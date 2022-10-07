The Dirty Dozen Brass Band (Brass Band) More than 30 years ago, the Dirty Dozen revolutionized brass band music in New Orleans by incorporating jazz and funk and the scene hasn’t been the same since. When this group of fine musicians hit the road, it hit it hard and continues to travel the globe, expanding audiences from clubs and jazz festival goers to jam band fans.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO