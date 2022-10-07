Every year, I wait for the Junk Jaunt like tots wait for Santa Claus. But two weeks ago, I gave up the Junk Jaunt to go to Aldie, Virginia, to see my three grandchildren march in the band, play soccer and run cross-country. That was the only weekend this fall when all three events would happen at home, at their high school.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO