East Lansing, MI

MSU preps for No. 3 Ohio State to come to town

By Andrew Birkle
 3 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After suffering its third straight loss in College Park, Michigan State’s football team returns to the friendly confines of Spartan Stadium for its toughest test to date against Ohio State.

It’s been a tough last few weeks for the Spartans since they beat Akron 52-0 at home.

MSU has lost three straight games to Washington, Minnesota, and Maryland. Now comes the toughest challenge yet.

On this week’s episode of the MSUFCU Coaches Show , we highlight what the Spartans are doing to prep for Ohio State.

One of the main things for the Spartans will be to establish some type of running attack to try and keep the high-powered Buckeyes offense off the field. One player who could provide a major boost in that area is red shirt senior Elijah Collins.

His hunger for reps at running back is a big reason why he’s been getting so many opportunities and as he shared with our Haley Schoengart, his persistence is paying off.

We also spoke with MSU football head coach Mel Tucker about what his group is doing to stay positive, and how he’s telling his team to embrace the challenge.

Then we switch gear to a little hockey talk. 6 Sport Director Audrey Dahlgren sat down with first year head coach Adam Nightingale to talk about the state of the program and how excited he is to take over.

And last but not least, our Ian Kress chatted with the newest captain for the Spartan hockey team, Miroslav Mucha. The forward recently transferred from Lake Superior State and has big plans for this season.

To hear those interviews and more, watch the MSUFCU Coaches Show at the top of the page.

East Lansing, MI
Sports
