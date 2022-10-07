ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

I may need professional help, but I think Browns can win this game – Terry Pluto’s pregame scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the 2-2 Browns play host to the 2-2 L.A. Chargers:. 1. If the Chargers had Joey Bosa, I wouldn’t be writing this kind of story. Or if they had Keenan Allen. Or if they were averaging more than than 2.7 yards per game running the ball. Or if their defense wasn’t ranked 30th in allowing points – 27 per game. Or if they hadn’t lost 38-10 to Jacksonville ... in Los Angeles!
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Berea, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns trading for Falcons Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones after giving up 440 rushing yards in 2 weeks

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns didn’t waste any time salvaging the wreck of their 30-28 loss to the Chargers in which they gave up 238 yards rushing. After the game, Browns general manager Andrew Berry, who spent some time talking to starting middle linebacker Jacob Phillips in the locker room, set in motion a trade with Atlanta for Pro Bowl middle linebacker Deion Jones.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

The Bengals’ defense has allowed 16.4 offensive points per game through five outings — they’re still 2-3

BALTIMORE, Md. — The final drive of Sunday’s thriller between the Bengals and Ravens was an apt example of the Bengals’ season to this point. Their defense had been stellar, once again, all game long against Lamar Jackson and Co. and kept the Ravens’ offense out of the end zone for nearly 45 minutes of game time from early in the second quarter through the end of the night. They did so again with less than two minutes on the clock, keeping Baltimore away from the end zone on its last possession of the game.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Chargers#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Cleveland.com

Ravens 19, Bengals 17: The 5 moments that mattered

BALTIMORE, Maryland — Ravens kicker Justin Tucker hit a game-winning 43-yard field goal with no time left on the clock on Sunday night to secure his team first-place in the AFC North with a 19-17 win over the Bengals. It was the Cincinnati’s third walk-off loss of the season....
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Tee Higgins declared questionable with ankle injury, doesn’t return in Bengals’ loss to Ravens

BALTIMORE, Maryland - Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins’ ankle issues caught up to him on Sunday night. After being limited in practice throughout the week, Higgins left Sunday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens late in the first half and the Bengals declared him questionable in the third quarter with an ankle injury. He didn’t return during the Bengals’ 19-17 loss.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Chasing 1,000 yards: Where Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt stand after Week 5

CLEVELAND, Ohio -The Browns’ run game was relentless against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sunday’s 30-28 loss. Los Angeles couldn’t contain the ground game, allowing three rushing touchdowns. Nick Chubb made his mark on the fifth play of the first drive, a 41-yard touchdown. Kareem Hunt scored Cleveland’s last touchdown. The Browns gained 151 of their 213 total rushing yards in the first half, and their 187.3 rushing yards per game is second ranked in the NFL.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy