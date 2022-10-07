ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

abc27.com

Route 22/322 lane restrictions planned in Dauphin County

REED TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Motorists in Dauphin County are being advised to be prepared for lane restrictions on Tuesday, October 11 on both the westbound and eastbound lanes of Route 32/33 in Reed Township so the Route 11/15 bridge spanning the highway can be inspected. Weather permitting, the...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Concrete patching planned for Interstate 81 in Cumberland County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Motorists in Cumberland County are advised that they may encounter nighttime lane restrictions starting next week on Interstate 81 near Carlisle. A contractor is scheduled to perform concrete patching northbound and southbound on the interstate between mile markers 49 and 52. The work is scheduled...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

$434,596 awarded for project that will provide bicyclist and pedestrian infrastructure from downtown Boiling Springs into Carlisle

South Middleton Township was awarded more than $400,000 by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The township was awarded $434,596 for the proposed Forge Road Bicycle Facilities Implementation Project. The project is expected to be implemented in two phases. It will provide a bicyclist and pedestrian infrastructure from downtown Boiling Springs...
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
WGAL

Stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County closed after crash

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash has shut down a stretch of Route 30 in West Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. The crash happened shortly before 4:15 p.m. at Stony Battery Road in West Hempfield Township. Both eastbound lanes are closed in the area. Emergency dispatchers said no one...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County license suspension errors revealed because of DUI crash investigation

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An Akron man has been charged with vehicular homicide while DUI after a Lancaster County crash. Prosecutors learned that the man’s license should have been suspended due to a prior conviction; however, the suspension had not been imposed. A deeper investigation found that this was not the first time this kind of oversight occurred.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Lithium battery fire melts vehicle in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An individual was met with an unfortunate scene yesterday morning after discovering that their car had been severely damaged from lithium batteries that were left inside of it, according to Dauphin County Hazardous Materials Response Team. Hazard and fire crews were called to the...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Woman injured in Upper Allen Township motorcycle crash

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was injured after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash occurred in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County. According to police, officers were dispatched to The Meadows at Bumble Bee Hollow, a residential development, at around 8:08 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. When officers arrived,...
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Spring Garden Township Police investigate car thefts

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Spring Garden Township, York County are investigating reports of stolen vehicles. According to police, they are investigating reports of a stolen 2019, gray Mazda CX9 (PA registration JNF-7901), as well as approximately 12 thefts from vehicles that occurred overnight on Friday, Oct. 7 in the Hillcroft and Seven Acres neighborhood.
YORK COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Traffic
local21news.com

Bomb threat cleared at Landis Field in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | Emergency officials say no threat was found and people are being allowed back in to the stadium. In a statement, the Central Dauphin School District says district officials became aware of a rumor of a bomb threat at Landis Field. The statement goes on to say "local law enforcement and the K-9 Units conducted a thorough search of Landis Field and the surrounding areas and have given the “ALL CLEAR” for tonight’s game."
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
susquehannastyle.com

6 Spots for Fall Sippin'

Nothing says fall fun like some local libations. Ready to start planning your autumn adventures? Check out these regional brewery, winery, distillery, and cidery hot spots. 35 N Cedar St, Lititz, PA 17543 | 717-799-4499 | stollandwolfe.com. Celebrating over 250 years of Pennsylvania distilling, we use recipes and methods passed...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Crash closes roads in Dauphin County

Emergency crews were called to a crash in Dauphin County just after 6 a.m. Saturday. Dispatchers say the crash was on the 7000 block of Grayson Road, near Mushroom Hill Road in Swatara Township. The crash closed nearby roads for about an hour. Swatara Township Police are investigating.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Part of I-83 closed after York County crash

Interstate 83 south is closed after a late Friday morning crash in York County. Southbound lanes are shut down between exit 24 toward Emigsville, and exit 22 to North George Street toward York City, according to 511PA. The crash involved multiple vehicles, according to traffic maps. However, it’s unclear exactly...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Lebanon’s Seltzer's Opens Museum Devoted to Bologna

PALMYRA, Pa. — This year marks the 120th anniversary of Harvey Seltzer’s success with making and marketing a staple of the local Pennsylvania German diet known as “Lebanon bologna.” It started in the small borough of Palmyra in western Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, where the name “Seltzer” often loomed large, historically. The Seltzer Theatre became Palmyra’s first movie theater in 1928. Palmyra resident H. Jack Seltzer was a 12-term state legislator from 1957-1981, including two years as Speaker of Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives. His wife, Geneva, helped found the Palmyra Public Library in 1954. However, it was Jack Seltzer’s father — Palmyra native and butcher, Harvey Seltzer — who made the Seltzer name famous with his family’s bologna recipe.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New memorial dedicated at Ft. Indiantown Gap

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) — People gathered to dedicate a new memorial located at Fort Indiantown Gap. The special dedication ceremony was held for the new monument on Saturday, Oct. 8. It honors the men and women who have served in the Vietnam War. Get the latest Pennsylvania...
GAP, PA
abc27.com

PetSmart opening new Dauphin County location

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PetSmart will be opening a new store in Colonial Commons off of Jonestown Road in Harrisburg. According to Bennett Williams Real Estate agent Blake Shaffer, the store will be located next to Home Goods in the Colonial Commons shopping center, located off of Jonestown Road in Harrisburg. It is expected to open around PetSmart’s third quarter in 2023, which is roughly around mid-summer to early fall.
HARRISBURG, PA

