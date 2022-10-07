ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Richard Sherman Makes His Opinion On Geno Smith Very Clear

Geno Smith is the first quarterback to start any games for the Seattle Seahawks since Russell Wilson made his debut for the team in 2012. Right now, he's balling - and Seahawks legend Richard Sherman is taking notice. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Sherman retweeted a user who suggested whether...
FanSided

If anyone is on the hot seat for the Cleveland Browns, it should be Andrew Berry

If anyone should be on the hot seat for the Cleveland Browns, it’s Andrew Berry. You can’t squeeze blood from a stone and you can’t make bad players play well if Andrew Berry believes you can. This is something fans don’t seem to grasp. They think that great coaches can somehow make bad players good. That’s simply not true. Whether it’s because so many fans believed the hype or because fans actually believe that all prospects have the same ceiling, the fact is you can’t blame defensive coordinator Joe Woods or Special Teams coach Mike Priefer for the failings of their players.
FanSided

Buccaneers need to cut veteran after disastrous start to season

With most teams, keeping veterans on the roster is a good way to hedge against injuries, but the Buccaneers get more bad than good from Kyle Rudolph. We get it. Calling for players to get cut after just five games might sound silly, but the Buccaneers do need to consider making a move like this with veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph.
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Analyst Rips Into Broncos QB Russell Wilson After Bad Loss

The Denver Broncos have suffered some awful defeats through the first five weeks of the 2022 season. The latest came on Thursday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts, as the Broncos lost an embarrassing game, 12-9. It was a record-setting performance for ineptitude, as the Colts and Broncos each passed...
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Saints Live on 10/09

The Seattle Seahawks take on the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. On Sunday, October 9 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) will play the New Orleans Saints (1-3). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Seahawks vs. Saints. Disclosure: Links...
The Blade

Watson returns to Browns’ training facility

CLEVELAND — Deshaun Watson returned to the Cleveland Browns' training facility Monday, the quarterback's next step in his potential return from an NFL suspension. Watson, banned for 11 games for alleged sexual misconduct after being accused by women in Texas of lewd actions during massage therapy sessions, has been away from the Browns since Aug. 30. He agreed to a suspension, a $5 million fine and to undergo counseling and treatment as part of a settlement with the league. The three-time Pro Bowler is now permitted to attend team meetings and can participate in Cleveland's game planning. He's also free to work out in the weight room, but he's not eligible to practice until Nov. 14.
NESN

Mariners Troll Blue Jays With Drake Video After Stunning Series Win

The Mariners enjoyed one dance at the expense of the Blue Jays on Saturday night at Rogers Centre. Seattle punched its ticket to the American League divisional round of the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs with a thrilling comeback win over Toronto. The visiting M’s trailed the Jays 8-1 in Game 2 of the teams’ Wild Card series but scored nine runs between the sixth and ninth innings to end the season of the AL’s fourth seed.
