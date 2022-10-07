ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, OH

10TV

16-year-old injured in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy said he was shot in the Hilltop area on Sunday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue around 4:44 p.m. Officers were then advised multiple men left the scene carrying firearms.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Police looking for tips in Upper Arlington bank robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are asking for tips to find a robber who came into an Upper Arlington bank with a gun. The masked suspect came into the Huntington Bank on Reed Road on Aug. 8. Police described him as approximately 20-30 years old, wearing all black with a black baseball cap and an orange traffic vest.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2 indicted after Grove City officers injured while trying to make arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man and woman were indicted more than a week after two Grove City police officers were injured while trying to make an arrest late September. The Grove City Division of Police said two officers were on patrol at Gantz Park just off Interstate 270 on Home Road on Sept. 29 when they located 24-year-old Abel Martinez, who is wanted for several warrants. The warrants included violation of a protection order, domestic violence and several theft cases.
GROVE CITY, OH
10TV

1 dead, 3 injured in southwest Franklin County crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and three others injured in a crash Sunday afternoon in southwest Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the fatal crash happened in Jackson Township on state Route 104, south of Hibbs Road at approximately 2:22 p.m. A Dodge Stealth driving...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
10TV

Multiple animals dead in east Columbus house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple animals are dead after a fire broke out at an east Columbus home Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Fire. Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire on the 600 block of Lilley Avenue, just east of Kelton Avenue, at approximately 2:30 p.m. A neighboring home was also burned in the fire.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 seriously injured in Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Linden area early Saturday morning. The shooting happened on the 1100 block of Duxberry Avenue just before 4:30 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police have not shared what may have led to...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 10-year-old hurt in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 10-year-old boy was injured in a south Columbus shooting Saturday morning. According to the Columbus Division of Police, the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Bruck Street. Officers were sent to the area on a report that a child had...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Family of 7-year-old burn victim raises awareness for domestic violence, abuse and trauma

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mom is encouraging parents to speak up for their children after her son survived being severely burnt. "To see him running and flipping, jumping, it’s like man, God is good," said Bianca Griffin, Kendrick Turner's mom. "I can’t believe he’s seven. Like he was three, you know. We didn’t know if he was going to make it. Be able to walk. We didn’t know if he was gonna come out of the wheelchair, leave the walker alone."
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus firefighters honored at annual memorial service

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Fire hosted its annual memorial Sunday to pay respects and honor the service members who passed away this year. Columbus firefighters gathered to remember the 41 lives lost in 2022, including four on active duty. “Today is very special in the sense...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

2 people shot on I-71 in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — I-71 south was closed for more than four hours Friday in north Columbus after a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. Police responded to the shooting on I-71 south between I-270 and East Dublin Granville Road just after 6:20 p.m. Friday. Police said...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police make arrest in fatal eastside nightclub shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Police has arrested a woman for a fatal nightclub shooting on the east side. SWAT officers arrested Amara Battle, 28, Thursday for the September shooting. On Sept. 25, officers were sent to a Pelican Club East on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue at around 4:30 a.m […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two injured in shooting that closed I-71 southbound

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting closed Interstate 71 going southbound between I-270 and State Route 161 Friday night. Police responded to a call of shots fired at 6:22 p.m, dispatchers said. Two people were injured in the shooting. One was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition and the other was transported to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Makenzi Ridley shooting: CPD not ready to press charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said Wednesday they are not ready to press charges in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Makenzi Ridley in June 2021. “That case tugs at my heartstrings, all the cases tug at my heartstrings, especially when you’re talking about minors, you’re talking about young people that had their whole […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Join 10TV Friday for 'Light the Night' Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is hosting its annual “Light the Night” walk in Columbus on Friday and 10TV is proud to be this year’s media sponsor. Join us a we gather to celebrate, honor and remember those touched by blood cancers. Light...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police looking into Chillicothe home invasion

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a home invasion that occurred during the early morning hours on Thursday. According to reports, officers responded to the 600 block of Eastern Avenue after a caller said two people broke into his residence, robbed, and assaulted him. The victim...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

2 critical following crash on I-270 North in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were seriously hurt following a crash Saturday morning on I-270 North in west Columbus. The crash happened on I-270 North near Roberts Road around 9:10 a.m., according to a police dispatcher. One person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second person...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus local news

