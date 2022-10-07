ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: NLDS Start Times Are Set

Game 1 of the NLDS will be on Tuesday at Chavez Ravine. Even though most of you know that; the MLB finally released the start times for the division series’ for both the NL and AL from Tuesday through Thursday. Regardless, the Dodgers would play the last game of...
Padres Attempt to Limit the Dodgers From Taking Over Petco Park

Petco Park also known as Dodgers Stadium South must be tired of being taken over by Dodgers fans every time they play one another. But shouldn't they be more worried about getting to the NLDS first? They're currently playing an elimination game with the New York Mets so the possibility of them ending their season in the Wild Card series is quite likely.
Andrew Friedman ‘Loved’ Dave Roberts Guaranteeing Dodgers Would Win 2022 World Series

Back in Spring Training, manager Dave Roberts asserted that if the Los Angeles Dodgers starting staff remained healthy, his club would win the 2022 World Series. The Dodgers then went out and set a franchise record with 111 wins en route to securing home-field advantage through the World Series. Roberts stuck with his guarantee when asked about it along the way, and he had the support of Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.
Will Craig Kimbrel Be On Dodgers Postseason Roster for NLDS?

The Los Angeles Dodgers postseason roster for the National League Division Series will include 13 pitchers, and among them could be Craig Kimbrel despite getting demoted from his closer role during the final month of the regular season. As the Dodgers are going through NLDS workouts and intrasquad games at...
Dodgers News: Former Astros Pitcher Not Proud of 2017 World Series Ring

Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove, who “won” a World Series with the Southeast Texas Cheating Cheaters in 2017, is hoping to win another one with San Diego this year. Now, that’s not news, because every player wants to win the World Series every year. But Musgrove isn’t motivated by wanting to feel that amazing feeling again; nope, he just wants a ring he can be proud of.
