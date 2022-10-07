ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Padre Island, TX

In rare event, alligator in South Padre Island surf spurs rescuers to action

By Ryan Henry
KDAF
KDAF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=133hDV_0iQCspQC00

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A 7 1/2-foot wild alligator found itself in unfamiliar, salty waters recently, surprising tourists and visitors on a popular stretch of beach on South Padre Island.

Rescuers told ValleyCentral that beachgoers had started to post photos and video of the alligator to social media, alerting Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officials to the possible danger. The alligator was struggling in the constant waves, rescuers said, and needed to be relocated to safety.

“[Because] there were a lot of Facebook videos surfacing, we were anticipating getting a call,” said Jacob Reinbolt, a herpetologist at the alligator sanctuary the SPI Birding and Nature Cente r. “Once we saw the video surfacing of this gator on the beach, we know they don’t belong there. When they have to fight the surf like that, that’s exhausting for them.”

Gladys Porter Zoo unveils new plan, includes zip line and new lion exhibit

The alligator was captured and relocated to a wildlife refuge Thursday under the watch of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department with the help of alligator handlers from the alligator sanctuary.

Although there are wild alligators around South Padre Island, they rarely wander into the surfside areas, where beachgoers swim and enjoy the coast. Gators prefer freshwater, Reinbolt said, and venture into saltwater only long enough to find food.

“So if you asked me, the most likely scenario here is he went out looking for food and kind of got swept into the surf,” Reinbolt said, explaining the gator was in need of rescue by the time they caught and relocated it to safety.

“He had been fighting the waves for who knows how long before someone even spotted him. By the time we got him he was exhausted,” Reinbolt said. “So it was definitely a rescue, we returned them deep into Laguna Atascosa, where he has access to fresh water. He’s gonna be much better off.”

The L aguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge is on the mainland of Cameron County and is about 10 miles to the northwest of the island beach where the gator was captured.

The alligator sanctuary only keeps nuisance animals, as an alternative to euthanizing alligators who have been fed by humans and now pose a danger to the public. The alligator that was released at the wildlife refuge–instead of placed at the alligator sanctuary–was determined not to be a nuisance animal.

“A nuisance alligator is going to approach a human being,” Reinbolt said. “Wild alligators don’t want anything to do with humans. They see us as predators, not prey. So 90% of the time, they see a person, they’re running away as fast as they can. In this case, he was doing his best to avoid people trying to stay away.”

Man charged with smuggling pythons in his pants at US border

How does anyone catch an alligator?

“Quick hands,” Reinbolt said, before explaining they used a lasso threaded through a PVC pole and teamwork to bring the alligator out of the surf.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRGV

Adoption fees at Harlingen humane society being waived

A safe haven for animals in Harlingen is at maximum capacity, officials say. The Humane Society of Harlingen said the animals at the shelter are now at risk of being euthanized due to capacity issues. Channel 5 News was told dogs are at the highest risk of euthanasia. According to...
HARLINGEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
South Padre Island, TX
Pets & Animals
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
South Padre Island, TX
Lifestyle
City
South Padre Island, TX
ValleyCentral

Going to South Padre Island this weekend? What you need to know about traffic

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Padre Island officials expect multiple events this weekend that require some extra steps to manage traffic. The 34th annual Sandcastle Days is underway and continues through Sunday at Clayton’s Beach Bar, 6900 Padre Blvd. However, two other events are scheduled along Padre Boulevard this weekend, requiring motorists to […]
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Surf#Rescuers
KRGV

Major water leak in San Benito under repair

Work to repair a major water leak in San Benito is expected to continue through Monday, according to the city. The water leak on Business 77 near Dick Dowling is affecting a large area, according to a Saturday social media post from the city of San Benito. Although there is...
SAN BENITO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
kurv.com

Bribery Trial To Begin This Week In Long-Delayed Weslaco Water Plant Corruption Case

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday in the long-delayed corruption case surrounding a 2014 project to rehabilitate the Weslaco water treatment plant. Former Hidalgo County commissioner A.C. Cuellar and Weslaco businessman Ricardo Quintanilla are set to stand trial on bribery and conspiracy charges. They’re accused of participating in a widespread scheme in which millions of dollars were funneled to elected officials in exchange for their votes to award contracts to politically-favored engineering firms.
WESLACO, TX
portisabelsouthpadre.com

Meza vs. Port Isabel settled

After more than four years of mutual lawsuits, the City of Port Isabel and Edward Meza, former Port Isabel City Manager and former Director of Historical Preservation, have reached a settlement regarding Meza‘s severance package and the City’s Yacht Club lawsuit. In July, Meza and the City of...
PORT ISABEL, TX
losfresnosnews.net

LFCISD – Eli’s Story

When Eli Garcia walked through the doors of Dora Romero Elementary this week, he was roaring with excitement! The now Kindergartener returned to school with a dino-mite celebration with his family, classmates, and staff at DRE. It comes nearly one year after he was diagnosed with Leukemia. Last year, the...
LOS FRESNOS, TX
KRGV

Man shot in downtown McAllen dies, two more arrested in case

Police have arrested two more people in connection with a shooting in McAllen. Police say the victim of the shooting, identified as 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna of Donna, died Thursday. Viviana Gomez is the fifth suspect to be charged with criminal attempt murder and engaging in organized criminal activity in...
MCALLEN, TX
KDAF

KDAF

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy