapped in the floodwaters, a FOX 35 viewer said.
1 person dead after deadly multi-car crash in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person has died following a crash involving three cars in Orlando Sunday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened at the intersection of Silver Star Road and North Hastings street around 1:08 p.m. Three cars were involved in the accident — a 2002...
Police officer fired for his political social media posts sues Kissimmee

Johnson claims he was discriminated against for being a White man and his political views. Like many in these political times, Andrew Johnson turned to social media to share his thoughts on everything from the COVID virus origins, affirmative action and memes that mocked the Black Lives Matter movement and supported President Donald Trump.
Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village was still taped off on Friday because of the amount of standing water after Hurricane Ian. Osceola County manager, Don Fisher, said the senior living community is in a floodway and that they’ve seen three major floods since 2006. The community was built on the banks of Shingle Creek.
People line up for hurricane relief aid from FEMA in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - People lined up in Orlando’s Barnett Park. They're hoping for help from federal, state, and local agencies after Hurricane Ian tore through central Florida. Luis Diaz and Katherine Millan came for assistance after water flooded the Orlando home they rent. "This is my last straw, see...
'I am homeless': Florida residents demand help from FEMA as homes deemed unlivable

ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents at Cypress Landing apartments in Orlando, Florida got some clothes and supplies from non-profit organizations, but they still need much more. "This is the sign that I did – says my apartment and number," said Miriam Alicea. It’s a desperate sign of help and a call to FEMA. "I feel that I’m not getting attention with my stuff. I need help from FEMA. They still haven’t come."
Good Samaritan to residents: "Secure other housing options"

It’s a scene that, in pictures, looks like it should only happen once in a lifetime. But the incredible flooding of Shingle Creek into the Good Samaritan Village retirement community after Hurricane Ian dropped 15 inches of rain looks eerily similar to the last time a hurricane directly affected Osceola County.
