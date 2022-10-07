PALMYRA, Pa. — This year marks the 120th anniversary of Harvey Seltzer’s success with making and marketing a staple of the local Pennsylvania German diet known as “Lebanon bologna.” It started in the small borough of Palmyra in western Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, where the name “Seltzer” often loomed large, historically. The Seltzer Theatre became Palmyra’s first movie theater in 1928. Palmyra resident H. Jack Seltzer was a 12-term state legislator from 1957-1981, including two years as Speaker of Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives. His wife, Geneva, helped found the Palmyra Public Library in 1954. However, it was Jack Seltzer’s father — Palmyra native and butcher, Harvey Seltzer — who made the Seltzer name famous with his family’s bologna recipe.

LEBANON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO