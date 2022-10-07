Read full article on original website
'She-Hulk': What Are the Differences Between This Daredevil and Netflix's Version?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk.Charlie Cox finally made his long-awaited appearance as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in the latest episode, "Ribbit and Rip It." The eagerly anticipated entrance of the Devil of Hell's Kitchen has been heavily marketed, with the latest tease being Episode 5's end credits scene featuring a very familiar-looking horned helmet – but this time, the devil's helm is a classic gold.
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Episode 8 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 8.A lot happened in She-Hulk's eighth episode — most notably, the highly-anticipated return of Matt Murdock aka Daredevil (Charlie Cox). Titled “Ribbit and Rip It,” the episode introduces us to Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley), a low-level "superhero" who is injured due to a malfunction in his supersuit. This leads to Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) helping Leap-Frog, Eugene, file a lawsuit against the manufacturer. This presents a major conflict of interest for Jen, as the manufacturer happens to be Jen’s super-tailor Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews) — and with Luke on the opposing side, he is going to need his own council. Enter Matt Murdock.
What Does 'She-Hulk's Daredevil Mean for 'Born Again'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 8.With She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's eighth episode, "Ribbit and Rip It," Daredevil (Charlie Cox) finally made his way into a property that was 100% set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While his alter-ego Matt Murdock first appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, this was the first instance of the character’s crime-fighting persona showing up in a major MCU property. With this appearance, it’s impossible for fans of the character to not wonder what clues or foreshadowing this episode contains for Daredevil’s upcoming solo program Daredevil: Born Again. This She-Hulk installment does manage to shed some light on what people can expect from this forthcoming production, even in terms of what it doesn’t show the audience.
'Werewolf by Night': The Wild Comics History of Man-Thing
Werewolf by Night is Marvel Studios' latest release, a special feature that Marvel demigod Kevin Feige insists is something new in the MCU, the first feature to explore the horror side of Marvel's rich stable of characters. The feature stars Gael Garcia Bernal as Jack Russell, a man who, thanks to his ancestry, turns into a werewolf, a Jack Russell terror if you will, every three nights of a full moon. A number of other characters appear in the special, including monster hunter Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), her zombified father Ulysses, living stepmother Verusa (Harriet Sansom Harris), and Jake Gomez (Jaycob Maya), who in the comics is another Werewolf by Night. And one more: Man-Thing, a large swamp creature.
Luckiest Girl Alive: Is the Netflix movie based on a true story?
Many viewers ofLuckiest Girl Alive, which is currently number one on Netflix’s Top 10, have been wondering whether the Mila Kunis-starrer is based on a true story.The film follows Kunis’s Ani, a writer whose seemingly perfect life starts to unravel when a true-crime documentary forces her to confront a school shooting she experienced as a teenager.Luckiest Girl Alive contains harrowing scenes, with many viewers calling for stronger trigger warnings, but is it based on real life events?***This article contains spoilers for Luckiest Girl Alive***The answer is not straightforward. The film is technically based on a 2015 mystery novel of...
What everyone is saying about Mila Kunis’ dark new Netflix movie, Luckiest Girl Alive
In the new Mila Kunis-led Netflix movie Luckiest Girl Alive — which the streamer released over the weekend, and which has already rocketed up to the #1 spot on Netflix in the US — she plays Ani FaNelli, described as a “sharp-tongued New Yorker” with a dream life. She’s got a glamorous job at a glossy magazine, a lavish wardrobe, and a romantic wedding scheduled in Nantucket. The movie shatters all that, however, when a crime documentary director shows up to get “Ani’s” side of a terrible story.
What Do Arvel Skeen's Tattoos Mean in 'Andor'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.After much coaxing and wheedling, Cassian (Diego Luna) consents to taking on the job Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) had come to offer him. The two then land on Aldhani, the planet the band of rebels have been using as a sort of headquarters for their revolutionary heist. Episode 5 of Andor allows fans to observe how the rebels interact with each other, how they are all poles apart in what drives them towards the rebellion, and how they wouldn’t trust each other as far as they could throw them despite being cogs in the same machine.
New 'Titans' Season 4 Images Reveal Beast Boy's Superhero Costume
Beast Boy/Gar Logan (Ryan Potter) will have a new look in the fourth season of Titans. The series' Instagram page has released new images of Beast Boy in his new costume. In the post, it says "the wait is over: feast your eyes on beast boy's super suit." In the first image, Beast Boy is wearing the suit, which is mostly red, with white on the sides, arms, and shoulders. On his left shoulder, an image of a paw print can be seen. The suit also has a white belt. The design of the costume is similar to the red and white jacket that he has worn throughout the series. The next image shows Beast Boy, with half of his face green. His right hand is also green. In the comic books and animation, Beast Boy is usually shown to always be green. In the previous three seasons of Titans, Gar would only turn green when he was turning into an animal. Usually, he would turn into a green tiger.
'House of the Dragon' Episode 8 Ending Explained: What Did Viserys Say to Alicent?
The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon and the book Fire & Blood.Just when things seem to be looking up for House Targaryen, the ending of Episode 8 of House of the Dragon sets us on a path of no return with its ending. The episode is an emotional one, especially for Viserys (Paddy Considine), Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), and Daemon (Matt Smith), we see the three reunite after six years separated. Viserys, after suffering from his ailments, is on the brink of death. His face has decayed, his energy has completely drained, and he is addled by milk of the poppy, taken in order to ease his own pain.
