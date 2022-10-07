Read full article on original website
doniphanherald.com
Registration numbers for Nebraska Democrats have not rebounded since May primary
Democratic voter registrations in Nebraska have been steadily declining all year, contradicting the expectation that the party’s numbers would bounce back following a surge of Republican registrations ahead of the May primary election. Though Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb said she doesn’t expect the trend to change in...
kscj.com
RICKETTS MAY OR MAY NOT APPOINT NEBRASKA’S NEXT U.S. SENATOR
NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS IS ANSWERING SPECULATION REGARDING WHAT HE WILL DO ABOUT THE UPCOMING VACANCY LEFT BY U.S. SENATOR BEN SASSE’S LIKELY RESIGNATION IN DECEMBER TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA. RICKETTS TERM AS GOVERNOR IS EXPIRING DUE TO TERM LIMITS, AND THE GOVERNOR BY STATE...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska consumers losing thousands from cryptocurrency scams
KEARNEY, Neb. — Either by text, email or phone calls, cryptocurrency scammers are using any means they can to commit fraud and steal people’s money. According to a report by the Federal Trade Commission, cryptocurrency scammers have stolen more than $1 billion since 2021. “Last year, they were...
etxview.com
Former Douglas County sheriff calls for candidate of opposing party to drop out
OMAHA -- A former longtime Republican Douglas County sheriff has called for the Democratic nominee to end his campaign, saying he is unfit for the job. Tim Dunning, who retired in December 2020 after 26 years in the elected position, issued a news release Wednesday slamming candidate Greg Gonzalez. Gonzalez...
Most Land in Iowa is Owned By This Company
Unlike many states, Iowa has very little public land. In fact, over 97 percent of the Hawkeye State is privately owned. One company stands out as the biggest landowner in the entire state, although most Iowans probably don't know of its existence. Not only does this one, family company own...
KSNB Local4
Japanese immigrants made Nebraska home; A granddaughter is ensuring we remember
LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -It is no small task to preserve a people’s legacy. It involves collecting even the smallest personal stories – a grandfather and his neighbors digging out a basement by hand, a couple’s hasty marriage at a seaport – and placing them within the broad scope of history. It involves years of research, collecting artifacts and building relationships. Most of all, it involves a sincere belief in the ability of the past to inform the present.
WOWT
Nebraska governor responds to Biden's pardon of simple possession offenders
6 News On Your Side: Douglas County Historical Society looking for space to hold sale. The Douglas County Historical Society is struggling to find a place for its annual fundraiser after thieves damaged the venue they secured for this year. 6 News First Alert: Drought monitor. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Man sentenced to prison for threatening election official
WASHINGTON – A Nebraska man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for making multiple threatening posts on an Instagram page associated with an election official. “This sentence makes clear that those who illegally threaten election workers should be prepared to face meaningful penalties,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The Justice Department will not hesitate to hold accountable those whose illegal threats of violence endanger the public servants who administer our elections.”
Kearney Hub
Air Force ordered to pay $1 million plus back pay to Bellevue man denied job in 2014
The Air Force must pay a Bellevue man $1 million in damages and attorney fees by Nov. 29 after unlawfully denying him a job as a military historian for medical reasons in 2014, a federal appellate agency has ruled. David Bighia, 61, is also entitled to a job offer, and...
Noem’s balancing act: Big ambitions, South Dakota reelection
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — They had waited in the desert heat in a line that wrapped around the block and now the excitement was palpable when South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem took the stage in a suburban Phoenix convention hall. “She’s our governor!” someone yelled. Kari...
Kearney Hub
Finding treasures along a new trail in southern Nebraska
Every year, I wait for the Junk Jaunt like tots wait for Santa Claus. But two weeks ago, I gave up the Junk Jaunt to go to Aldie, Virginia, to see my three grandchildren march in the band, play soccer and run cross-country. That was the only weekend this fall when all three events would happen at home, at their high school.
KETV.com
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts addresses speculation regarding vacancy from Ben Sasse's expected resignation
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday addressed speculation around the expected vacancy from Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse's resignation. Sasse, who has four years left in his term, is the sole finalist to become the University of Florida's next president, the school announced Thursday. In a statement,...
klkntv.com
‘We want them to take their hands off our bodies’: Women’s March fills steps of capital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The National Women’s March organization is calling for a “Fall of Reckoning” after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. This weekend, the organization decided to hold rallies across the nation, filling the steps of Nebraska’s capital building with women calling for more reproductive rights.
Ask Omaha: what has Ben Sasse even done for Nebraska?
Really raised the bar for graduation speeches. (u/lurkadurking) He sold Runzas at Memorial one time, literally him handing someone a lunch is the best thing I can think of that he’s ever done. (u/LogisticalNightmare)
lehsoracle.com
First state-licensed casino in Nebraska holds grand opening
WarHorse Casino Lincoln opened its doors for the first time on Saturday, September 24, 2022 in south Lincoln. WarHorse Lincoln is the first state-licensed gambling casino to open in Nebraska, and was a production of policy-making, hard work, and a long anticipated wait. Over 100 guests gathered outside the casino’s...
Gov. Ricketts issues statement on vacant Senate seat speculation
Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in response to speculation around an upcoming vacancy left by U.S. Senator Ben Sasse’s possible resignation. This is the only statement that will be issued prior to any potential change in status on Senator Sasse. “The first I learned about Senator Sasse’s...
Right to bear arms: Amendment to Iowa's constitution on the 2022 ballot
IOWA, USA — Iowa voters will decide if the right to keep and bear arms should be enshrined in the state's constitution. The proposed amendment to Article I would add the following section:. Right to keep and bear arms. Sec. 1A. The right of the people to keep and...
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, AG Doug Peterson criticize President Biden's marijuana announcement
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. Biden's move also covers thousands...
Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?
I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
WOWT
Nebraska Legislature considers changes following Omaha daycare abuse
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Legislature is trying to figure out if policy changes need to be made following abuse at a chain of metro daycares. An owner and an employee at Rosewood Academy were cited for child abuse in December of 2020 and January of 2021. Parents did...
