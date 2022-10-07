Last month, an English teacher at Southington High School distributed to his students materials intended to facilitate “conversations about race, gender, equality and inclusivity.” Among the claims students were expected to accept without question is that in America racism is “a systemic issue,” and that while “no individual is personally responsible for what white people have done or for the historical decisions of the American government, you are responsible for whether you are upholding the systems that elevate white people over people of color.”

SOUTHINGTON, CT ・ 8 HOURS AGO