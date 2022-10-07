Read full article on original website
Dodgers: NLDS Start Times Are Set
Game 1 of the NLDS will be on Tuesday at Chavez Ravine. Even though most of you know that; the MLB finally released the start times for the division series’ for both the NL and AL from Tuesday through Thursday. Regardless, the Dodgers would play the last game of...
Dodgers News: Dodger Fans May Be Excluded From Petco Park Come NLDS Time
The Dodgers are still waiting on their NLDS opponent. Will it be the New York Mets or San Diego Padres? While the Dodgers are preparing for either one, our neighbors down south look to not be focused on the task at hand. Yikes. It looks like the Padres don’t want...
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Reveals Final Bench Spot Down to Two Players
As we wind down to the postseason, there are still many decisions Dodgers President Andrew Friedman, and Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts need to make to fill out roster spots. The guys at the top of the lineup are a must, and our arms, such as Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, and Evan Phillips, to name a few, are locks to be in the postseason.
Padres Attempt to Limit the Dodgers From Taking Over Petco Park
Petco Park also known as Dodgers Stadium South must be tired of being taken over by Dodgers fans every time they play one another. But shouldn't they be more worried about getting to the NLDS first? They're currently playing an elimination game with the New York Mets so the possibility of them ending their season in the Wild Card series is quite likely.
Dodgers News: Fan Favorite Hitting Prospect Among Players Joining Workouts in LA This Weekend
Your Los Angeles Dodgers are brining back some familiar faces to prepare for their postseason run
Phillies learn start times for first two games of NLDS
Major League Baseball announced the start times for the first two games of each ALDS and NLDS series on Sunday, and the Phillies have two afternoon games on tap.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Talks Matching Up with Padres
Clayton Kershaw talked with San Diego reported Marty Caswell late in the regular season about how the 2022 Padres match up against previous San Diego teams.
Dave Roberts: Dodgers Benefit From Mets & Padres Playing All 3 Games Of Wild Card Series
The 2022 MLB postseason is underway, but the Los Angeles Dodgers are still waiting to find out who they will be facing in the National League Division Series. The Dodgers will host the winner of the Wild Card Series between the New York Mets and San Diego Padres, beginning on Oct. 11. Of the four Wild Card Series, three were decided in two games.
Andrew Friedman ‘Loved’ Dave Roberts Guaranteeing Dodgers Would Win 2022 World Series
Back in Spring Training, manager Dave Roberts asserted that if the Los Angeles Dodgers starting staff remained healthy, his club would win the 2022 World Series. The Dodgers then went out and set a franchise record with 111 wins en route to securing home-field advantage through the World Series. Roberts stuck with his guarantee when asked about it along the way, and he had the support of Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Believes A Number Of Guys Can Be Closers
A good problem to have is having too many options to choose from. It seems the Dodgers have talent all around the roster yet choosing a closer is not something Dodgers President of Operations Andrew Friedman and the team are ready to finalize yet. Despite not knowing, Friedman feels confident...
Will Craig Kimbrel Be On Dodgers Postseason Roster for NLDS?
The Los Angeles Dodgers postseason roster for the National League Division Series will include 13 pitchers, and among them could be Craig Kimbrel despite getting demoted from his closer role during the final month of the regular season. As the Dodgers are going through NLDS workouts and intrasquad games at...
Dodgers News: Urias and Kershaw Know Who’s Starting Game 1, But We Don’t
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts likes his secrets. Sometimes it’s for a competitive advantage, but sometimes it’s just because he seems to enjoy knowing something other people don’t know. L.A.’s starting pitcher for Game 1 of the National League Division Series probably falls in that latter category. We...
Thinking through the Dodgers’ final roster decisions for the NLDS
The Dodgers have only a few personnel decisions to make for the National League Division Series, and with the roster not due until Tuesday morning, they have earned the right to take their time. “We’re fortunate we get the weekend to kind of take it all in and figure it...
Dodgers News: Bellinger Shares How He’s Been Able to Overcome Hitting Slump
There have been a lot of ups and downs this season for Cody Bellinger, but keeping him in the lineup in hopes of seeing what he’s capable of for the playoffs had fans’ patience running thin. At one point of the season, Bellinger had gone eight games in...
Dodgers News: Former Astros Pitcher Not Proud of 2017 World Series Ring
Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove, who “won” a World Series with the Southeast Texas Cheating Cheaters in 2017, is hoping to win another one with San Diego this year. Now, that’s not news, because every player wants to win the World Series every year. But Musgrove isn’t motivated by wanting to feel that amazing feeling again; nope, he just wants a ring he can be proud of.
Dodgers News: NLDS Stage is Set, 2017 Astros Questioned Again, LA ‘Overrated’, and More
After a long 5 days without games, it’s almost time for Dodger Baseball again. Before entering the mini hiatus, the Dodgers faced the Rockies a few more times. In their final six games of the regular season, the Dodgers topped Colorado 3 times to end with a regular season record of 111-51, a franchise best.
Do Dodgers Fans Approve of Dave Roberts’ Job in the 2022 Regular Season?
The 2022 Dodgers put together one of the greatest regular seasons in MLB history. Their 111 wins tied for the fourth most in a season in MLB history. It also shattered the previous franchise record of 106 wins, and was by far the league’s best record since the 2001 Mariners.
Andrew Friedman Confident In Dodgers Pitching Staff For MLB Postseason
As the Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing to host the New York Mets or San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series, they still have a few questions left to answer on their postseason roster. For the position players, Hanser Alberto and Miguel Vargas are likely competing for the...
