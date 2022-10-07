ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

New Haven Independent

Meet The New Seymour Athletics Hall Of Famers

SEYMOUR – Five former standout athletes have been selected for induction into Seymour High School’s Sports Hall of Fame for 2022. The inductees scoring a place this year are Christine Cweklinsky Perfetto (Class of 1986); Michael Fritz (Class of 1999); Christine Bourdeau (Class of 2006); Michael Osiecki (Class of 2009) and Jacob Drozd (Class of 2010).
FOX 61

Friends who found out they are sisters have family reunion in Dominican Republic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two friends from New Haven that found out they were siblings finally had their family reunion in the Dominican Republic. FOX61's Lauren Zenzie first reported this story almost two years ago. To recap, Julia Tinetti and Cassandra Madison were friends at the former Russian Lady Bar in New Haven and Julia noticed Cassandra's Dominican flag tattoo which acquainted them and they finally realized they were both adopted from the Dominican Republic.
Daily Voice

Teen Boy Dead, Another Wounded In Double Passaic Stabbing

A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 17-year-old boy hurt in a stabbing overnight in Passaic, authorities said. The city residents were apparently arguing when the incident occurred around 1:20 a.m. on Krueger Place and Poplar Streets, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said.
Daily News

Brooklyn tragedy: Fatal stabbing suspect lived with victim's family, dated his sister

A suspected killer accused of stabbing a man to death outside a Brooklyn deli shared a roof with his victim, cops say — living in the same cozy, two-story house with three generations of the slain man’s family. Murder suspect Erickson Jean-Gilles, 32, had been dating his alleged victim’s sister when a fight between the two men turned fatal on Sept. 27. The killing has left victim Frederick ...
NewsTimes

Owner of Bethel bagel shop to open restaurant at former Prime Pub spot in Stony Hill

BETHEL — The longtime owner of a local downtown breakfast and lunch spot is preparing to open a different kind of eatery in Stony Hill. “The service is going to be exceptional and the food is going to be divine,” Shkelzen Kralani — who owns Bagel Crossing on Library Place — said about his incoming restaurant, Bora Restaurant & Bar.
darientimes.com

Opinion: Parents right to resist indoctrination of students

Last month, an English teacher at Southington High School distributed to his students materials intended to facilitate “conversations about race, gender, equality and inclusivity.” Among the claims students were expected to accept without question is that in America racism is “a systemic issue,” and that while “no individual is personally responsible for what white people have done or for the historical decisions of the American government, you are responsible for whether you are upholding the systems that elevate white people over people of color.”
PIX11

Brooklyn dad accused of killing 1-year-old daughter, officials say

Editor’s note: Police previously described the victim as 2-years-old, but clarified Monday that she was 1. She died on Oct. 5, one day before what would have been her second birthday. Additionally, officials previously gave the father’s age as 38. They clarified Monday that he is 33. The story below has been updated to reflect […]
