ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Could the greatest name in college football play against Texas for Oklahoma on Saturday?

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t4ixY_0iQCsSJb00

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best names to ever grace a college football roster is not only a native of Texas but he could be taking snaps against the Texas Longhorns for the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown on Saturday.

The Sooners’ normal starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel seems to still be recovering from a concussion during the TCU game, so this opens the door for junior college transfer and Allen-native General Booty or true freshman Nick Evers to get some game time against the longtime rival.

This is true of course if Pitt transfer Davis Beville doesn’t get the start or ends up getting pulled from the game; Beville came off the bench for OU against TCU.

Texas native and greatest name in college football is headed to Oklahoma University

Booty is a sophomore transfer from Tyler Junior College in East Texas and now he may get the opportunity to face the most popular team in his home state in the biggest game on the biggest stage possible.

Now, no one has been named the starter as of yet but the head coach of the Sooner Brent Venables told the media that three QBs will be taking reps.

‘Booty call’: Texas native, Oklahoma QB General Booty inks NIL deal with some profits going to children’s hospital

The Cotton Bowl will host the Red River Showdown on Saturday at 11 a.m. and the game will be televised on ABC. So, will General Booty play? Time will tell…

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Where Texas football ranks in the ESPN FPI post-Week 6

Week 6 was about as good to Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian as humanly possible. Texas downed the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game on Oct. 8 in dominant fashion, by the final score of 49-0. This was the worst shutout loss in program history for...
AUSTIN, TX
Larry Lease

Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates Oklahoma

Texas manhandled Oklahoma at the Red River Showdown.Dave Adamson/Unsplash. Quinn Ewers returned to Texas' lineup on Saturday and handed Oklahoma a lopsided shutout, 49-0 in their first meeting since 1998. Longhorns' Bijan Robinson ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Fox 4 reports the Longhorns snapped a four-game losing streak in the series, a skid that began with the 2018 Big 12 championship in the only of their 118 meetings outside the regular season. Fox 4 reports that tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders had two touchdown catches.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Norman, OK
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Depressing Oklahoma Photo

Oklahoma is reeling from Saturday's brutal 49-0 loss to Texas. The Sooners mustered 39 passing yards without even scoring any garbage-time points at a home. As a result, the Longhorns prevented their rivals from conducting a time-honored tradition in Norman. Parker Thune of 247Sports posted a photo of the Sooner...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Evers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Texas Longhorns#American Football#The Oklahoma Sooners#Tcu#Oklahoma University Booty#Tyler Junior College#The Sooner Brent Venables#Abc#Nexstar Media Inc
FanSided

OU fans roasting Texas football HC Steve Sarkisian on social media

A little less than 24 hours from kickoff between Texas football and the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game, the fans up in Norman got to work on social media to try and roast head coach Steve Sarkisian. On Twitter on the morning of Oct. 7, the Oklahoma faithful were out in force putting their best shot forward to roast Sark.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KDAF

KDAF

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy