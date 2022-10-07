Read full article on original website
Related
do512.com
POP Austin Night Club
POP is a high-end Champagne Lounge that features an eclectic POPtails drink muenu and an overall great environment. 620 W. 6th 512-487-5782 Mon: 5:00 pm - 12:00 am | Tue: 3:00 am - 12:00 am / 5:00 pm - 2:00 am | Wed-Fri: 5:00 pm - 2:00 am | Sat-Sun: 12:00 pm - 2:00 am.
do512.com
Dirty Dozen Brass Band
The Dirty Dozen Brass Band (Brass Band) More than 30 years ago, the Dirty Dozen revolutionized brass band music in New Orleans by incorporating jazz and funk and the scene hasn’t been the same since. When this group of fine musicians hit the road, it hit it hard and continues to travel the globe, expanding audiences from clubs and jazz festival goers to jam band fans.
do512.com
Modest Mouse
Modest Mouse was formed in 1993 in Issaquah, Washington and over the last decade has become the indie rock standard, and one of the few bands capable of treading the narrow path where massive popularity is possible without sacrificing their longtime fans. The band released their first full-length album, This...
Comments / 0