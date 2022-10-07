Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes beat St. Cloud State 6-2, sweep home-opening seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
16-year-old injured in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy said he was shot in the Hilltop area on Sunday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue around 4:44 p.m. Officers were then advised multiple men left the scene carrying firearms.
Police looking for tips in Upper Arlington bank robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are asking for tips to find a robber who came into an Upper Arlington bank with a gun. The masked suspect came into the Huntington Bank on Reed Road on Aug. 8. Police described him as approximately 20-30 years old, wearing all black with a black baseball cap and an orange traffic vest.
Police searching for missing Delaware 16-year-old last seen at school
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Delaware Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing after not returning home from school Friday. Police say Taylor Emma Dawn Smith was last seen at Hayes High School and is believed to have run away. Taylor is 4 feet, 11...
2 indicted after Grove City officers injured while trying to make arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man and woman were indicted more than a week after two Grove City police officers were injured while trying to make an arrest late September. The Grove City Division of Police said two officers were on patrol at Gantz Park just off Interstate 270 on Home Road on Sept. 29 when they located 24-year-old Abel Martinez, who is wanted for several warrants. The warrants included violation of a protection order, domestic violence and several theft cases.
1 dead, 3 injured in southwest Franklin County crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and three others injured in a crash Sunday afternoon in southwest Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the fatal crash happened in Jackson Township on state Route 104, south of Hibbs Road at approximately 2:22 p.m. A Dodge Stealth driving...
Multiple animals dead in east Columbus house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple animals are dead after a fire broke out at an east Columbus home Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Fire. Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire on the 600 block of Lilley Avenue, just east of Kelton Avenue, at approximately 2:30 p.m. A neighboring home was also burned in the fire.
1 seriously injured in Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Linden area early Saturday morning. The shooting happened on the 1100 block of Duxberry Avenue just before 4:30 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police have not shared what may have led to...
Police: 10-year-old hurt in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 10-year-old boy was injured in a south Columbus shooting Saturday morning. According to the Columbus Division of Police, the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Bruck Street. Officers were sent to the area on a report that a child had...
Family of 7-year-old burn victim raises awareness for domestic violence, abuse and trauma
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mom is encouraging parents to speak up for their children after her son survived being severely burnt. "To see him running and flipping, jumping, it’s like man, God is good," said Bianca Griffin, Kendrick Turner's mom. "I can’t believe he’s seven. Like he was three, you know. We didn’t know if he was going to make it. Be able to walk. We didn’t know if he was gonna come out of the wheelchair, leave the walker alone."
Columbus firefighters honored at annual memorial service
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Fire hosted its annual memorial Sunday to pay respects and honor the service members who passed away this year. Columbus firefighters gathered to remember the 41 lives lost in 2022, including four on active duty. “Today is very special in the sense...
2 people shot on I-71 in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — I-71 south was closed for more than four hours Friday in north Columbus after a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. Police responded to the shooting on I-71 south between I-270 and East Dublin Granville Road just after 6:20 p.m. Friday. Police said...
Columbus police uniform found near Halloween costumes at local thrift store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police want to know how official CPD uniforms wound up near the Halloween costumes at a local thrift shop. A woman contacted ABC 6 after she spotted the uniform shirts on a rack this week near Halloween costumes at the Goodwill store on North Hamilton Road.
Police make arrest in fatal eastside nightclub shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Police has arrested a woman for a fatal nightclub shooting on the east side. SWAT officers arrested Amara Battle, 28, Thursday for the September shooting. On Sept. 25, officers were sent to a Pelican Club East on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue at around 4:30 a.m […]
Two injured in shooting that closed I-71 southbound
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting closed Interstate 71 going southbound between I-270 and State Route 161 Friday night. Police responded to a call of shots fired at 6:22 p.m, dispatchers said. Two people were injured in the shooting. One was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition and the other was transported to […]
$1 million bond set for woman arrested in fatal nightclub shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman made her first court appearance in Franklin County on Friday after being arrested as a suspect in a fatal nightclub shooting in east Columbus. Amara Battle, 28, had her bond set by a judge at $1 million during her arraignment hearing in Franklin County Common Pleas court. Battle was […]
Makenzi Ridley shooting: CPD not ready to press charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said Wednesday they are not ready to press charges in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Makenzi Ridley in June 2021. “That case tugs at my heartstrings, all the cases tug at my heartstrings, especially when you’re talking about minors, you’re talking about young people that had their whole […]
Join 10TV Friday for 'Light the Night' Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is hosting its annual “Light the Night” walk in Columbus on Friday and 10TV is proud to be this year’s media sponsor. Join us a we gather to celebrate, honor and remember those touched by blood cancers. Light...
Doll House operator details club safety measures after shooting injures 5 people
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The operator of Doll House Gentleman's Club is speaking out after a deadly shooting last week. The Columbus Division of Police said two people were shot and three others were injured in the parking lot at the Doll House Columbus, located at 1680 Karl Court, around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Police looking into Chillicothe home invasion
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a home invasion that occurred during the early morning hours on Thursday. According to reports, officers responded to the 600 block of Eastern Avenue after a caller said two people broke into his residence, robbed, and assaulted him. The victim...
2 critical following crash on I-270 North in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were seriously hurt following a crash Saturday morning on I-270 North in west Columbus. The crash happened on I-270 North near Roberts Road around 9:10 a.m., according to a police dispatcher. One person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second person...
