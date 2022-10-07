Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix
Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
Netflix fans are calling new mystery thriller 'the best film they've seen all year'
Content warning: This article includes discussion of sexual assault. In need of some good viewing this weekend? Then look no further, as there's a new mystery thriller and viewers are calling it 'the best film they've seen all year'. You can watch the trailer here:. Netflix's Luckiest Girl Alive, directed...
Business Insider
'Smile' is now playing only in theaters, but the creepy horror movie is expected to hit Paramount Plus in November
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "Smile," the new horror film from Paramount Pictures, is now playing exclusively in theaters. The movie is about a doctor who experiences terrifying horrors related to a series of mysterious deaths. Following its exclusive theatrical window, "Smile" is...
The Double Murder/Suicide of Gig Young and His Troubled, Tortured, and Tumultuous Life
He was a handsome, talented, and successful actor. But he was also an abusive, self-destructive individual who drank too much and eventually killed himself after he murdered his wife.
wegotthiscovered.com
A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again
Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
Christian Bale Had to ‘Isolate’ From Chris Rock on ‘Amsterdam’ Set: He Was ‘So Bloody Funny I Couldn’t Act’
Frequent method actor Christian Bale typically has no problem morphing into his characters on set. But on his latest film, David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam,” he ran into an obstacle: his co-star Chris Rock. Bale says the director had Rock tell him some stories while on set, but...
Who are the white cloaked figures in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?
There may be a dark history behind the enigmatic new characters
Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’
Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
Zac Efron Shared An Honest Take On Rumors That Marvel Is Looking To Cast An Actor Like Him
Zac Efron weighs in on the rumors that Marvel is looking for a star that fits his "type."
wegotthiscovered.com
A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves
Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
Matt Damon Lost His ‘Ocean’s 8’ Role Due to ‘Thoughtless and Sexist’ Comments
Matt Damon didn't reprise his 'Ocean's' franchise role in 'Ocean's 13,' despite having filmed a cameo. He faced a scandal before the movie debuted.
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97
Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Losing It Over One Star’s New Look in the Season 5 Trailer
The long wait for the fifth season of Yellowstone is nearly at an end and fans can… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Losing It Over One Star’s New Look in the Season 5 Trailer appeared first on Outsider.
15 Actors From Horror Films Who Were Traumatized By The Experience Long After Cameras Stopped Rolling
"People don't even think about it. I think a lot of people just think, Oh, it's just a movie. You're just going to do it. It's not real. ... It's f***ing real when you're there."
Boardwalk Empire actor Michael Pitt, 41, is strapped down on a stretcher and taken to hospital in NYC after 'outburst where he threw objects'... two months after arrest for punching man
Actor Michael Pitt was seen strapped down to a stretcher and taken to a hospital in New York on Friday after an emotional outburst. The star, who is best known for his work on Boardwalk Empire, had a public meltdown on a Brooklyn street which involved him throwing objects, TMZ claimed, which caused onlookers to call the police.
These Hallmark Channel Stars Are Couples in Real Life
Some Hallmark Channel stars have found love off-screen, including Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo.
thedigitalfix.com
Clint Eastwood almost quit acting after making “the worst movie ever made”
When you think of Hollywood, you think of Clint Eastwood. Given the range of action and adventure movies he has starred in over the years, it is almost impossible to think of an industry without the actor, who is now 91 years old. But in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Eastwood revealed that he was very close to packing in acting for good after co-starring in what he calls “the worst movie ever made.”
