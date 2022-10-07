Could the greatest name in college football play against Texas for Oklahoma on Saturday?

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best names to ever grace a college football roster is not only a native of Texas but he could be taking snaps against the Texas Longhorns for the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown on Saturday.

The Sooners’ normal starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel seems to still be recovering from a concussion during the TCU game, so this opens the door for junior college transfer and Allen-native General Booty or true freshman Nick Evers to get some game time against the longtime rival.

This is true of course if Pitt transfer Davis Beville doesn’t get the start or ends up getting pulled from the game; Beville came off the bench for OU against TCU.

Booty is a sophomore transfer from Tyler Junior College in East Texas and now he may get the opportunity to face the most popular team in his home state in the biggest game on the biggest stage possible.

Now, no one has been named the starter as of yet but the head coach of the Sooner Brent Venables told the media that three QBs will be taking reps.

The Cotton Bowl will host the Red River Showdown on Saturday at 11 a.m. and the game will be televised on ABC. So, will General Booty play? Time will tell…

