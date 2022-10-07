Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
Route 22/322 lane restrictions planned in Dauphin County
REED TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Motorists in Dauphin County are being advised to be prepared for lane restrictions on Tuesday, October 11 on both the westbound and eastbound lanes of Route 32/33 in Reed Township so the Route 11/15 bridge spanning the highway can be inspected. Weather permitting, the...
$96,000 awarded for Carlisle Pike Alternative Transportation Corridor Study
Silver Spring Township was awarded almost $100,000 by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The township was awarded $96,000 for the Carlisle Pike Alternative Transportation Corridor Study. The study will evaluate the segment of US Route 11, the Carlisle Pike, between Pennsylvania Route 114 east to the Silver Spring Township line.
abc27.com
Concrete patching planned for Interstate 81 in Cumberland County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Motorists in Cumberland County are advised that they may encounter nighttime lane restrictions starting next week on Interstate 81 near Carlisle. A contractor is scheduled to perform concrete patching northbound and southbound on the interstate between mile markers 49 and 52. The work is scheduled...
WGAL
Fire destroys home in Hamilton Township, Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home in Adams County. It began around 9:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Cottage Drive in Hamilton Township. There is no word on the cause of the fire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$434,596 awarded for project that will provide bicyclist and pedestrian infrastructure from downtown Boiling Springs into Carlisle
South Middleton Township was awarded more than $400,000 by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The township was awarded $434,596 for the proposed Forge Road Bicycle Facilities Implementation Project. The project is expected to be implemented in two phases. It will provide a bicyclist and pedestrian infrastructure from downtown Boiling Springs...
WGAL
Stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County closed after crash
WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash has shut down a stretch of Route 30 in West Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. The crash happened shortly before 4:15 p.m. at Stony Battery Road in West Hempfield Township. Both eastbound lanes are closed in the area. Emergency dispatchers said no one...
abc27.com
Lancaster County license suspension errors revealed because of DUI crash investigation
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An Akron man has been charged with vehicular homicide while DUI after a Lancaster County crash. Prosecutors learned that the man’s license should have been suspended due to a prior conviction; however, the suspension had not been imposed. A deeper investigation found that this was not the first time this kind of oversight occurred.
Pa. man charged in fatal crash was supposed to have license suspended from prior DUI
A man who police say was intoxicated when he caused a fatal Lancaster County crash last month was supposed to have his license suspended because of a prior DUI, but the proper paperwork was never filed, prosecutors said. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that the Lancaster County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
local21news.com
Lithium battery fire melts vehicle in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An individual was met with an unfortunate scene yesterday morning after discovering that their car had been severely damaged from lithium batteries that were left inside of it, according to Dauphin County Hazardous Materials Response Team. Hazard and fire crews were called to the...
abc27.com
Woman injured in Upper Allen Township motorcycle crash
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was injured after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash occurred in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County. According to police, officers were dispatched to The Meadows at Bumble Bee Hollow, a residential development, at around 8:08 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. When officers arrived,...
Chugging beer, downing doughnuts: It’s Harrisburg’s .5k race
It’s the race “for the rest of us”. Instead of the typical 5-kilometer race, which is equivalent to about 3.1 miles. The participants of this race in Harrisburg Saturday only had to traverse a third of a mile, or roughly 1,640 feet to reach the finish line.
abc27.com
Spring Garden Township Police investigate car thefts
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Spring Garden Township, York County are investigating reports of stolen vehicles. According to police, they are investigating reports of a stolen 2019, gray Mazda CX9 (PA registration JNF-7901), as well as approximately 12 thefts from vehicles that occurred overnight on Friday, Oct. 7 in the Hillcroft and Seven Acres neighborhood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
local21news.com
Bomb threat cleared at Landis Field in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | Emergency officials say no threat was found and people are being allowed back in to the stadium. In a statement, the Central Dauphin School District says district officials became aware of a rumor of a bomb threat at Landis Field. The statement goes on to say "local law enforcement and the K-9 Units conducted a thorough search of Landis Field and the surrounding areas and have given the “ALL CLEAR” for tonight’s game."
susquehannastyle.com
6 Spots for Fall Sippin'
Nothing says fall fun like some local libations. Ready to start planning your autumn adventures? Check out these regional brewery, winery, distillery, and cidery hot spots. 35 N Cedar St, Lititz, PA 17543 | 717-799-4499 | stollandwolfe.com. Celebrating over 250 years of Pennsylvania distilling, we use recipes and methods passed...
WGAL
Crash closes roads in Dauphin County
Emergency crews were called to a crash in Dauphin County just after 6 a.m. Saturday. Dispatchers say the crash was on the 7000 block of Grayson Road, near Mushroom Hill Road in Swatara Township. The crash closed nearby roads for about an hour. Swatara Township Police are investigating.
Part of I-83 closed after York County crash
Interstate 83 south is closed after a late Friday morning crash in York County. Southbound lanes are shut down between exit 24 toward Emigsville, and exit 22 to North George Street toward York City, according to 511PA. The crash involved multiple vehicles, according to traffic maps. However, it’s unclear exactly...
Lancaster Farming
Lebanon’s Seltzer's Opens Museum Devoted to Bologna
PALMYRA, Pa. — This year marks the 120th anniversary of Harvey Seltzer’s success with making and marketing a staple of the local Pennsylvania German diet known as “Lebanon bologna.” It started in the small borough of Palmyra in western Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, where the name “Seltzer” often loomed large, historically. The Seltzer Theatre became Palmyra’s first movie theater in 1928. Palmyra resident H. Jack Seltzer was a 12-term state legislator from 1957-1981, including two years as Speaker of Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives. His wife, Geneva, helped found the Palmyra Public Library in 1954. However, it was Jack Seltzer’s father — Palmyra native and butcher, Harvey Seltzer — who made the Seltzer name famous with his family’s bologna recipe.
Driver hits fire police worker, 71, and flees from central Pa. festival
A 71-year-old fire police worker was injured in a hit-and-run in Lebanon County last month, according to state police. Suzanne Whitman, of Myerstown, was standing in the middle of Route 343 wearing a high-visibility vest and holding a color wand in Bethel Township due to the Hinklefest Chicken Festival on Sept. 16, state police said.
abc27.com
New memorial dedicated at Ft. Indiantown Gap
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) — People gathered to dedicate a new memorial located at Fort Indiantown Gap. The special dedication ceremony was held for the new monument on Saturday, Oct. 8. It honors the men and women who have served in the Vietnam War. Get the latest Pennsylvania...
abc27.com
PetSmart opening new Dauphin County location
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PetSmart will be opening a new store in Colonial Commons off of Jonestown Road in Harrisburg. According to Bennett Williams Real Estate agent Blake Shaffer, the store will be located next to Home Goods in the Colonial Commons shopping center, located off of Jonestown Road in Harrisburg. It is expected to open around PetSmart’s third quarter in 2023, which is roughly around mid-summer to early fall.
Comments / 0