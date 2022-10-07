ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

doniphanherald.com

Registration numbers for Nebraska Democrats have not rebounded since May primary

Democratic voter registrations in Nebraska have been steadily declining all year, contradicting the expectation that the party’s numbers would bounce back following a surge of Republican registrations ahead of the May primary election. Though Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb said she doesn’t expect the trend to change in...
NEBRASKA STATE
kscj.com

RICKETTS MAY OR MAY NOT APPOINT NEBRASKA’S NEXT U.S. SENATOR

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS IS ANSWERING SPECULATION REGARDING WHAT HE WILL DO ABOUT THE UPCOMING VACANCY LEFT BY U.S. SENATOR BEN SASSE’S LIKELY RESIGNATION IN DECEMBER TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA. RICKETTS TERM AS GOVERNOR IS EXPIRING DUE TO TERM LIMITS, AND THE GOVERNOR BY STATE...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska consumers losing thousands from cryptocurrency scams

KEARNEY, Neb. — Either by text, email or phone calls, cryptocurrency scammers are using any means they can to commit fraud and steal people’s money. According to a report by the Federal Trade Commission, cryptocurrency scammers have stolen more than $1 billion since 2021. “Last year, they were...
NEBRASKA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Most Land in Iowa is Owned By This Company

Unlike many states, Iowa has very little public land. In fact, over 97 percent of the Hawkeye State is privately owned. One company stands out as the biggest landowner in the entire state, although most Iowans probably don't know of its existence. Not only does this one, family company own...
IOWA STATE
KSNB Local4

Japanese immigrants made Nebraska home; A granddaughter is ensuring we remember

LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -It is no small task to preserve a people’s legacy. It involves collecting even the smallest personal stories – a grandfather and his neighbors digging out a basement by hand, a couple’s hasty marriage at a seaport – and placing them within the broad scope of history. It involves years of research, collecting artifacts and building relationships. Most of all, it involves a sincere belief in the ability of the past to inform the present.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Man sentenced to prison for threatening election official

WASHINGTON – A Nebraska man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for making multiple threatening posts on an Instagram page associated with an election official. “This sentence makes clear that those who illegally threaten election workers should be prepared to face meaningful penalties,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The Justice Department will not hesitate to hold accountable those whose illegal threats of violence endanger the public servants who administer our elections.”
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Finding treasures along a new trail in southern Nebraska

Every year, I wait for the Junk Jaunt like tots wait for Santa Claus. But two weeks ago, I gave up the Junk Jaunt to go to Aldie, Virginia, to see my three grandchildren march in the band, play soccer and run cross-country. That was the only weekend this fall when all three events would happen at home, at their high school.
NEBRASKA STATE
lehsoracle.com

First state-licensed casino in Nebraska holds grand opening

WarHorse Casino Lincoln opened its doors for the first time on Saturday, September 24, 2022 in south Lincoln. WarHorse Lincoln is the first state-licensed gambling casino to open in Nebraska, and was a production of policy-making, hard work, and a long anticipated wait. Over 100 guests gathered outside the casino’s...
NEBRASKA STATE
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?

I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

