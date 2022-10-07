Read full article on original website
4 Hazards To Watch For On Michigan Roads This Fall
Even the best drivers need a little help. No matter how good of a driver you THINK you are, you've gotta be a little more careful this time of year. Most of us are already distracted by phones and God know's what else when we are behind the wheel. Maybe you resorted to an insurance app to drive safe and get that discount. Good play for some. You got to be careful on the road. The majority of us are in winter, especially when there's snow or ice, but fall in Michigan can make the roads a bit more hazardous.
More Images of the “Alien-esque” Bottom of Michigan’s Middle Island Sinkhole
Wow...the things that make up the insides of this 75-foot deep underwater crater... Diver Ric Mixter called it an “alien environment” and boy, he hit it right on the head. We're going back to the Middle Island Sinkhole to show you more photos of the bottom of this eerie, 75-foot deep crater in Lake Huron.
Meet the Michigan Heroes Who Saved a Toddler After a Carjacking
A Michigan family has a couple of heroic bus drivers to thank for helping them get their baby back after a carjacking on the state's west side. The ordeal began Tuesday (10/4) when a couple in Kentwood stepped out of their vehicle for just a moment to drop off an older child at the bus stop. Kentwood is about nine miles south of Grand Rapids on Michigan's west side.
Train Ride From Hell FINALLY Arrives In Chicago From Michigan
You know a train ride is bad when its passengers are abandoning the train, practically in the middle of nowhere, before they reach their destination. But honestly, when you hear about this train ride from Hell... I might be so inclined to have abandoned "ship" as well. It was a...
You Can Get White Castle’s New Beer ‘It Hits Different’ in Michigan
White Castle, known for its little burgers, is branching out - with a new beer!. White Castle Collaborates with Evil Genius on New Beer 'It Hits Different'. The burger chain White Castle turned 100 last year and is continuing to celebrate with a new brew, a collaboration with Philadelphia-based brewery Evil Genius.
Michiganders Explore Abandoned Witch’s Castle…But There’s More
It's called a 'Witch's Castle' by locals thanks to an old urban legend. Supposedly, a coven of witches resided in this former structure; this didn't set well with the town residents, so a group went out to the woods and burned the house down. Ever since, the ruins were called the 'Witch's Castle'.
Here’s Where You Can Find the Oldest Trees In Michigan
Where would you expect to find the oldest trees in Michigan? For that matter, how would one even know if they were the oldest?. The answer is, no one does know...at least they haven't successfully figured that out yet. Sure, they can pinpoint a good number of Michigan's oldest trees, but when it comes to THE oldest, no one has come up with a definite way to tell.
Do You Live In One Of The Best Places In Michigan
Michigan has a lot to offer - five Great Lakes, four seasons, and countless city and travel destinations like Mackinac Island, Detroit, and the Upper Peninsula just to name a few. Whether you prefer small-town or city life, Michigan has a place for you. That being said, statistics show that...
Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?
Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
Meet the Elderly Michigan Couple That Survived for Days Lost in the Woods
Butch and Janice Duncan never thought they'd make it out alive but somehow the elderly Michigan couple managed to survive being stranded in the woods for days. Has this ever happened to you? You're in unfamiliar territory and you take a wrong turn. Before you know it, you're hopelessly lost, seemingly caught in a maze that feels like it has no exit.
Spooky, Scary! The Mysterious Case of Michigan’s Moving Gravestones
Haunted, much? We Michiganders know the Mitten is a magical place. Heck, Colon, MI is even considered the "Magic Capital of the World"! But where do you draw the line between enchanting and haunted?. I recently became aware of a bizarre phenomenon that's happening in several cemeteries across Michigan: Why...
Is One of Michigan’s Favorite Halloween Candies Made with Bugs?
Every year the website Candystore.com releases a list of America's Favorite Halloween Candy. They even break it down by state. For many years Michigan's favorite halloween treat always was Candy Corn. This year, however, Starburst have taken over that top spot and Candy Corn has fallen to #2. Part of the reason Candy Corn may not be the favorite it used to be is that there are reports that is it made with bugs!
These Michiganders Are Going Viral Because Of ASMR TikToks
ASMR has taken over social media, especially the TikTok and YouTube spaces. @w2sixpackchef Reply to @roblox_fanas The end tho😌 #knifeskills #foodchallenge #cucumber #cucumberchallenge #asmr #asmrsound #asmrfood #satisfying #sosatisfying #oddlysatisfying #oddlysatisfyingvideo #didyouknow #tiktokfood #sustainability ♬ Chopin Nocturne No. 2 Piano Mono - moshimo sound design. Whenever I open my...
Michigan Criminals That Time Has Forgotten: 1935-1953
One thing we can be sure of never running out of is criminals – a/k/a lawbreakers, outlaws, hoodlums, delinquents, desperados…..and just plain bad guys. Michigan is home to one of the largest prisons in the country. We’ve definitely had our share of thugs and felons. Many Michigan criminals went on to become infamous, others became rehabilitated and had successful lives, and most of them just plain slipped under the radar, not making a name for themselves.
Best Places to See Amazing Michigan Fall Colors
Michigan is such a great state with so many incredible scenic views to check out beautiful fall colors. You really don't have to drive far to see the changes in color during the peak fall season, but that's what makes it even more breathtaking in the first place. Let me...
Grand Rapids Comic & Collectables Store to Appear in Season Premiere of Reality Show
It's always fun to lose yourself into a TV show you really love. I'm a huge fan of binging reality shows of all sorts, especially when it's something really niche that I can't find anywhere else. (We aren't going to talk about the 3 months during the pandemic that I got obsessed with a show about making swords on Netflix.)
The Best U-Pick Apple Orchards Across Michigan
Summer is over. But that doesn't mean that you can't get out there and pick your own fruit. Sure, the farms don't have any more in-season strawberries, blueberries, or cherries for you to pick. But what they do have is apples!. Apple season is upon us, meaning that farms and...
Michigan This Weekend: Pumpkins, Antiques, Grilled Cheese & More
It's gonna feel a lot like fall this weekend! Wanna get out and enjoy that crisp, cool air? Here are some things to do within a couple hours' drive of Lansing for the weekend of October 7-9, 2022. Jack-o-Lanterns Unleashed. Jack-o-Lanterns Unleashed is underway through October 30 at the Ingham...
10 Things I Have Learned While Living In Michigan
Living in Michigan has taught me a lot. There are plenty of things and traits of being a Michigander that I have not learned yet. However, here are 10 of the most important things I have learned while living in Michigan. 1. If you drive the speed limit, you are...
5 Michigan Counties You Can’t Pronounce or Locate
All of us were supposed to learn Michigan History (and I assume geography) back in the day. LakeVille Community Schools in Otisville (my old stomping grounds) dedicated an entire class in middle school to Michigan History. Admittedly, learning 83 county names & locations didn't hold up in my brain over time, either.