'Wolf Pack' Trailer Reveals Sarah Michelle Gellar's Return to the Supernatural
An official teaser trailer for Paramount +’s original series, Wolf Pack, was revealed today during New York Comic Con. The teaser was revealed during a joint Teen Wolf: The Movie and Wolf Pack panel. In addition, it was revealed that the series will premiere in the new year, on Thursday, January 26, 2023.
‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer: The Dance of Dragons Begins
HBO’s House of the Dragon is roaring onwards to its penultimate episode and the stakes have not been any higher than they are now. Episode 8 titled The Lord of the Tides is arguably the series’ most emotional episode yet. The episode begins with a six-year time jump and with the question of the succession of the Driftwood Throne called into question. With Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) injured, his brother, Ser Vaemond (Wil Johnson) seeks to supplant Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) as heir. In one of his last acts, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) affirms Luke as Lord of the Tides and Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) beheads Ser Vaemond for his callous yet righteous insubordination.
‘Shotgun Wedding': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
The rom-com renaissance is on full fledge this year with its latest addition to the roster, Shotgun Wedding. Directed by Jason Moore, the same guy who spearheaded cinematic comedic staples like Pitch Perfect and Sisters, the upcoming American flick is unlike any other romcom, blending thriller and action into the mix.
New 'Glass Onion' Trailer Promises the Real Fun Is Just Beginning
Director Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated feature Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will hit theatres before its Netflix streaming debut in December. To mark the occasion of tickets going on sale, the celebrated director releaseda new clip on Twitter. The brief clip gives us a glimpse of all the possible suspects in the whodunit mystery.
Dance Your Cares Away With New 'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock' Picture Disc Vinyl [Exclusive]
If you grew up with Jim Henson, you’re certainly familiar with the Fraggles, the lovely little puppets at the center of Fraggle Rock, one of Henson’s most iconic creations. This year, those lovable little adventurers returned to screens with Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, a new series filled top to bottom with adventure — and music! And now, to celebrate those tunes, The Jim Henson Company has partnered with Lake Shore Records to release a new picture disc vinyl for the series, and Collider is excited to premiere your very first look at the beautiful new piece of wax.
'Titans' Season 4 Clip Shows Brenton Thwaites' Nightwing Facing Off Against Ninjas
We’re currently in the middle of New York City Comic Con, and it's going to be a big weekend for DC fans. One of the reasons being that Titans will have its Season 4 panel at NYCC on Sunday, October 9. All this week the popular DC series has been teasing its new villains with concept art leading up to the panel. Now Titans has dropped its first footage of Season 4.
Justin Hartley Talks Guest Starring on 'Quantum Leap' Episode 4 and Balancing Action With Comedy
In the super fun Quantum Leap episode “A Decent Proposal,” Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee) finds himself in 1980s Los Angeles, having leaped into bounty hunter Eva Sandoval. While there, Ben quickly becomes entangled in a bit of drama when he realizes that he’s in the body of the woman that Jake (guest star Justin Hartley) is partnered with in both work and love, and no matter how hard he tries to keep their focus on their latest target, Tammy Jean (guest star Sofia Pernas, Hartley’s real-life wife), all Jake wants is an answer about their future together.
Who Is Mysaria Talking to in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 8?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1-8 of House of the Dragon.King's Landing is full of secrets and whispers, and it seems like Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) is now a procurer of these secrets. In the momentous eighth episode of House of the Dragon, we saw many dramatic moments take place. From Vaemond (Wil Johnson) being killed by Daemon (Matt Smith) to Viserys (Paddy Considine) finally dying at the end of the episode, the moment where we see Mysaria again might have passed some people by, but it's a critical scene for the future.
'Luckiest Girl Alive' Review: Mila Kunis Delivers a Career-Best Performance
As one character states to Mila Kunis’ Ani at one point in Luckiest Girl Alive, “an approximation of honesty doesn’t make the cut.” It’s true. Sometimes you can only get your point across if you’re bold in how you tell your story. Throughout its entire runtime, the Netflix movie takes this statement and runs with it, and surprises you at every turn making creative decisions. True, they’re not always decisions that make for a comfortable watch, but its ruthless drive to go where it needs to go is one of this movie's strongest qualities.
First 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' Images Show Stars Lauren Cohen and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Facing Off
This year's New York Comic-Con marked a special final Con attendance for AMC's original flagship series The Walking Dead. During the panel, Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple was joined by cast members to discuss their final eleventh season, coming to its 12-year conclusion this November, and The Walking Dead Universe. Not only did they share footage from this week's upcoming episode, but stars Lauren Cohen and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who play Maggie Rhee and Negan Smith, respectively, revealed first-look photos from their Manhattan-based spinoff The Walking Dead: Dead City ahead of its 2023 premiere.
Luz and Friends Head Out on a Tough Mission in 'The Owl House' Season 3 Trailer
The Owl House is back with Season 3 this week, and Disney Channel has shared a first look at the episode! Initial footage from the premiere debuted during this year's New York Comic Con, where creator/executive producer Dana Terrace and cast talked with fans about the show. Ahead of its premiere in just a few days, Disney has released the trailer.
