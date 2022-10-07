ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

abc27.com

Spring Garden Township Police investigate car thefts

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Spring Garden Township, York County are investigating reports of stolen vehicles. According to police, they are investigating reports of a stolen 2019, gray Mazda CX9 (PA registration JNF-7901), as well as approximately 12 thefts from vehicles that occurred overnight on Friday, Oct. 7 in the Hillcroft and Seven Acres neighborhood.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Steelton Police holds golf tournament to support K9 program

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Steelton Borough Police department held a golf tournament and fundraiser on Sunday to benefit its K9 program. Players gathered at Sunset Golf Course in Middletown, Dauphin County. The department said that no taxpayer money is spent on its K9 program, so the department has events...
STEELTON, PA
susquehannastyle.com

6 Spots for Fall Sippin'

Nothing says fall fun like some local libations. Ready to start planning your autumn adventures? Check out these regional brewery, winery, distillery, and cidery hot spots. 35 N Cedar St, Lititz, PA 17543 | 717-799-4499 | stollandwolfe.com. Celebrating over 250 years of Pennsylvania distilling, we use recipes and methods passed...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Chambersburg police investigating weekend robbery

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Chambersburg are investigating a robbery that took place on Saturday morning. According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 8 at around 10:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Cumberland Ave. for a robbery. The victim reported to police that while walking...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Government
Dauphin County, PA
Government
abc27.com

Vickie’s Angel Walk expands in two Midstate counties

MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Vickie’s Angel Walk expanded on Saturday in Dauphin and Cumberland Counties. The first for Dauphin County, the walk took place at the Friendship YMCA In Lower Paxton Township. Vickie’s Angel Foundation non-profit that helps Midstate families fighting cancer who cannot pay their bills because...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County Regional Police investigating cloned EBT cards

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Regional Police Department is investigating multiple incidents where EBT cards have been cloned. According to police, thieves use skimming devices to read the information in the magnetic strip of the EBT card. That information is then transferred to another card or “cloned”.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Woman injured in Upper Allen Township motorcycle crash

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was injured after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash occurred in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County. According to police, officers were dispatched to The Meadows at Bumble Bee Hollow, a residential development, at around 8:08 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. When officers arrived,...
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

State Police find missing Pennsylvania teen safe

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Berks County were searching for a missing teenager who may be at special risk of harm or injury. Police were looking for a 15-year-old girl. She is described as a White female, 5 foot 3 inches tall and 130 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Lithium battery fire melts vehicle in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An individual was met with an unfortunate scene yesterday morning after discovering that their car had been severely damaged from lithium batteries that were left inside of it, according to Dauphin County Hazardous Materials Response Team. Hazard and fire crews were called to the...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police investigating York County stabbing

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police were called to the scene of a stabbing in York County, just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday. According to dispatchers, the stabbing occurred in the 1000 block of Kings Mill Road in Spring Garden Township. There is no word on the extent of the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster hosts 185th McCaskey Day

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday, Oct. 7, is John Perisol McCaskey day, celebrating his birth anniversary in Lancaster County. This year’s celebration marks McCaskey’s 185th birthday. McCaskey worked as an educator and administrator at Lancaster Boys High School, which was later named after him, for 50 years.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Crash closes roads in Dauphin County

Emergency crews were called to a crash in Dauphin County just after 6 a.m. Saturday. Dispatchers say the crash was on the 7000 block of Grayson Road, near Mushroom Hill Road in Swatara Township. The crash closed nearby roads for about an hour. Swatara Township Police are investigating.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

$434,596 awarded for project that will provide bicyclist and pedestrian infrastructure from downtown Boiling Springs into Carlisle

South Middleton Township was awarded more than $400,000 by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The township was awarded $434,596 for the proposed Forge Road Bicycle Facilities Implementation Project. The project is expected to be implemented in two phases. It will provide a bicyclist and pedestrian infrastructure from downtown Boiling Springs...
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
WGAL

Stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County closed after crash

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash has shut down a stretch of Route 30 in West Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. The crash happened shortly before 4:15 p.m. at Stony Battery Road in West Hempfield Township. Both eastbound lanes are closed in the area. Emergency dispatchers said no one...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Pottstown Furniture Store Shutters After 50 Years In Business

A furniture store in Montgomery County is set to close its doors after 50 years in business. Lastick Furniture & Floor Coverings on East High Street in Pottstown announced its going-out-of-business sale in a Thursday, Oct. 6 Facebook post. The decision to shutter comes after the 38,000-square-foot store's owners, Jerry...
POTTSTOWN, PA

