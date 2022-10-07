ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyngsborough, MA

Former Tyngsboro police officer and gun shop owner pleads guilty to firearms violations

By Boston 25 News Staff
 2 days ago
TYNGSBORO, Mass. — A one-time Tyngsboro police officer who owned a local gun shop has pleaded guilty to federal charges related to firearms violations.

Daniel Whitman and his business partner Bin Lu were arrested back in January 2021. The pair operated Hitman Firearms.

Federal prosecutors alleged Whitman possessed and altered firearms without necessary federal licenses.

On Thursday, Whitman pleaded guilty to nine charges. He will be sentenced in January 2023.

In the criminal complaint, prosecutors accused Whitman and Lu of trying to open an indoor gun range that would cater to regional and international customers, with funding from Chinese investors. According to the complaint, White and Lu also illegally ran gun clinics and training camps for Chinese tourists, without necessary permits from the US State Department.

Whitman was placed on unpaid leave from the Tyngsboro Police Department in June of 2021. He resigned from the department in August of this year, according to the Lowell Sun.

Whitman remains free while awaiting his sentencing on January 27, 2023.

Lu previously pleaded guilty to two federal counts. He faces sentencing in December.

