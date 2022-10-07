ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

97.5 NOW FM

4 Hazards To Watch For On Michigan Roads This Fall

Even the best drivers need a little help. No matter how good of a driver you THINK you are, you've gotta be a little more careful this time of year. Most of us are already distracted by phones and God know's what else when we are behind the wheel. Maybe you resorted to an insurance app to drive safe and get that discount. Good play for some. You got to be careful on the road. The majority of us are in winter, especially when there's snow or ice, but fall in Michigan can make the roads a bit more hazardous.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Meet the Michigan Heroes Who Saved a Toddler After a Carjacking

A Michigan family has a couple of heroic bus drivers to thank for helping them get their baby back after a carjacking on the state's west side. The ordeal began Tuesday (10/4) when a couple in Kentwood stepped out of their vehicle for just a moment to drop off an older child at the bus stop. Kentwood is about nine miles south of Grand Rapids on Michigan's west side.
KENTWOOD, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Here’s Where You Can Find the Oldest Trees In Michigan

Where would you expect to find the oldest trees in Michigan? For that matter, how would one even know if they were the oldest?. The answer is, no one does know...at least they haven't successfully figured that out yet. Sure, they can pinpoint a good number of Michigan's oldest trees, but when it comes to THE oldest, no one has come up with a definite way to tell.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Do You Live In One Of The Best Places In Michigan

Michigan has a lot to offer - five Great Lakes, four seasons, and countless city and travel destinations like Mackinac Island, Detroit, and the Upper Peninsula just to name a few. Whether you prefer small-town or city life, Michigan has a place for you. That being said, statistics show that...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?

Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Is One of Michigan’s Favorite Halloween Candies Made with Bugs?

Every year the website Candystore.com releases a list of America's Favorite Halloween Candy. They even break it down by state. For many years Michigan's favorite halloween treat always was Candy Corn. This year, however, Starburst have taken over that top spot and Candy Corn has fallen to #2. Part of the reason Candy Corn may not be the favorite it used to be is that there are reports that is it made with bugs!
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

These Michiganders Are Going Viral Because Of ASMR TikToks

ASMR has taken over social media, especially the TikTok and YouTube spaces. @w2sixpackchef Reply to @roblox_fanas The end tho😌 #knifeskills #foodchallenge #cucumber #cucumberchallenge #asmr #asmrsound #asmrfood #satisfying #sosatisfying #oddlysatisfying #oddlysatisfyingvideo #didyouknow #tiktokfood #sustainability ♬ Chopin Nocturne No. 2 Piano Mono - moshimo sound design. Whenever I open my...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Criminals That Time Has Forgotten: 1935-1953

One thing we can be sure of never running out of is criminals – a/k/a lawbreakers, outlaws, hoodlums, delinquents, desperados…..and just plain bad guys. Michigan is home to one of the largest prisons in the country. We’ve definitely had our share of thugs and felons. Many Michigan criminals went on to become infamous, others became rehabilitated and had successful lives, and most of them just plain slipped under the radar, not making a name for themselves.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Best Places to See Amazing Michigan Fall Colors

Michigan is such a great state with so many incredible scenic views to check out beautiful fall colors. You really don't have to drive far to see the changes in color during the peak fall season, but that's what makes it even more breathtaking in the first place. Let me...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

The Best U-Pick Apple Orchards Across Michigan

Summer is over. But that doesn't mean that you can't get out there and pick your own fruit. Sure, the farms don't have any more in-season strawberries, blueberries, or cherries for you to pick. But what they do have is apples!. Apple season is upon us, meaning that farms and...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

5 Michigan Counties You Can’t Pronounce or Locate

All of us were supposed to learn Michigan History (and I assume geography) back in the day. LakeVille Community Schools in Otisville (my old stomping grounds) dedicated an entire class in middle school to Michigan History. Admittedly, learning 83 county names & locations didn't hold up in my brain over time, either.
MICHIGAN STATE
