abc27.com
Spring Garden Township Police investigate car thefts
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Spring Garden Township, York County are investigating reports of stolen vehicles. According to police, they are investigating reports of a stolen 2019, gray Mazda CX9 (PA registration JNF-7901), as well as approximately 12 thefts from vehicles that occurred overnight on Friday, Oct. 7 in the Hillcroft and Seven Acres neighborhood.
abc27.com
Steelton Police holds golf tournament to support K9 program
STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Steelton Borough Police department held a golf tournament and fundraiser on Sunday to benefit its K9 program. Players gathered at Sunset Golf Course in Middletown, Dauphin County. The department said that no taxpayer money is spent on its K9 program, so the department has events...
susquehannastyle.com
6 Spots for Fall Sippin'
Nothing says fall fun like some local libations. Ready to start planning your autumn adventures? Check out these regional brewery, winery, distillery, and cidery hot spots. 35 N Cedar St, Lititz, PA 17543 | 717-799-4499 | stollandwolfe.com. Celebrating over 250 years of Pennsylvania distilling, we use recipes and methods passed...
abc27.com
Chambersburg police investigating weekend robbery
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Chambersburg are investigating a robbery that took place on Saturday morning. According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 8 at around 10:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Cumberland Ave. for a robbery. The victim reported to police that while walking...
WGAL
Fire destroys home in Hamilton Township, Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home in Adams County. It began around 9:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Cottage Drive in Hamilton Township. There is no word on the cause of the fire.
abc27.com
Vickie’s Angel Walk expands in two Midstate counties
MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Vickie’s Angel Walk expanded on Saturday in Dauphin and Cumberland Counties. The first for Dauphin County, the walk took place at the Friendship YMCA In Lower Paxton Township. Vickie’s Angel Foundation non-profit that helps Midstate families fighting cancer who cannot pay their bills because...
Dauphin County shopping center sold for second time this year
The Colonial Commons shopping center in Lower Paxton Township has been sold for the second time this year. Hampden Township-based Prasavi Inc. purchased the 410,432-square-foot shopping center, located at 5086 and 5114 Jonestown Road.
abc27.com
York County Regional Police investigating cloned EBT cards
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Regional Police Department is investigating multiple incidents where EBT cards have been cloned. According to police, thieves use skimming devices to read the information in the magnetic strip of the EBT card. That information is then transferred to another card or “cloned”.
abc27.com
Woman injured in Upper Allen Township motorcycle crash
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was injured after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash occurred in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County. According to police, officers were dispatched to The Meadows at Bumble Bee Hollow, a residential development, at around 8:08 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. When officers arrived,...
abc27.com
State Police find missing Pennsylvania teen safe
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Berks County were searching for a missing teenager who may be at special risk of harm or injury. Police were looking for a 15-year-old girl. She is described as a White female, 5 foot 3 inches tall and 130 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
local21news.com
Lithium battery fire melts vehicle in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An individual was met with an unfortunate scene yesterday morning after discovering that their car had been severely damaged from lithium batteries that were left inside of it, according to Dauphin County Hazardous Materials Response Team. Hazard and fire crews were called to the...
WGAL
Police investigating York County stabbing
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police were called to the scene of a stabbing in York County, just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday. According to dispatchers, the stabbing occurred in the 1000 block of Kings Mill Road in Spring Garden Township. There is no word on the extent of the...
$96,000 awarded for Carlisle Pike Alternative Transportation Corridor Study
Silver Spring Township was awarded almost $100,000 by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The township was awarded $96,000 for the Carlisle Pike Alternative Transportation Corridor Study. The study will evaluate the segment of US Route 11, the Carlisle Pike, between Pennsylvania Route 114 east to the Silver Spring Township line.
New photos bring renewed hope for grieving father, investigators, as search continues for missing Waynesboro sisters
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — It’s been more than 920 days since John Rex has seen his daughters. “I want them to know I haven’t stopped trying," said Rex. "Every single day they’ve been gone, I’ve been trying to find them.”. Yet, at his Florida home, time...
abc27.com
Lancaster hosts 185th McCaskey Day
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday, Oct. 7, is John Perisol McCaskey day, celebrating his birth anniversary in Lancaster County. This year’s celebration marks McCaskey’s 185th birthday. McCaskey worked as an educator and administrator at Lancaster Boys High School, which was later named after him, for 50 years.
Driver hits fire police worker, 71, and flees from central Pa. festival
A 71-year-old fire police worker was injured in a hit-and-run in Lebanon County last month, according to state police. Suzanne Whitman, of Myerstown, was standing in the middle of Route 343 wearing a high-visibility vest and holding a color wand in Bethel Township due to the Hinklefest Chicken Festival on Sept. 16, state police said.
WGAL
Crash closes roads in Dauphin County
Emergency crews were called to a crash in Dauphin County just after 6 a.m. Saturday. Dispatchers say the crash was on the 7000 block of Grayson Road, near Mushroom Hill Road in Swatara Township. The crash closed nearby roads for about an hour. Swatara Township Police are investigating.
$434,596 awarded for project that will provide bicyclist and pedestrian infrastructure from downtown Boiling Springs into Carlisle
South Middleton Township was awarded more than $400,000 by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The township was awarded $434,596 for the proposed Forge Road Bicycle Facilities Implementation Project. The project is expected to be implemented in two phases. It will provide a bicyclist and pedestrian infrastructure from downtown Boiling Springs...
WGAL
Stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County closed after crash
WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash has shut down a stretch of Route 30 in West Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. The crash happened shortly before 4:15 p.m. at Stony Battery Road in West Hempfield Township. Both eastbound lanes are closed in the area. Emergency dispatchers said no one...
Pottstown Furniture Store Shutters After 50 Years In Business
A furniture store in Montgomery County is set to close its doors after 50 years in business. Lastick Furniture & Floor Coverings on East High Street in Pottstown announced its going-out-of-business sale in a Thursday, Oct. 6 Facebook post. The decision to shutter comes after the 38,000-square-foot store's owners, Jerry...
