First 'Blockbuster' Series Trailer Shows Randall Park and Melissa Fumero Trying to Save the Movie Rental Business

msn.com
First trailer for Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons' new biopic movie
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons is back with a brand new film project, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, which has finally received a trailer. The film casts the actor as American entertainment industry journalist Michael Ausiello alongside Fleabag and The Long Call's Ben Aldridge as photographer Kit Cowan, and focuses on their relationship as the latter is diagnosed and later dies from a terminal illness.
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
‘Velma’: Mindy Kaling’s Adult ‘Scooby-Doo’ Series Casts Sam Richardson, Constance Wu, ‘Weird Al’ and More
Fresh off the viral news that Velma is officially a lesbian in the latest “Scooby-Doo” movie, the Mystery Inc. member is getting more love in Mindy Kaling’s upcoming adult animated series set at HBO Max. During a Thursday panel at New York Comic Con, Kaling revealed the star-studded cast of “Velma,” which features Sam Richardson as Shaggy, Constance Wu as Daphne and Glenn Howerton as Fred. Kaling will voice Velma. The voice acting cast also features Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ming-Na Wen, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, Fortune Feimster, Yvonne...
Collider
Luz and Friends Head Out on a Tough Mission in 'The Owl House' Season 3 Trailer
The Owl House is back with Season 3 this week, and Disney Channel has shared a first look at the episode! Initial footage from the premiere debuted during this year's New York Comic Con, where creator/executive producer Dana Terrace and cast talked with fans about the show. Ahead of its premiere in just a few days, Disney has released the trailer.
Christopher Meloni Has 2 Children—Meet His Family Off the Set of ‘Law & Order’
He may be known as Detective Elliot Stabler to Law & Order fans, but Christopher Meloni‘s kids just know him as dad. Meloni, who shares two children with his wife Sherman Williams, made his debut as Detective Stabler in the Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in September 1999. Watch ‘Law & Order’ $0+ Buy Now The show followed Stabler and his partner, Detective Olivia Benson, as they worked in the Special Victims Unit in a fictionalized version of the New York City Police Department. Meloni starred on the series for 12 seasons until he left in May 2011. However,...
Kristen Wiig pushes Carol Burnett's wheelchair on a boat as they film Mrs. American Pie in LA with Leslie Bibb
SNL alum Kristen Wiig and the legendary Carol Burnett did their best early seventies glam as they filmed a boat scene for Apple TV+ comedy Mrs. American Pie on Thursday. The 49-year-old Oscar-nominated screenwriter is executive producing and starring as Maxine Simmons, a woman trying to join Palm Beach high society.
tvinsider.com
‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13 Premiere Sneak Peek: Jamie Is Tired of Being ‘the Quiet One’ (VIDEO)
In the Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere, Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) gets to see a new side to her brother Jamie (Will Estes) — one that reminds her of another member of the family — and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek. In “Keeping the Faith,” airing...
Chicago P.D. Says Farewell to Halstead: Here's How Jesse Lee Soffer Was Written Out of the NBC Drama
That’s it for Jesse Lee Soffer on Chicago P.D. Wednesday’s episode of the NBC drama marked the actor’s final outing as Det. Jay Halstead in an emotionally-charged hour that saw him leave Intelligence. In the episode, Halstead got into a scuffle with a suspect and stabbed the man to death. He refused to go with Voight and Upton’s cover story and turned himself in to Chief Patrick O’Neal instead. He then turned in his badge and took another job in the army leading a squad that tracks down the worst drug cartel targets. He was set to take up post in...
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness’ Matt Dillon Was Killed off in a Script to Make Him Lower His Salary Expectations
CBS killed off James Arness' Matt Dillon in a 'Gunsmoke' script when he tried to negotiate for a huge raise in his salary.
Popculture
'Big Bang Theory' Almost Starred Completely Different Actress Instead of Kaley Cuoco
The Big Bang Theory almost starred a completely different actress, instead of Kaley Cuoco, for the role of Penny, and fans are going to be very surprised at who nearly won the part. The Hollywood Reporter has shared an exclusive excerpt of The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, a new book that details the oral history of the hit Chuck Lorre-created CBS sitcom. In the book, it is revealed that Marisa Tomei was previously considered for the role that eventually went to Cuoco.
Frasier Revival Officially Ordered at Paramount+ With Kelsey Grammer — But Will the Rest of the Cast Be Back?
