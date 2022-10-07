ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Wait Until Prime Day? You Can Get Insignia Fire TVs For Under $100 Right Now

By John Velasco
 2 days ago
It’s the calm before the storm as we approach Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale event, happening October 11 and 12. You know there’s going to be some good stuff for it, but as we’ve found, there are early bird deals going on right now that make them totally irresistible.

If you’re in the hunt for a deal on a good smart TV , then you’re in luck because there’s an Insignia Fire TV that’s on sale right now for under $100. Let that sink in just a bit because it’s not often we see them this low, unless it’s some sort of Prime Day event happening.

Buy: Insignia 32-inch Fire TV (2021) $99.99 (orig. $179.99) 44% OFF

Why This Insignia Fire TV Is a Great Deal

Sure, these TVs are on the small side, and you won’t be able to find any 55- or 65-inch TVs under the $250 price point, but these small TVs are still excellent additions to bedrooms, kitchens, guest rooms. Built with the Amazon Fire TV interface, you’ll instantly have access to Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and all your other favorite streaming apps (subscription required, of course).

Here’s why we’re excited about these early Prime Day TV deals :

  • Originally $179.99, but now $99.99
  • Instant savings of $80.00
  • 44% off its regular price
  • Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

What We Love About the Insignia Fire TV

First and foremost, just know that there are three specific Insignia Fire TVs that are early bird specials available right now leading up to the fall Prime Day event next week. Here’s the quick breakdown on the savings.

Beyond the instant savings you’re getting, these Insignia Fire TVs make for wonderful options for other rooms in your home. Yes, we wouldn’t classify them as main TVs because of their sizes, but they make great additions for bedrooms, dens, and home offices. Luckily, they won’t occupy too much space if you intend on placing them on top of a dresser, cabinet, or stand.

Buy: Insignia 32-inch Fire TV (2028) $99.99 (orig. $179.99) 44% OFF

Since these are Fire TVs we’re dealing with, you’re going to be greeted to the best Amazon experience on a TV. That’s because you’ll have access to all of your favorite services, like Prime Video to watch new shows like Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power . Need to play some tunes? You can easily do that as well with Amazon Music Prime .

Alexa’s proven to be valuable when it comes to asking questions or doing things. All of these Insignia Fire TVs come included with the Alexa voice remote . So, in addition to turning on the TV or playing a movie all through voice commands, you can use Alexa to access some of your smart home devices as well — like any Alexa devices , smart lights , and robot vacuums . You can even ask Alexa to see who’s at the front door with an Alexa compatible video doorbell .

We can go on and on about the usefulness of these Insignia Fire TVs. Amazon’s Early Access Sale is no doubt a kickoff to the upcoming holiday season, but this is a deal you can snag on right now.

