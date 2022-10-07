Read full article on original website
WKYC
Myles Garrett: Cleveland Browns defense disrespected by Chargers' 4th down attempts
CLEVELAND — With his team clinging to a 30-28 lead over the Cleveland Browns and facing a long 4th and 1 from its own 46-yard line with 1:13 remaining in the game, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley made what many considered to be a curious decision. Rather...
What they said during Browns loss to Chargers: Social media reaction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns failed late in a game again to get the job done as Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal, sending them to a 30-28 loss to the Chargers. Jacoby Brissett threw a late interception, but the Browns got the ball back late in Chargers territory after they failed to convert on a fourth down.
Browns defenders call Brandon Staley’s late fourth-down decision ‘disrespectful’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert saw his head coach Brandon Staley’s decision to go for it on fourth-down-and-1 from his own 45-yard line as a sign of belief. “I think it says a lot that he believes in us,” Herbert said following the Chargers 30-28 win over...
I may need professional help, but I think Browns can win this game – Terry Pluto’s pregame scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the 2-2 Browns play host to the 2-2 L.A. Chargers:. 1. If the Chargers had Joey Bosa, I wouldn’t be writing this kind of story. Or if they had Keenan Allen. Or if they were averaging more than than 2.7 yards per game running the ball. Or if their defense wasn’t ranked 30th in allowing points – 27 per game. Or if they hadn’t lost 38-10 to Jacksonville ... in Los Angeles!
Browns trading for Falcons Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones after giving up 440 rushing yards in 2 weeks
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns didn’t waste any time salvaging the wreck of their 30-28 loss to the Chargers in which they gave up 238 yards rushing. After the game, Browns general manager Andrew Berry, who spent some time talking to starting middle linebacker Jacob Phillips in the locker room, set in motion a trade with Atlanta for Pro Bowl middle linebacker Deion Jones.
Report: Falcons trade Deion Jones to the Browns
Former Jesuit and LSU star linebacker Deion Jones is on the move after reports that the Atlanta Falcons are trading Jones to the Cleveland Browns.
Frustrating? That’s an understatement when it comes to the Browns – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Browns are good enough to beat the Chargers. They have more talent than they’ve shown with their 2-3 record against one of the NFL’s weakest early-season schedules. But the Browns are 2-3. They did lose to the Chargers, 30-28, Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Bengals’ defense has allowed 16.4 offensive points per game through five outings — they’re still 2-3
BALTIMORE, Md. — The final drive of Sunday’s thriller between the Bengals and Ravens was an apt example of the Bengals’ season to this point. Their defense had been stellar, once again, all game long against Lamar Jackson and Co. and kept the Ravens’ offense out of the end zone for nearly 45 minutes of game time from early in the second quarter through the end of the night. They did so again with less than two minutes on the clock, keeping Baltimore away from the end zone on its last possession of the game.
Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens: How to watch for free (10/09/22)
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 9 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. WATCH LIVE: FuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial); and Hulu Live TV (free trial). The Bengals beat the Dolphins 27-15 last week. Meanwhile...
Week 8 OHSAA football live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 8 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m. If the widget below is not updating,...
Deshaun Watson back at the Browns facility, in good spirits and ‘in a good spot’ football-wise, Kevin Stefanski says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Stefanski saw an old, familiar face at the Browns facility on Monday in Deshaun Watson, who returned to the team on a limited basis halfway through his 11-game suspension per terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. “He seems in a good spot,” Stefanski said on...
Deion Jones: Get to know the Browns’ newest linebacker
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns made a swift move immediately after giving up 238 rushing yards in a 30-28 loss to the Chargers on Sunday. In an effort to try and bolster the defense, they traded for former Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones from the Falcons along with a swap of picks.
Deshaun Watson will start Dec. 4 regardless of Jacoby Brissett’s performance; Jadeveon Clowney expected to face Chargers: Browns Insider
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jacoby Brissett has played well for the most in the absence of Deshaun Watson, but Watson will be the Browns’ starting quarterback as soon as he’s eligible on Dec. 4 regardless of Brissett’s performance. The Browns didn’t trade a net of five draft picks...
Matt Rhule fired by Carolina Panthers in the wake of 1-4 record and Sunday’s loss to 49ers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Baker Mayfield has a new head coach. The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina. The Panthers...
Ravens 19, Bengals 17: The 5 moments that mattered
BALTIMORE, Maryland — Ravens kicker Justin Tucker hit a game-winning 43-yard field goal with no time left on the clock on Sunday night to secure his team first-place in the AFC North with a 19-17 win over the Bengals. It was the Cincinnati’s third walk-off loss of the season....
Joe Mixon on Bengals passing near the goal line: ‘I’m just playing the cards that’s dealt’
BALTIMORE, Maryland — Cincinnati’s trip to the red zone late in the third quarter on Sunday night against the Ravens came and went without starting running back Joe Mixon touching the ball. Coach Zac Taylor called four straight pass attempts after a defensive pass interference call on the...
Tee Higgins declared questionable with ankle injury, doesn’t return in Bengals’ loss to Ravens
BALTIMORE, Maryland - Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins’ ankle issues caught up to him on Sunday night. After being limited in practice throughout the week, Higgins left Sunday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens late in the first half and the Bengals declared him questionable in the third quarter with an ankle injury. He didn’t return during the Bengals’ 19-17 loss.
Chasing 1,000 yards: Where Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt stand after Week 5
CLEVELAND, Ohio -The Browns’ run game was relentless against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sunday’s 30-28 loss. Los Angeles couldn’t contain the ground game, allowing three rushing touchdowns. Nick Chubb made his mark on the fifth play of the first drive, a 41-yard touchdown. Kareem Hunt scored Cleveland’s last touchdown. The Browns gained 151 of their 213 total rushing yards in the first half, and their 187.3 rushing yards per game is second ranked in the NFL.
DraftKings promo code: bet $5 on Ravens-Bengals SNF, win $200
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you want to bet on today’s NFL Week 5 games, this DraftKings promo code gives you the chance to win $200. This...
Browns still have trust in rookie kicker Cade York after 2 missed field goals in Chargers loss
CLEVELAND -- Jacoby Brissett didn’t even have to think about the question. After two missed field goals in Sunday’s 30-28 loss to the Chargers, including a 54-yard attempt with 16-seconds remaining that would have likely decided the game, have the Browns players lost any trust in rookie kicker Cade York?