Paramount+ is serving up a fresh helping of tossed salad and scrambled eggs: The streamer has officially handed a series order to a Frasier revival, our sister site Deadline reports. Kelsey Grammer will reprise his role as the snooty psychiatrist he originated on Cheers and then took to his own NBC spinoff, which ran for 11 seasons and won five straight Emmys for best comedy series. The revival was first reported in February 2021, with Grammer himself confirming the news. He’ll serve as an executive producer on the revival, with Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life...
Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Premiere Recap: The New Class Scrubs In — Plus, a Surprising Derek Tie Revealed
Full of “Aww!”-some throwbacks to the past and tantalizing harbingers of the future, Thursday’s ultra-zippy Grey’s Anatomy got the long-running ABC drama’s Season 19 off to a pretty fantastic start. We got, if not full, at least partial resolutions to two cliffhangers (Meredith and Nick’s relationship status and Owen and Teddy’s legal woes). We were introduced to the five new surgical residents who are pumping fresh blood into Grey Sloan. (More on them here.) And we had dropped on our heads two surprises — one of them delightfully Derek-based. And if you keep reading, we’ll go over most everything that...
Popculture
'Law & Order: SVU': Key Mariska Hargitay Scene Cut From Premiere After Airing
The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit team got the short end of the screentime stick during the major Law & Order three-show crossover that aired last week. They had even less screentime if you did not see the three-hour epic as it aired on NBC on Sept. 22. That's because an important scene featuring Mariska Hargitay and Peter Scanavino was trimmed out of the streaming version. Spoilers follow!
‘Fatal Attraction’: Walter Perez Joins Paramount+ Series
EXCLUSIVE: Walter Perez (Queen Sugar, Quantum Leap) has joined the cast of the Paramount+ series Fatal Attraction in a recurring role. He will portray Jorge Perez, an easy-going DDA who is described as sweet and genuine. He succeeds in his own work ethic without locker room talk. Written by Alexandra Cunningham from a story she co-wrote with Kevin J. Hynes, Fatal Attraction explores the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control. The Paramount Television Studios and Amblin Television series is a reimagination of the classic 1980s psychosexual thriller film...
Collider
‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer: The Dance of Dragons Begins
HBO’s House of the Dragon is roaring onwards to its penultimate episode and the stakes have not been any higher than they are now. Episode 8 titled The Lord of the Tides is arguably the series’ most emotional episode yet. The episode begins with a six-year time jump and with the question of the succession of the Driftwood Throne called into question. With Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) injured, his brother, Ser Vaemond (Wil Johnson) seeks to supplant Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) as heir. In one of his last acts, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) affirms Luke as Lord of the Tides and Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) beheads Ser Vaemond for his callous yet righteous insubordination.
Collider
New 'Glass Onion' Trailer Promises the Real Fun Is Just Beginning
Director Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated feature Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will hit theatres before its Netflix streaming debut in December. To mark the occasion of tickets going on sale, the celebrated director releaseda new clip on Twitter. The brief clip gives us a glimpse of all the possible suspects in the whodunit mystery.
Collider
‘Shotgun Wedding': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
The rom-com renaissance is on full fledge this year with its latest addition to the roster, Shotgun Wedding. Directed by Jason Moore, the same guy who spearheaded cinematic comedic staples like Pitch Perfect and Sisters, the upcoming American flick is unlike any other romcom, blending thriller and action into the mix.
Collider
’Smallville’s Tom Welling Joins ‘The Winchesters’
It was announced today at the Winchesters panel at New York Comic Con that Smallville star Tom Welling would be joining the cast of the Supernatural prequel as Mary's (Meg Donnelly) father Samuel Campbell. The actor surprised fans in attendance by coming out to celebrate the announcement in person. Set...
tvinsider.com
‘Blue Bloods’: A Reagan Is Shot, Plus What’s Going on With Erin & Jack? (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere “Keeping the Faith.”]. Blue Bloods kicks off its 13th season by putting a Reagan in the hospital — and two of his relatives are determined to make sure the person responsible is brought to justice.
Collider
'Luckiest Girl Alive' Review: Mila Kunis Delivers a Career-Best Performance
As one character states to Mila Kunis’ Ani at one point in Luckiest Girl Alive, “an approximation of honesty doesn’t make the cut.” It’s true. Sometimes you can only get your point across if you’re bold in how you tell your story. Throughout its entire runtime, the Netflix movie takes this statement and runs with it, and surprises you at every turn making creative decisions. True, they’re not always decisions that make for a comfortable watch, but its ruthless drive to go where it needs to go is one of this movie's strongest qualities.
